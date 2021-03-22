2021 Outlook on the Animal Feed Ingredient Global Market - The Poultry and Swine Sectors are Expected to Witness the Highest Usage of Feed Ingredients
Dublin, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Feed Ingredient Market Powered by Antibiotic Alternatives and Vertical Integration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Animal feed ingredients are micro-ingredients that improve the feed conversion ratio and overall animal performance. This study primarily focuses on assessing the growth opportunities for the animal feed ingredients, such as amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, organic acids, organic trace minerals, probiotics, prebiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants.
The rising demand for high-quality meat products across the world, particularly in developing economies, presents a significant opportunity for feed ingredient manufacturers. Rising population, growing economies, and increasing per capita income are some of the factors that boost the demand for feed additives. Changing regulatory policies in some of the key geographies, against the usage of antibiotics as growth promoters in animal feed, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for antibiotic alternatives during the forecast period.
The COVID-19 scenario has been considered in this analysis. The pandemic has resulted in a drop in the market growth of animal feed ingredients in 2020 because of the disruption of national and international supply chains, lower global meat demand caused by disrupted HORECA services, and lower consumer spending in most parts of the world. Though market growth is expected to recover in 2021 because of the vaccine, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the animal feed ingredient market is expected to be most intense in developing economies because of low purchasing power.
Amino acid dominates the feed ingredient market due to the important role of limiting amino acids in protein synthesis and growing environmental concerns regarding the use of crude protein in animal feed. Feed enzyme is another category that is gaining momentum worldwide. Feed enzymes are primarily used to improve the digestibility of animal feed. Growing awareness among livestock farmers of the advantages of incorporating enzymes is a key growth driver. With the phasing out of antibiotic growth promoters, the demand for alternatives, such as probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, and organic trace minerals, is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers in this space.
The poultry and swine sectors are expected to witness the highest usage of feed ingredients, whereas growth in the ruminants sector is expected to demonstrate an upward trend due to changing farming practices. Aquaculture is expected to offer opportunities for disruption and innovation. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of demand for various feed ingredients during the forecast period. Latin America is also expected to drive significant growth due to growing economies and an increase in the demand for meat products. North America is a key market for feed ingredients, with poultry being one of the primary end-use sectors. Europe, however, is expected to witness slow growth, as the market for feed additives is highly mature in the region. The competitive space is highly fragmented with a number of global and regional participants, while Chinese manufacturers offer stiff competition.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Animal Feed Ingredients Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Animal Feed Ingredient Market - Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
Market Segmentation Description
Key Competitors for Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Key Growth Metrics for Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Impact of COVID-19 on the Value Chain, Animal Nutrition Industry
Value Chain Analysis, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Impact of COVID-19 on Meat Demand and Supply
Impact of COVID-19 on Livestock and Aquaculture Farmers
Impact of COVID-19 on Meat Processing Facilities and Environment
COVID-19-induced Market Trends, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Growth Drivers for Animal Feed Ingredients Market
Growth Restraints for Animal Feed Ingredients Market
Forecast Assumptions, Animal Feed Ingredients Market
Revenue Forecast, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Unit Shipment Forecast, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Forecast Analysis, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Revenue Forecast by Product, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Forecast Analysis by Product, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Revenue Forecast by Region, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Forecast Analysis by Region, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Competitive Environment, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Revenue Share Analysis, Animal Feed Ingredients Market
Competitive Landscape, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Key Mergers and Acquisitions - Animal Feed Ingredient Market, 2018-2020
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Amino Acid Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Amino Acid
Revenue Forecast, Amino Acid
Unit Shipment Forecast, Amino Acid
Forecast Analysis, Amino Acid
Revenue Forecast by Region, Amino Acid
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Amino Acid
Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Amino Acid
Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Amino Acid
Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Amino Acid
Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Amino Acid
Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Amino Acid
Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Amino Acid
Competitive Benchmarking, Amino Acid
Product Launches - Amino Acid, 2018-2019
Expansions - Amino Acid, 2018-2020
Patent/Technological Updates - Amino Acid, 2019 and 2020
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Enzymes
Key Growth Metrics for Enzymes
Revenue Forecast, Enzymes
Unit Shipment Forecast, Enzymes
Forecast Analysis, Enzymes
Revenue Forecast by Region, Enzymes
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Enzymes
Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Enzymes
Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Enzymes
Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Enzymes
Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Enzymes
Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Enzymes
Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Enzymes
Competitive Benchmarking, Enzymes
Product Launches - Enzymes, 2018-2020
Other Market Activities - Enzymes, 2019-2020
Patent/Technological Updates - Enzymes, 2018
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Vitamins
Key Growth Metrics for Vitamins
Revenue Forecast, Vitamins
Unit Shipment Forecast, Vitamins
Forecast Analysis, Vitamins
Revenue Forecast by Region, Vitamins
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Vitamins
Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Vitamins
Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Vitamins
Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Vitamins
Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Vitamins
Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Vitamins
Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Vitamins
Competitive Benchmarking, Vitamins
Market Activities - Vitamins, 2018-2019
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Organic Acid
Key Growth Metrics for Organic Acid
Revenue Forecast, Organic Acid
Unit Shipment Forecast, Organic Acid
Forecast Analysis, Organic Acid
Revenue Forecast by Region, Organic Acid
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Organic Acid
Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Organic Acid
Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Organic Acid
Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Organic Acid
Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Organic Acid
Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Organic Acid
Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Organic Acid
Competitive Benchmarking, Organic Acid
Market Activities - Organic Acid, 2018-2020
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Organic Trace Minerals
Key Growth Metrics for Organic Trace Minerals
Revenue Forecast, Organic Trace Minerals
Unit Shipment Forecast, Organic Trace Minerals
Forecast Analysis, Organic Trace Minerals
Revenue Forecast by Region, Organic Trace Minerals
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Organic Trace Minerals
Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Organic Trace Minerals
Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Organic Trace Minerals
Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Organic Trace Minerals
Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Organic Trace Minerals
Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Organic Trace Minerals
Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Organic Trace Minerals
Competitive Benchmarking, Organic Trace Minerals
Market Activities - Organic Trace Minerals, 2018-2020
Patent/Technological Updates - Organic Trace Minerals, 2018-2020
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Probiotics
Key Growth Metrics for Probiotics
Revenue Forecast, Probiotics
Unit Shipment Forecast, Probiotics
Forecast Analysis, Probiotics
Revenue Forecast by Region, Probiotics
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Probiotics
Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Probiotics
Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Probiotics
Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Probiotics
Competitive Benchmarking, Probiotics
Market Activities - Probiotics, 2019-2020
Patent/Technological Updates - Probiotics, 2018-2020
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Others Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Others Segment
Revenue Forecast, Others Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast, Others Segment
Forecast Analysis, Others Segment
Revenue Forecast by Region, Others Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Others Segment
Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Others Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Others Segment
Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Others Segment
Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Others Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Others Segment
Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Others Segment
Competitive Benchmarking, Others Segment
Market Trends, Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Patent/Technological Updates - Others Segment, 2018-2019
10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
Growth Opportunity 1 - Alternatives to Antibiotics is on the Rise, 2020
Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategy to Minimize Import Dependency is Expected to Catapult the Animal Feed Ingredient Market, 2020
11. Next Steps
Your Next Steps
List of Exhibits
Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvnsu4
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900