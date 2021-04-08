U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

2021 Super Lawyers® Honors McGinn, Montoya, Love & Curry Attorneys

·3 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Albuquerque-based law firm of McGinn, Montoya, Love & Curry is celebrating the selection of four of its attorneys to 2021 Super Lawyers® and one of its early career attorneys to 2021 Rising Stars. With only a mere margin of United States legal professionals obtaining Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars recognition (no more than 5% and 2.5%, respectively), it is a great achievement to have a total of 5 attorneys at a single firm honored in one edition.

McGinn, Montoya, Love & Curry, P.A.

Super Lawyers® listed McGinn, Montoya, Love & Curry attorneys as follows in the 2021 edition for their work in Albuquerque, New Mexico:

As for 2021 Rising Stars, the firm's early career lawyer who obtained this recognition was Attorney Michael Sievers. He was listed for the following areas of legal practice in Albuquerque:

  • Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff

  • Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

  • Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff

Attorney Sievers was first recognized by Rising Stars in 2017 and has been reselected for every new edition since.

A Thomson Reuters company, Super Lawyers® is a directory of top-rated attorneys from more than 70 practice areas throughout the U.S. Aiming to assist individuals in search of skilled legal help close to home, it ranks attorneys by state, region, and firm size. Super Lawyers® is also behind Rising Stars, which is a recognition reserved for attorneys no older than 40 or who have been in practice for no more than a decade.

To determine Super Lawyers® listees and Rising Stars honorees, attorneys are put to a rigorous review of their careers, hitting on "12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement." Among these 12 indicators are settlements and verdicts, representative clients, accolades, pro bono work, and more. They are then reevaluated in a "Blue Ribbon Review" conducted by the highest-scoring Super Lawyers® candidates. No matter how many times an attorney has been recognized by the organization before, they are evaluated again for each new edition to ensure they have kept up with the high standards of Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars.

McGinn, Montoya, Love & Curry serves clients in a range of practice areas and always fights on the side of the plaintiff. The firm accepts cases involving civil rights violations, catastrophic injuries, medical malpractice, industrial accidents, product liability, premises liability, auto and truck accidents, and much more. To learn more about the firm and schedule a free consultation with one of its attorneys, visit mcginnlaw.com. For Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars inquiries, please direct them to superlawyers.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-super-lawyers-honors-mcginn-montoya-love--curry-attorneys-301264735.html

SOURCE McGinn, Montoya, Love & Curry, P.A.

