2021 Report on the Worldwide 5G Network Infrastructure Industry - Featuring Altiostar Networks, Casa Systems and Cisco Among Others
Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market 2020 - A Benchmark of the Top 20 Companies: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst defines 5G network infrastructure to include radio access networks (RAN), transport networks, and core networks (which may include one or more edge networks).
5G introduces many disruptive technologies, from new chips and devices to new network architectures, that impact all areas of network infrastructure. The promise of 5G for consumers and enterprise is huge, as is the impact to communications service providers (CSPs) and their suppliers. Growth opportunities abound. The 5G core and edge networks are now entirely cloud-based. The 5G RAN is moving to the cloud and beginning to explore open interfaces, which introduces potential new suppliers to the market. The 5G transport networks tie together the RAN, the edge, and the core. Functions from the core network and from the RAN network are moving to edge networks to reduce latency and enable new use cases.
In a field of more than 100 global industry participants, the analyst independently plotted the top 20 companies in this Frost Radar analysis. These companies lead the market overall, lead a segment of the overall market, or are thought leaders in certain segments of the market. The 5G network infrastructure market is emerging and built upon the established 4G network infrastructure market; therefore, it is unsurprising that market leaders from 4G place highly in the 5G market.
The architecture of 5G brings the possibility of many suppliers working together in each area of network infrastructure; in other words, the core network is likely not from a single supplier, but from many suppliers each providing one or more network functions. This opens the market to new suppliers. Increased competitive intensity raises the level of innovation.
The Frost Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Frost Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Frost Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst analyzes hundreds of companies in an industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Frost Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
Strategic Imperative
Growth Environment
2. Frost Radar: Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market
Frost Radar: Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market
Frost Radar: Competitive Environment
3. Companies to Action
ADTRAN
Affirmed Networks, a Microsoft Company
Altiostar Networks
Aviat Networks
Casa Systems
Ciena
Cisco
Ericsson
Fujitsu
HPE
Huawei
Infinera
JMA Wireless
Mavenir
Nokia
Parallel Wireless
Radisys
Ribbon Communications
Samsung
ZTE
4. Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders
Significance of Being on the Frost Radar
Frost Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team
Frost Radar Empowers Investors
Frost Radar Empowers Customers
Frost Radar Empowers the Board of Directors
6. Frost Radar: Analytics
Frost Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential
