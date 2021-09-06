U.S. markets closed

2021 Report on AI Chips, Automated Parking, Heads-Up Display, Carbon Fiber, and Hydrogen Fuel Cells Growth Opportunities

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in AI Chips, Automated Parking, Heads-Up Display, Carbon Fiber, and Hydrogen Fuel Cells" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Mobility Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) for May 2021 covers innovations in augmented reality-based heads-up displays, automated parking systems, AI chipsets, hydrogen fuel cells, carbon fiber composite material synthesis, and hydrogen engine technology for vehicles.

Companies Mentioned

  • Argonne National Laboratory

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Csir (India) and Kpit

  • Igloble

  • Raythink

  • S O Nah

  • Tokyo University of Science

  • Toyota Motor Corporation

  • University of Cambridge

The purpose of the Mobility Technology TOE is to raise awareness of global technology innovations in self-propelled ground-based mobile platforms that are not only technically significant, but potentially offering commercial value. Each monthly TOE provides subscribers valuable descriptions and analyses of 10 noteworthy innovations. The main focus is on highway-licensed motor vehicles (light, medium and heavy). Passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, scooters and railway locomotives are within the product scope, energized by any fuel. Many of the innovations concern powertrains (internal combustion engines, turbines, battery electrics, fuel cell electrics, hybrid-electrics), as well as drivetrains (including transmissions), interiors--seating and displays, advanced materials--as for body/chassis, wireless connectivity, and self-driving technology that is currently receiving so much attention. The Mobility TOE outlines and evaluates each innovation, notes which organizations and developers are involved, projects the likely timing for commercialization, furnishes a patent analysis, and provides valuable strategic insights for industry stakeholders.

The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/banjs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-report-on-ai-chips-automated-parking-heads-up-display-carbon-fiber-and-hydrogen-fuel-cells-growth-opportunities-301369844.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

