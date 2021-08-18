U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

2021 Report on the Commercial Space 3D Printing Market - Look at 3D Parts Already Flown in Space

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing in Commercial Space: The AM Ecosystem in the Private Space Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Four years after the analyst released the first-ever additive manufacturing for space industry forecast report, a new market research analysis offers insights into the private space activity where the 3D printing industry is thriving. Focused on today's groundbreaking 3D printed components for satellites and launch vehicles, the study reflects on the many additively manufactured parts that have already flown in space and where additive manufacturing appears to have a market in the rapidly emerging private segment of the space industry. The analyst believes the private segment of the space industry is big enough and distinct enough to warrant its own report.

As this new environment emerges, the analyst anticipates that 3D printing will build satellites, rockets, and space vehicles in the short term, and space stations, and off-Earth structures in the long run. In addition, the analyst envisions that 3D printing will find roles in creating spares on demand and even as a tool in space medicine thanks to 3D bioprinting initiatives being developed for microgravity by private companies. The advantages of AM over traditional manufacturing methods make the technology an ideal choice for space startups and corporations that want design flexibility, shorter lead times, weight and part count reduction, and sustainability.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Introduction and Methodology
1.1 Background to this Report
1.2 Forecasting Methodology
1.3 The Private Space Industry Landscape
1.4 Additive Manufacturing in the Private Space Industry

Chapter Two: Emerging Applications for 3D Printing in the Commercial Space Industry
2.1 Mature Space Segments
2.2 3D Printing in the Satellite Industry
2.3 AM Parts in Launch Vehicle Manufacturing
2.4 Emerging Space Markets
2.5 Additive Manufacturing for Spacecraft Parts
2.6 Forecast for Space AM Parts Manufacturing
2.7 Market Drivers and Limiting Factors
2.8 Geographic Considerations Shaping Space AM Applications
2.9 How the Space Industry Surged Amid the Covid-19 Pandemic
2.9 Outline: Major Investments in the Space Industry?

Chapter Three: Additive Manufacturing for Space Industry Applications
3.1 Manufacturing Components for Earth's Orbit and Beyond
3.2 AM Processes for Spacecraft Parts Manufacturing
3.3 Ten-Year Hardware Forecast
3.4 AM Materials for Spacecraft Parts Manufacturing
3.5 Ten-year Materials Forecast
3.6 AM Service Bureaus in the Space Industry
3.7 Ten-year Forecast for Space Part Manufacture by AM Service Bureaus
3.8 Additive Manufacturing Players in the Space Industry
3.9 Disrupting Technologies for Future Space Exploration

Chapter Four: The Future of AM in the Private Space Sector
4.1 New materials
4.2 Design and manufacture of novel parts
4.3 Spacecraft tailored to customer's needs
4.4 AM for Space Technology Developments
4.5 Disrupting Technologies for Future Space Exploration

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9x4clt

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


