U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.00
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,965.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,052.75
    +6.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.80
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.31
    -0.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.90
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    +0.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1860
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.25
    -1.21 (-6.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3937
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1670
    +0.1170 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,813.52
    -690.29 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.56
    -18.88 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,135.65
    +29.93 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

2021 Outlook on Corporate Travel Services - Identify Key Success Factors

Research and Markets
·1 min read

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Travel Services - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Operators in the Corporate Travel Services industry provides travel services for employers and employees who are travelling for business purposes.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

1. ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition

  • Main Activities

  • Similar Industries

  • Additional Resources

2. INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

3. INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary

  • Key External Drivers

  • Current Performance

  • Industry Outlook

  • Industry Life Cycle

4. PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain

  • Products & Services

  • Demand Determinants

  • Major Markets

  • International Trade

  • Business Locations

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration

  • Key Success Factors

  • Cost Structure Benchmarks

  • Basis of Competition

  • Barriers to Entry

  • Industry Globalization

6. MAJOR COMPANIES

7. OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity

  • Technology & Systems

  • Revenue Volatility

  • Regulation & Policy

  • Industry Assistance

8. KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data

  • Annual Change

  • Key Ratios

9. JARGON & GLOSSARY

Companies Mentioned

  • TUI Travel Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9wugi

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Ralph Lauren back in vogue as pandemic curbs ease

    (Reuters) -Shoppers globally are returning to buying Ralph Lauren Corp's Polo shirts, sports coats and dresses, the company said on Tuesday as it benefits from a post-lockdown luxury sales boom and revamped marketing campaigns. The New York-based retailer's shares rose more than 7% to $126.36 as the company raised its annual revenue forecast, while also beating estimates for first-quarter sales, joining rivals LVMH, Kering SA and Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings Ltd in posting strong results. "As markets reopen around the world, consumers are shifting back to many of the key categories that drove our business prior to the pandemic," Chief Executive Officer Patrice Louvet said.

  • Wall Street Loves Steel, Here's Why You Shouldn't...at Least Right Now

    U.S. steelmakers are posting great results and their stocks have rallied. But now is not the time to jump into this sector.

  • Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but are wary of extended chip crunch

    TOKYO, August 4 (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp posted a record quarterly profit on Wednesday and Honda Motor Co raised its annual profit estimate as pandemic-hit sales rebounded, but the automakers saw no end in sight to the global chip shortage. Japan's top-two automakers joined a host of global car makers, including BMW and Stellantis, in warning that the shortage in chips was likely to persist, as post-lockdown auto demand booms in markets such as the United States. Toyota shares fell 2% in afternoon trading on Wednesday, extending losses from the morning session, with some investors disappointed that the company had not lifted its profit guidance.

  • Affirm stock rallies after report of plans to work with Apple in Canada

    An already busy week in the buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) market got even busier Tuesday after a report indicated that Apple Inc. plans to work with Affirm Holdings Inc. on an installment offering for those looking to buy various Apple devices in Canada.

  • Alibaba’s First Sales Miss in Two Years Shows Crackdown Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s revenue missed estimates for the first time in more than two years, underscoring how Beijing’s months-long campaign against the internet sector is taking a toll.Growth slowed in most of Alibaba’s major divisions from cloud to e-commerce, underlining fears that the mounting list of new government regulations is constraining expansion and increasing companies’ burdens. In a sign of the times, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang on Tuesday endorsed a str

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • Klarna CEO: Square's acquisition of Afterpay highlights 'land grab' for market share

    Square's (SQ) is acquisition of Australian buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay for $29 billion is an indication of a rapidly growing industry, according to one rival firm's chief executive.

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Estimated to Break Profit in 2023, Inflation Poses an Extra Risk

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) future prospects, breakeven date and a latent risk factor.

  • Reopening basket stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin: strategist

    Anastasia Amoroso, iCapital Network’s chief investment strategist, discusses which sectors are poised to benefit from the reopening trade, and the disconnect between the stock and bond markets.

  • Nikola falls despite earnings beat; here's how the stock is doing

    Nikola reported quarterly results this morning. Here's how the stock is doing.