2021 Milken Institute Asia Summit Scheduled For November 15-16, To Focus on 'The Power of Human Connection'

·4 min read

Returning for its eighth iteration, the Milken Institute Asia Summit aims to renew and strengthen humanity's shared common goals and secure a more resilient and equitable future through the power of human connection.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milken Institute today announced that the 8th annual Milken Institute Asia Summit will convene from 15 to 16 November, as a physical event with virtual components. A dynamic society that seeks to provide accessible opportunities for all has always been characterized by strong bonds among everyone living in it. This year's Asia Summit casts a spotlight on The Power of Human Connection, bringing together high-level business executives, government leaders, philanthropists, subject-matter experts, academia, and futurists from all over the globe to amplify the efforts building a sustainable, equitable future for all people in the Asia-Pacific region.

(PRNewsfoto/Milken Institute)
(PRNewsfoto/Milken Institute)

The event is slated to take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Singapore, hosting up to 250 participants in-person. Attendees are expected to follow safe distancing guidelines and rules established by the Singapore government. Similar to the 2020 Asia Summit, participants can anticipate an interactive event format with in-person sessions, virtual content, and several topic-specific private roundtables. The Milken Institute is also a network partner for the inaugural Philanthropy Asia Summit and a knowledge partner for the Singapore Fintech Festival which will take place during the Singapore Week (November 15 – 19).

Last year's Asia Summit was the first large-scale international event hosted in Singapore amidst the pandemic, with the Milken Institute Asia Center named as 'Outstanding Event Organizer' by the Singapore Tourism Board at the 2021 Singapore Tourism Awards. The 2020 Asia Summit hosted global leaders such as Heenam Choi, CEO, KIC; Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, Brazil; Peter Babej, CEO, Asia Pacific, Citi; Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Education & Minister-in-charge of the Public Service, Republic of Singapore; Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo, Japan; Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture; Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud; Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director, Infosys Limited; Rt. Hon. Elizabeth Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade, President of the Board of Trade, Minister for Women and Equalities, United Kingdom; Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., Secretary, US Department of Commerce, and more.

"As the global economy emerges from the pandemic, our connections with one another have never been more critical to fast-tracking the re-emergence of a robust and thriving society," said Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Director of the Milken Institute Asia Center. "At the 2021 Asia Summit, we aim to serve as a nexus to convene participants to discuss collaborative solutions by highlighting the power of human connection in rebuilding an equitable and just society."

"As we've seen over the past year, it is crucial for governments, businesses, and private organizations to remain connected and collaborate with each other to overcome challenges presented by the pandemic crisis," said Richard Ditizio, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Milken Institute. "The 2021 Asia Summit will convene top experts, leaders, and innovators from Asia and around the world to exchange ideas and insights for a solution that will help us return to normalcy."

For information about the 2021 Milken Institute Asia Summit, please visit www.asia-summit.org.

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that helps people build meaningful lives in which they can experience health and well-being, pursue effective education and gainful employment, and access the resources required to create ever-expanding opportunities for themselves and their broader communities. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org.

About the Milken Institute Asia Center

The Milken Institute Asia Center extends the reach and impact of Milken Institute programs, events, and research to the Asia-Pacific region. We identify opportunities to leverage the Institute's global network to tackle regional challenges, as well as to integrate the region's perspectives into the development of solutions to persistent global challenges.

Milken Institute Asia Summit

The Milken Institute Asia Summit brings the ambitious spirit of the Milken Institute's flagship Global Conference to Singapore. The Asia Summit brings together over 1,800 CEOs, senior government officials, high-level finance executives, institutional investors, and philanthropists from around the world to address challenges and propose workable solutions.

SOURCE Milken Institute

