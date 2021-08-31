U.S. markets closed

2021 Top Workplace Honor Marks Decade of Recognition for California Water Service Group by Bay Area News Group

California Water Service Group
·2 min read
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 10th consecutive year, the Bay Area News Group has named California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) one of the Top Workplaces in the Bay Area. This distinction was awarded based on input from local employees of Group’s largest subsidiary, California Water Service (Cal Water).

The utility—which was already heralded as a top employer due to its opportunities for growth, competitive compensation and benefits package, and ethics, among other reasons—further enhanced support for its employees during the ongoing pandemic. Group took comprehensive steps to ensure its essential workers’ safety while most people were able to stay home; provided 15 days of COVID-specific sick leave to allow employees to take care of themselves, children, or ill family members; kept team members informed through regular communications with leadership and outside experts; and worked to boost morale during such uncertain times.

Cal Water, the largest regulated water utility in the western United States, employs 375 employees in the Bay Area from its Bayshore, Bear Gulch, Livermore, and Los Altos Districts, along with its Customer Support Services office in San Jose. The utility serves about 389,500 people through 110,500 customer connections in Atherton, Cupertino, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Livermore, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Portola Valley, Redwood City, San Carlos, San Mateo, South San Francisco, Sunnyvale, and Woodside. Statewide, Cal Water serves about 2 million people through 492,600 customer connections.

Top Workplace rankings are determined through survey data gathered by an independent research company specializing in employee engagement and retention. Employees are asked for feedback on various topics, including company leadership, compensation and training, diversity and inclusion, values and ethics, career development, and family-friendly flexibility.

“It is an honor to be named a Top Workplace every year for the past decade by the Bay Area News Group,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We could not provide a safe, clean, and reliable water supply to two million Californians without the dedication of our hardworking employees, so we go the extra mile for our employees. We are not a pipe company; we are a people company, and this recognition is proof positive that we are doing the right thing for our customers, communities, stockholders, and employees.”

About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Washington Water Service, and Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact
Yvonne Kingman
ykingman@calwater.com
310-257-1434


