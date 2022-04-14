U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

2021 Phil Kaufman Award Ceremony and Banquet Honoring Cadence's Dr. Anirudh Devgan to be held May 12

·4 min read

ESD Alliance and IEEE CEDA Co-Host Popular Event

MILPITAS, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Anirudh Devgan, President and CEO of Cadence Design Systems, will be honored with the 2021 Phil Kaufman Award for Distinguished Contributions to Electronic System Design at an award ceremony and banquet Thursday, May 12.

(PRNewsfoto/SEMI)
(PRNewsfoto/SEMI)

Hosted by the Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance) and the IEEE Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA), the celebration will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at The GlassHouse, 2 South Market Street in San Jose, Calif.

Member tickets are $225 each and $275 per non-member. Member pricing is offered for individuals in companies that are active SEMI members or active IEEE members.

Registration, COVID-19 protocols and additional details can be found on the 2021 Phil Kaufman Award ceremony and banquet page.

About the Phil Kaufman Award

The Phil Kaufman Award honors individuals who have had a demonstrable impact on the field of electronic system design through technology innovations, education/mentoring, or business or industry leadership. The award was established as a tribute to Phil Kaufman, the late industry pioneer who turned innovative technologies into commercial businesses that have benefited electronic designers. The 2019 recipient was Dr. Mary Jane Irwin, Evan Pugh Professor and A. Robert Noll Chair Emeritus in Engineering in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Pennsylvania State University.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no award was given for 2020.

Nominations are open for the 2022 Phil Kaufman Award. The deadline to submit nomination forms for the 2022 Phil Kaufman Award is Thursday, June 30.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. Visit www.semi.org/en/communities/esda to learn more.

Follow the ESD Alliance
ESD Alliance Bridging the Frontier blog
Twitter: @ESDAlliance
LinkedIn
Facebook

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the IEEE Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA)

The IEEE Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA) provides a focal point for EDA activities spread across seven IEEE societies (Antennas and Propagation, Circuits and Systems, Computer, Electron Devices, Electronics Packaging, Microwave Theory and Techniques, and Solid-State Circuits). The Council sponsors or co-sponsors over a dozen key EDA conferences including: the Design Automation Conference (DAC), Asia and South Pacific Design Automation Conference (ASP-DAC), International Conference on Computer-Aided Design (ICCAD), Design Automation and Test in Europe (DATE), and events at Embedded Systems Week (ESWEEK). The Council also publishes IEEE Transactions on Computer-Aided Design of Integrated Circuits & Systems (TCAD), IEEE Design & Test (D&T), and IEEE Embedded Systems Letters (ESL). The Council boasts a prestigious awards program in order to promote the recognition of leading EDA professionals, which includes the A. Richard Newton, Phil Kaufman, and Ernest S. Kuh Early Career Awards. The Council welcomes new volunteers and local chapters.

Stay in touch with IEEE CEDA:
Website: www.ieee-ceda.org
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8343531
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ieeeceda/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/IEEECEDA

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Association Contacts
Nanette Collins/ESD Alliance
Email: nanette@nvc.com

Michael Hall/SEMI
Email: mhall@semi.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-phil-kaufman-award-ceremony-and-banquet-honoring-cadences-dr-anirudh-devgan-to-be-held-may-12-301526084.html

SOURCE SEMI

