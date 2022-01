Motley Fool

The stock market got off to a rough start in 2022, with the S&P 500 dropping over 8% so far in January, but this is an opportunity for investors to add some solid companies to their portfolios that could turn out to be long-term winners. Such a strategy allows investors to reap the benefits of compounding, and also take advantage of secular growth trends that are shaping the future. Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are two companies that are growing at a blistering pace right now, and they should be able to keep up their impressive momentum, in the long run, thanks to the lucrative markets they operate in.