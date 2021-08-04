2021 Outlook on Corporate Travel Services - Identify Key Success Factors
Operators in the Corporate Travel Services industry provides travel services for employers and employees who are travelling for business purposes.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
1. ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition
Main Activities
Similar Industries
Additional Resources
2. INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
3. INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary
Key External Drivers
Current Performance
Industry Outlook
Industry Life Cycle
4. PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain
Products & Services
Demand Determinants
Major Markets
International Trade
Business Locations
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration
Key Success Factors
Cost Structure Benchmarks
Basis of Competition
Barriers to Entry
Industry Globalization
6. MAJOR COMPANIES
7. OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity
Technology & Systems
Revenue Volatility
Regulation & Policy
Industry Assistance
8. KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data
Annual Change
Key Ratios
9. JARGON & GLOSSARY
Companies Mentioned
TUI Travel Ltd
