U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,215.58
    +14.70 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,591.86
    +127.22 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,820.47
    +84.19 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.65
    -0.43 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.01
    +0.16 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.80
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    28.00
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2206
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5980
    -0.0120 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4198
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7820
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,892.12
    -2,966.07 (-7.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    926.74
    -71.67 (-7.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

2021 Newfoundland and Labrador Fisheries Decisions

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada

St. John's, NL – The Government of Canada is committed to responsibly managing stocks in Newfoundland and Labrador to ensure the sustainability of fish species today and for generations to come. This work requires close collaboration with harvesters, the Fish Food and Allied Workers (FFAW) union, Indigenous partners, and other stakeholders while also considering socioeconomic factors and the most recent science advice.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced decisions for the Northern cod stewardship fishery, the 2J3KLPs capelin fishery, and the Recreational groundfish fishery (known locally as the recreational food fishery).

The decisions are as follows:

  • Northern cod (2J3KL) stewardship fishery – maximum authorized harvest level of 12,999 tonnes (an increase over the 2020 level of 12,350 tonnes);

  • 2J3KLPs capelin fishery – 14,533 tonnes (a 25 per cent reduction from 2020);

  • Recreational groundfish fishery – 39 day season (roll-over of management approach, including season, days and regulations from 2020).

Our oceans are vital to the livelihoods of communities across Canada. We want to keep our oceans healthy, so we can grow these industries sustainably, and create more opportunities for our coastal communities. We also recognize the cultural importance of recreational fisheries and the economic spin-off they create.

Quotes

"Our government understands the value of the fishery to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians and its importance in sustaining prosperous coastal communities. These decisions will provide access to the resource while considering science advice and socioeconomics. When science shows declines in stocks, we act; and when we see stocks rebounding, we responsibly pass gains along to industry. With our rebuilding plan for Northern cod we are forging a path forward for the stock while taking into account reasonable fishing opportunities as well as the cultural and historical attachment to the resource. The food fishery is important to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, and I'm pleased to keep the same management measures in place this year. I thank harvesters, the FFAW, Indigenous partners and other stakeholders who provided advice and input into this year's management process. I wish you a safe fishing season."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

  • In accordance with the rebuilding plan and associated Harvest Decision Rule for Northern cod, the maximum authorized harvest level for the stewardship fishery this year will be 12,999 tonnes.

  • Capelin is an integral component of the ecosystem on the Newfoundland and Labrador Shelf and is an important forage species for important stocks such as Northern cod. Recent science advice for 2J3KLPs capelin indicates prospects remain poor with continued record poor larval production, late spawning, and a lack of sustained growth in the stock.

  • The Newfoundland and Labrador Recreational Groundfish Fishery – known locally as the recreational food fishery – will be open this season for 39 days. Every Saturday, Sunday and Monday from July 3 to September 6, and also for the period September 25 to October 3.

Associated Links

http://www.nfl.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/NL/CP/Orders/2021/Notices-List

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/28/c7736.html

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman says China is no longer center of commodities pricing

    While commodity prices fell after Chinese warnings over onshore speculation, "the fundamental path in key commodities such as oil, copper and soybeans remains orientated towards incremental tightness in H2, with scant evidence of a supply response sufficient to derail this bull market." The market is beginning to reflect this, as copper prices are increasingly driven by Western manufacturing data rather their Chinese counterparts, it said. "This is a role reversal from the bull market of the 2000's, with China now the incumbent consumer as the U.S. was when emerging Chinese demand squeezed out marginal U.S consumers," Goldman said.

  • Bitcoin Slumps as Traders Brace for a Volatile Long Weekend

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slumped 7% to near $35,500, recalling levels seen in the crypto meltdown last week as traders brace for fresh volatility over the long weekend.Prices across digital tokens took a hit as Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda joined a growing list of central bankers expressing skepticism about the industry’s usefulness in the real world.Now, retail players are set to dominate the coming trading sessions on typically thin exchange volumes.“Looking at the unrest across the crypto market, there is a chance that we see another hectic weekend trading in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote.Prices spiked 10% last Saturday, only to plunge by 18% the next day.“Most of the trading is speculative and volatility is extraordinarily high,” Kuroda said in an interview Thursday. “It’s barely used as a means of settlement.”https://t.co/gR9ozw5TrP pic.twitter.com/xkelxqOZnu— Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) May 28, 2021 Kuroda Joins Chorus of Central Bankers Casting Doubt on BitcoinAll the same, Bitcoin was little changed for the week, after a 44% selloff from the April’s peak of $63,000.More broadly, the threat of tougher regulation continues to be a drag on crypto market sentiment. China and Iran have cracked down on Bitcoin mining operations for using too much electricity and there’s speculation that the U.S. policymakers may increase financial oversight given the market’s growing size and intense volatility.On a technical level, the key marker is $30,000, said Swissquote’s Ozkardeskaya. A break below that level would be “further affirmation of an extended bear market,” she said.“Volatility has eased this week, but that probably won’t last entering a long weekend,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note. “Bitcoin’s consolidation phase should continue, but if the $37,000 level breached momentum, it could get ugly fast.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: As China plans new rules, global automakers move to store car data locally

    BMW, Daimler and Ford have set up facilities in China to store data generated by their cars locally, they told Reuters, as automakers come under growing pressure in the world's biggest car market over how they handle information from vehicles. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla is under public scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data in the country. Tesla said on Tuesday it had set up a site in China to store data generated by all vehicles it sells in the country.

  • U.S. FAA confirms Boeing halt to 787 Dreamliner deliveries

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker's planned inspection method meets federal requirements. "Since the FAA has not approved Boeing’s proposal, Boeing chose to temporarily stop deliveries to its customers."

  • Sweden’s Central Bank to Test Digital Currency With Handelsbanken

    The Riksbank will partner with Handelsbanken to test how the e-krona might work in the real world.

  • IATA chief pours cold water on Airbus output increase

    PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) -The airline industry's most senior representative on Friday cast doubt on plans by Europe's Airbus for sharp increases in jetliner production, saying they appeared overly optimistic. Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, voiced scepticism a day after Airbus published proposals to almost double single-aisle production to as high as 75 jets a month by 2025. "Let's wait and see, because obviously there is a huge disconnect between what the manufacturers say they're going to produce and what the airlines decide to buy," he told Reuters.

  • Ark’s Wood Says Bitcoin Can’t Be Shut Down, Rebuts ESG Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Star investor Cathie Wood has a message of reassurance for Bitcoin investors amid the din of ever harsher regulatory rhetoric: officials won’t be able to make the largest cryptocurrency go away.Tough talk against digital tokens from China and calls for greater scrutiny in Europe and the U.S. have contributed to a slump in Bitcoin, but Wood said the virtual currency is “already on its way and it’ll be impossible to shut it down.”Regulators “will be a little more friendly over time” toward cryptocurrencies out of fear of missing out on the innovation provided by the sector, Wood said at the Consensus 2021 conference organized by CoinDesk.Read More: Cathie Wood’s Bad Spring Is a Blip When Future Is So MagnificentThe most high-profile recent broadside came from China. A push to rein in cryptocurrency mining there was partly triggered by concern over a surge in illicit coal extraction to deliver the power needed by the server farms underpinning Bitcoin. Billionaire Elon Musk also highlighted environmental risks in suspending Bitcoin payments at Tesla Inc.Wood, founder of Ark Investment Management LLC, said that the focus on green factors likely led to a pause in institutional buying of Bitcoin. She has previously said she expects the token to surge longer term.Bitcoin’s questionable environmental profile has eroded the argument that the token is bound to lure more mainstream investment, whether as an online store of value akin to digital bullion or for more speculative purposes.Musk has backed an effort to shine a light on energy consumption by North American miners, including planned renewable use. But it will take years for many of the largest miners to recalibrate where they source their energy.“Half of the solution is understanding the problem,” Wood said. “This auditing of what miners, certainly in North America, are willing to do around how much of their electricity usage is generated by renewables is going to bring that topic into stark relief, and will encourage an acceleration in the adoption of renewables beyond which otherwise would have taken the place.”Ark Investment Management published a report last month saying cryptocurrency mining can drive investment in solar power and make more renewable energy available to the grid.Capital-Gains TaxOn the stock market outlook, Wood said concerns about higher U.S. capital-gains taxes had hurt “high-volatility, high-multiple stocks,” but added those fears have eased amid increased chances of gridlock in Washington.Ark’s funds have faced a tough time of late as a wave of selling swept across former market darlings in the technology sector amid a switch to less richly valued segments of the equity market. The firm’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has slumped about 28% from its February peak.Bitcoin was trading around the $38,000 level as of 12:41 p.m. in Tokyo, down some 40% from a record in mid-April.(Updates with more from Wood from the eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vietnam coronavirus outbreak threatens to disrupt tech supply chain

    A rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak has left factories operating below capacity in Vietnam's industrial northern provinces, where suppliers for Apple, Samsung and other global tech firms are located, industry sources said. After successfully containing the new coronavirus for most of last year, Vietnam is now battling an outbreak that is spreading more quickly. Four business sources said their operations had been affected as some areas have entered lockdown, raising concerns about supply chain disruption.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ekes out gain as weekly jobless claims fall

    U.S. stocks advanced slightly on Thursday, as data showing improvement in the labor market helped bolster expectations in the economic recovery and spurred a minor rotation towards stocks seen as more likely to benefit from the rebound. The data helped lift U.S. Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year note reaching a high of 1.625% and denting the attractiveness of higher-growth names in areas such as technology while helping those seen as more likely to benefit from an improving economy such as financials and small caps. Investors have been closely watching economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for signs of runaway inflation and the possibility the central bank may begin to pull back on its massive stimulus measures.

  • Carmakers Forced by Chip Crisis to Rethink Just-In-Time Ordering

    (Bloomberg) -- A century after automakers showed the world the value of assembly-line manufacturing, a shortage of semiconductors is teaching the industry a painful new lesson in what it takes to build a car.For most of its history, the industry has relied on a distinct approach to buying car parts, procuring components from suppliers right at the moment they’re needed. It’s referred to as just-in-time manufacturing and is designed to streamline production and eliminate the costs of keeping warehouses stocked with parts waiting to be used.But the shortcomings of that system were made starkly clear this year as the automakers confronted a dearth of the chips they need to build advanced functions into their vehicles, and found themselves near the bottom of chipmakers’ customer lists because of their just-in-time approach. That shortage is threatening to cut $110 billion in sales from the industry, and forcing auto manufacturers to overhaul the way they get the electronic components that have become critical to contemporary car design.“Customers need to change,” said Hassane El-Khoury, chief executive officer of ON Semiconductor Corp., which gets more than a third of its revenue from the automotive market. “That just-in-time mindset doesn’t work.”Semiconductor makers are demanding guaranteed, long-term orders rather than the short-term flexibility the carmakers are used to. The chipmakers’ assertiveness, even under pressure from lawmakers, underscores the rebalancing of power from the companies whose logos are on the cars to those that provide the advanced technology that runs them.As these components play a bigger role in everything from in-car entertainment to self-driving functions, chip manufacturers say they’re willing to invest in expanding production to head off a repeat of shortages that have forced the industry to mothball factories and furlough workers -- if the carmakers give them orders that can’t be canceled and commit to long-term agreements.“Why would I have invested a single dollar when my customer can cancel within 30 days and it takes me two years to build capacity?” ON Semiconductor’s El-Khoury said.There are signs the industry is listening. Last week, Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley indicated a new willingness to reverse decades of outsourcing for parts.“As the industry changes, we have to in-source now, just like we in-sourced powertrains in the ’20s and ’30s,” said Farley, who has shut down half his factories and seen his dealers’ lots emptying because of a dearth of chips.Most components used by the auto industry are part of a discrete food chain, and carmakers are at the top, able to orchestrate their suppliers’ actions in a system that delivers them a set of components that can be put together quickly and cheaply into a finished vehicle. Electronics makers, who’ve fared much better in the chip supply crunch, regard semiconductors as essential systems, and they work directly with chipmakers to secure products and often design their devices around the chips themselves.Automakers can no longer “assume the dominance of an 800-pound gorilla” in negotiations with chip companies and battery makers, said Mark Wakefield, head of the auto practice at consultancy AlixParters.Pioneered by Toyota Motor Corp. in the 1960s, just-in-time is a system where components suppliers are required to turn up with whatever the carmakers want at the last possible moment in a process that pares costs to the very minimum.That strategy has served the industry well, saving money and helping it organize a system for sourcing the 40,000 or so components that go into a modern vehicle, many of which can be made in a matter of days. But semiconductors -- the heart of sensors, engine management and battery controllers, infotainment and eventually systems that will pilot vehicles -- are created in a process that takes months. And building and equipping a factory to produce them requires years.Today’s cars contain an average of 1,400 semiconductors -- and that puts the chipmakers at an advantage. Ford’s Farley said he’s now negotiating contracts directly with chipmakers -- bypassing his traditional auto suppliers -- while building up inventory of the precious pieces and even redesigning models to accommodate the semiconductor companies.“We have learned a lot through this crisis that can be applied to many critical components,” Farley told analysts last month as he announced Ford would lose half its production in the second quarter and take a $2.5 billion hit to earnings this year, citing a lack of chips. “We’re also thinking about what this means for the world of batteries and silicon and all sorts of other components that are really mission critical for our company.”Ford is not alone in seeking solutions that upend long-time industry practices. Automakers from General Motors Co. to Volkswagen AG to Tesla Inc. are looking for ways to get closer to the chipmaking process, which could include forming partnerships with semiconductor companies, bringing chipmaking in-house and even building their own foundries. Nothing is off the table.“Cars are only going to get more technical and they’re going to need more chips,” said Sam Fiorani, vice president of vehicle forecasting at consultant AutoForecast Solutions. “All of the vehicle manufacturers are looking at every possible scenario for getting it solved for the long-term.”But according to some chipmakers, the auto industry has embraced new technology but failed to understand those that supply it.“There is a huge difference between manufacturing a car and manufacturing a chip,” said Kurt Sievers, CEO of NXP Semiconductor NV, the biggest maker of auto chips. “We’ve been working for years closely with the auto OEMs directly when it comes to R&D and innovation -- however, not at all for supply chain and volume forecasting.”Sievers said the chip industry wants specific forecasts that stretch out in years and binding commitments to buy chips that last that long. The way automakers, referred to as original equipment manufacturers or OEMs, and semiconductor vendors work together needs to change, he said.And the car companies have little choice but to do so. Consumers are increasingly choosing vehicles based on functions such as connectivity, entertainment and advanced automated safety features. The auto industry is steadily shifting away from gasoline to battery power. All of that requires more chips.“It’s no longer this subsystem that no one cares about,” said Victor Peng, CEO of Xilinx Inc. a chipmaker whose products are uses in advanced driver-assistance systems. “The electronics is really going to shape the customer experience.”The semiconductor industry has plenty of other orders to fill. In 2020 automakers bought almost $40 billion worth of chips, little changed from the prior year, even amid the crash of the pandemic. By comparison, the computer industry bought 17% more chips than it did in 2019, for a total of $160 billion. Phone makers, meantime, provided the chip industry with $137 billion in revenue, a jump of 12%.Earlier this year, automakers lobbied U.S. lawmakers to intervene to help them with the shortage, arguing that chipmakers were unfairly prioritizing customers building less important consumer electronics over cars. The automakers argue their industry creates more than 7 million jobs in America and is critical to national security. And they’ve found a sympathetic ear in President Joe Biden, who was supported by the United Auto Workers in the 2020 election, and is working to help the auto industry navigate the chip crisis.Still, consumer electronics buys $20 billion more chips a year than the auto industry, and Big Tech has plenty of clout in Washington, too.Chipmakers are also in no hurry to add new factories to meet this year’s chip rush. Though 2020 was a good year and 2021 is shaping up to be even better, they don’t have to look back very far to be reminded of the difficulties of matching supply with short-term fluctuations in demand. In 2019 industry sales shrank 12% as customers slashed orders to work through stockpiles.Many investors and analysts are already concerned that what now looks like insatiable demand is customers double-ordering: asking for twice the amount they need so they can at least get the number they want. In the past, such heavy ordering has proved to foreshadow industry gluts, with demand eventually easing and buyers tapping the brakes as they worked down accumulated inventory.“We came out of 2018 guns blazing, everybody hoarded, and then 2019 was an awful year of demand because they already had chips,” said ON Semiconductor’s El Khoury. “Here we are today with people looking at us and asking, ‘why haven’t you invested?’”The type of chip automakers want also works against them. Much of what they use -- things such as sensors and power regulators -- can be made on what’s called lagging nodes, or production technology that hasn’t been state-of-the-art for years. While that makes it cheaper, chipmakers are reluctant to expand capacity of technology that’s closer to being obsolete.“The chips that the automotive industry uses are older than the ones you’d find in your cell phones or in your video games,” said AutoForecast Solutions’ Fiorani. “That makes them less of a priority to the companies that produce them.”Fiorani said carmakers would be better served forming joint ventures with chipmakers to tap their expertise and lock down a dependable source of supply. But doing that would involve going around traditional suppliers such as Continental AG and Robert Bosch AG and turning back the clock to a more expensive time when companies like Ford had to deal with suppliers for raw materials.Some auto suppliers are already taking steps to make sure they don’t get cut out. Parts supplier Robert Bosch is opening a new chip factory in Dresden that it says is the first of its kind dedicated to manufacturing semiconductors for automotive uses. Still, some automakers are already talking openly about cutting out those middlemen in order to keep up with the speed of change.“We will be the one who has the commercial relationship with the chipmaker,” Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson said at a mobility conference in Tel Aviv this month. “When we want a change and you have to talk to suppliers, it is too slow.”Ford’s Farley said he’s consulted with tech companies and discovered how common it is in other industries to keep “buffer stock” and to buy directly from chip manufacturers.“Even if the company still buys the components with chips on them from a supplier, they still negotiated a direct deal,” he told analysts, describing something that’s common practice for companies like Apple Inc. Ford learned that nine of its tier-one component suppliers rely on just one Renesas Electronics Corp. factory in Japan for chips, a plant that suffered a fire, he said.Some automakers have made rapid progress in understanding their newer suppliers and are negotiating long-term deals. Others are sticking to the belief that they can dictate how their suppliers should act, according to ON Semiconductor’s El-Khoudry.Learning from their current difficulties is the key to turning around the current crisis and avoiding the next, according to Xilinx’s Peng. Toyota, the inventor of just-in-time, said it expects to return to pre-pandemic levels of profitability as soon as this year, helped by factories that continue to churn out vehicles because the company made the decision to accumulate stockpiles of chips.“People have to think differently or they’re going to be left behind,” Peng said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan's Renesas to raise $2 billion via new shares to fund Dialog purchase

    Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp said it will raise 218.5 billion yen ($1.99 billion) through a new share issue to help the automotive semiconductors maker fund its planned $6 billion purchase of Dialog Semiconductor. In February, Renesas announced the acquisition of the Anglo-German chip designer and Apple Inc supplier in a bid to tap the growth in assisted driving technology and the roll out of broadband 5G networks that could spur connectivity across smart devices. "The issuance of new shares and the acquisition will enable Renesas to maintain a strong financial base that will enable Renesas to execute its future growth strategy," the company said in a statement.

  • Here's when this burger giant sees an end to the labor shortage

    Red Robin Gourmet Burgers CEO Paul Murphy weighs in on the worker shortage plaguing the restaurant industry.

  • China Commodity Firms Cut Bullish Bets on Beijing Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Several Chinese commodity firms pared back their bullish futures bets at the request of the government, according to people with knowledge of the matter, a sign of Beijing’s increasing concern over soaring raw material prices.Over the last two weeks, at least four major firms, including steel mills and commodity merchants, reduced their long positions in locally traded products including iron ore and coal after attending meetings with government officials, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter. At least two major futures brokerages were also advised by China’s exchanges to cap positions and trading volumes in contracts that are highly volatile, said two of the people.In addition to the firms who were urged by Beijing to reduce commodity holdings, officials at several other Chinese raw material producers, traders and investment firms cut bets without being asked, partly on concerns over potential criticism from regulators, according to interviews with 20 trading managers at state-owned and private firms in the past two weeks. These officials asked to stay anonymous as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.Email inquiries to the Shanghai, Dalian and Zhengzhou futures exchanges weren’t answered. A fax inquiry to the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s top economic planning body, didn’t receive a reply.Inflation AngstThe move by the Chinese government to try to temper prices behind the scenes underscores how worried it is that the global raw-material price boom will feed into higher inflation and derail its post-pandemic economic comeback. Commodity prices soared to near their highest level in a decade this month, as surging futures of iron ore to grains to copper raise the specter of rising construction, food and manufacturing costs.The impact is already being felt, with the country’s factory-gate prices jumping by the most since 2017 last month, adding pressure on officials to act to stem prices. Makers of products from lampshades to capacitors are also already seeing margins shrink as input costs rise.Most of the action so far has been rhetorical, including repeated calls from Premier Li Keqiang for action to rein in prices. There will be “zero tolerance” for monopolistic behavior and hoarding, the top planning department added. Market bodies also weighed in, with the Shanghai Futures Exchange pledging to curb unreasonable moves in its commodities contracts.The jawboning has had some success, with the global commodity spot index sliding about 1% since peaking on May 12, when Li said dealing with the situation is of national economic urgency. Iron ore prices in Dalian have since fallen 21% as of Thursday, while reinforced steel bar prices in Shanghai have dropped by about one-fifth.Still, the reduction in the bullish bets spanning products such as iron ore, base metals and coal hasn’t led to major declines in open interest because bargain hunters came into the market, said Jia Zheng, an analyst with Goldtrust Futures Co. in Shanghai.Coking coal futures traded on the Dalian exchange slipped 0.1% on Friday, reversing an earlier 2% gain. Iron ore climbed 0.8%, while steel rebar added 1.8% in Shanghai, though both pared earlier advances.It’s not just in financial markets where the Chinese government has added pressure. Some coal mining firms that hoarded inventories in anticipation of higher prices have been warned by the local government that their mining licenses could be revoked, the Chinese newspaper 21st Century Business Herald reported on Wednesday, citing a miner it didn’t identify. Coal companies are increasing their sales to mitigate rising prices, the newspaper said.(Updates with analyst comment in 9th paragraph, prices in 10th)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Launches $11 Billion of Funds to Reform State-Owned Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- China is taking another step to shape up state firms with a new fund aimed at reforming a sector that has emerged as the nation’s biggest source of credit risk.China Reform Holdings Corp., a state-run investment firm, and a group of local state asset regulators have launched a suite of equity investment funds totaling 70 billion yuan ($11 billion) to help improve state-owned enterprises’ corporate governance and turn them more market oriented, the company said in a statement Thursday.The announcement marks the latest move by Beijing to make the country’s cumbersome and inefficient SOEs, especially those at the local level, more commercially viable and financially healthier. A wave of bond defaults by state-linked firms since late last year and the ongoing debt saga at China Huarong Asset Management Co., a top bad-loan manager, have challenged long-held assumptions of government support for such firms.The first batch of the newly established funds will total 35 billion yuan, which will be deployed in six cities including Shanghai, Shenzhen, Shenyang, Hangzhou, Xi’an, and Qingdao, said the statement, without offering further details about the specific uses of the funding.China’s state asset regulator, including its local branches, oversees the vast majority of the nation’s SOEs, except for financial firms including banks and bad-loan managers such as Huarong that are overseen by financial regulators.China’s state-linked borrowers, which have more than $4 trillion in outstanding onshore bonds, are facing increased scrutiny. Including its silence over Huarong’s debt woes, Beijing is sending a clear signal that poorly run SOEs won’t be automatically bailed out as President Xi Jinping seeks to reduce moral hazard in the country’s financial markets.Deepening concern about the level of backing for state firms at the local level has in part caused new debt sales to plunge in financially weaker provinces such as Henan and Shanxi this year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Drops, Stocks Rally Ahead of Biden’s Budget Announcement

    Why isn't the prospect of more U.S. stimulus boosting bitcoin's price?

  • In Desperate Move, Venezuela Tries to Make Fuel in Oil Upgraders

    (Bloomberg) -- In the latest desperate attempt to deal with fuel shortages that have crippled Venezuela’s economy, government leaders are trying to repurpose two massive oil upgraders to make a main ingredient for gasoline instead.With U.S. sanctions preventing the country from importing naphtha, a petroleum product its refineries use as feedstock, state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela will seek to make its own at upgraders designed to process heavy crude into lighter oil for the international market, according to documents seen by Bloomberg and people with knowledge of the plan, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public. The plants are the Petropiar partnership with Chevron Corp. and the Petrocedeno venture with Total SE and Equinor ASA.Venezuela’s acute fuel shortage has forced businesses and factories to shut, while drivers line up for hours or even days to fill up. The conversion of the Hugo Chavez-era crude upgraders marks another dramatic departure from a time when the OPEC-founding nation was a top oil exporter, now reduced to one of the poorest nations in the Western Hemisphere under the U.S.-sanctioned Nicolas Maduro regime.The work at the Petropiar and Petrocedeno plants, which strip away sulfur and other impurities from the sludgy heavy crude from the Orinoco Belt, started in April, the people said.It’s unclear how PDVSA can pull the overhaul off without the help of foreign partners or international contractors, which can no longer do business with the battered, cash-strapped state oil producer. The company has struggled to even perform basic maintenance at its plants, which lack replacement parts it hasn’t been able to import.PDVSA, Chevron and Total didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment. A representative from Equinor deferred any questions to PDVSA. Refineries typically make their own heavy naphtha as a stage in the processing of crude into gasoline. PDVSA units have long lost that ability because of broken equipment. The country’s upgraders are in better shape because they were operated with the help of foreign partners until recently. Plus, the processing of heavy oil into so-called synthetic crude at the plants already involved some naphtha production.To convert the upgraders into feedstock suppliers for refineries, which will involve installing new equipment and pipelines, PDVSA is hiring local contractors, the people said. The overhaul will not prevent the plants from also being used for their original purpose of making synthetic crude.The plants will initially feed PDVSA’s Cardon and Puerto La Cruz refineries with 30,000 barrels a day of heavy naphtha, the documents show. A plan to lay pipelines that will allow supplies to reach 112,000 barrels a day are still being discussed with contractors, the people said.It’s not the first time the upgraders have been repurposed since U.S. sanctions have practically shut off Venezuela from the international crude market.PDVSA’s four upgraders were converted into simpler blending plants in mid-2019. The shift meant halting the production of the Petrozuata and Zuata Sweet light-oil blends to focus on Merey 16 heavy oil, mostly sold on the Asian market.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOE Gold Commands High Premium, Signals Central Bank Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold stored at the Bank of England has been selling for unusually high premiums recently, signaling that central banks may be back in the market buying.Bullion in the Bank of England’s London reserves -- one of the largest stashes in the world --- is stored and sold on behalf of other central and commercial banks as opposed to being owned by the BOE itself. It usually trades within a few cents an ounce of the metal held at other London vaults run by commercial banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.But in the past week, gold sold from the BOE has traded for as much as 50 cents above benchmark London prices, according to bullion traders. These premiums are at least in part being driven by buying from the Bank for International Settlements, which regularly trades the metal on behalf of the world’s central banks, a person with direct knowledge said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.The BIS bought as much as 1 million ounces of BOE metal from various commercial banks at a premium of 30 to 40 cents recently, one person said. The premium for gold at the BOE rose to as much as 50 cents an ounce late last week before tapering off to about 20 to 40 cents, according to bullion traders. That compares with a range of zero to 20 cents during normal circumstances, the traders said.A spokeswoman for the BIS declined to comment, citing client confidentiality. The BOE declined to comment.The buying may be a sign that one or several central banks are increasing their gold reserves, bullion traders said.Gold RallyCentral banks helped underpin gains in gold prices for most of the last decade, but flipped to net sellers in the third quarter of 2020 as some countries cashed in on surging prices. Renewed buying could help sustain a rally in bullion, which on Tuesday recovered all its losses so far this year. The metal is on the way to its biggest monthly gain since July as investors fret about inflation and Federal Reserve officials signal steady monetary policy for now.Since prices dropped early this year, at least some central banks have returned as buyers. In the past, sovereign lenders have bought gold to diversify their portfolios away from the U.S. dollar to safeguard their finances amid concerns over the Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy, massive U.S. government spending and inflationary pressures.Last month, the Bank of Thailand raised its gold holdings to 6.35 million ounces from 4.95 million ounces in March, according to data from the International Monetary Fund website. In March, Hungary tripled its reserves of the metal in one of the biggest purchases by a central bank in decades. Data from the World Gold Council showed global central banks were net buyers of bullion in February, led by India, which bought 11.2 tons.(Updates with BIS, BOE comments from fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elon Musk is 'a competitive advantage' for Tesla: analyst

    The bulls on Tesla's stock still love CEO Elon Musk, despite propensity for controversial tweets.

  • Must be a 'professional investor' to do well picking stocks: Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald

    Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald says success in stock trading requires professional skills and specialized knowledge. Most investors are "not equipped" with the discipline to fully understand the details of each trade they make, he added.

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central banks are beginning to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings, with South Korea following in the footsteps of New Zealand and Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase.As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too. Markets are seizing on the tightening narrative, with bond yields and currencies fluctuating as investors recalibrate their bets. The Bank of Korea became the latest on Thursday to signal a turn when Governor Lee Ju-yeol said policy makers are preparing for an “orderly” exit from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers. The shift in stance came a day after New Zealand’s. New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.Taper Talks With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for the central bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce its massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead.The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year. Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases.Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. To be sure, this shift is still conditional. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a similar vein, BOK’s Lee said the board unanimously agreed to hold rates at a record low on Thursday as pandemic uncertainties persist. The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory. It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”(Updates with Bank of Korea policy announcement.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.