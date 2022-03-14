U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,239.75
    +38.25 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,265.00
    +340.00 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,379.50
    +87.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.50
    +22.20 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.78
    -4.55 (-4.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.20
    -18.80 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    25.70
    -0.46 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0979
    +0.0065 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.89
    +0.66 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3049
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8570
    +0.5770 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,124.62
    +96.59 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.32
    +14.38 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,185.52
    +29.88 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

2021 Wireless Markets and Applications in Manufacturing Research Review

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Highlights: - The global wireless connectivity market should reach $130. 6 billion by 2026 from $65. 2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.

New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2021 Wireless Markets and Applications in Manufacturing Research Review" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244792/?utm_source=GNW
9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The global 5G Infrastructure market should reach $115.4 billion by 2026 from $12.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The global smart machines market should reach $211.7 billion by 2026 from $101.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Wireless technology is a part of our lifestyle; it can be found everywhere from refrigerators and AC units to smartphones, thermostats, smartwatches, cars and airplanes. It also plays a crucial role in today’s communications, and new types of wireless technology will become increasingly important in emerging applications such as robots, drones, self-driving vehicles and new medical equipment during the next five years.

Recent increased demands for wireless technologies can be attributed to two main factors -
- Adoption of IoT in daily routines.
- Industry 4.0 and its effect on automation in manufacturing.

Wireless-based devices are intended to be more efficient, stable and adaptable, with the ability to autonomously track their performance, use and malfunction.In today’s world, wireless communication systems have become an integral feature of a wide range of wireless communication devices, allowing users to communicate even from faraway locations.

Cities can use 5G infrastructure to become smarter with regards to how they use and manage infrastructure and transportation systems.

Industries around the world use wireless networks to monitor various processes and operations.Distributed platforms having wireless communication and control capabilities are known as wireless networks.

Sensors, transmitters, input/output modules and switches that are utilized in industrial facilities as part of automation and to gather information on particular machine components and activities are referred to as industrial wireless instrumentation.These products use Bluetooth, LoraWAN, Zigbee and Wi-Fi as wireless technologies.

Due to various technological developments and the ongoing development of wireless networks and installation flexibility, wireless industrial instrumentation offers a lot of promise to improve monitoring and control of industrial processes.

Summary:
Wireless technology is a part of our lifestyle; it can be found everywhere from refrigerators and AC units to smartphones, thermostats, smartwatches, cars and airplanes. It also plays a crucial role in today’s communications, and new types of wireless technology will become increasingly important in emerging applications such as robots, drones, self-driving vehicles and new medical equipment during the next five years.

Recent increased demands for wireless technologies can be attributed to two main factors -
- Adoption of IoT in daily routines.
- Industry 4.0 and its effect on automation in manufacturing.

Wireless-based devices are intended to be more efficient, stable and adaptable, with the ability to autonomously track their performance, use and malfunction.In today’s world, wireless communication systems have become an integral feature of a wide range of wireless communication devices, allowing users to communicate even from faraway locations.

Cities can use 5G infrastructure to become smarter with regards to how they use and manage infrastructure and transportation systems.

Industries around the world use wireless networks to monitor various processes and operations.Distributed platforms having wireless communication and control capabilities are known as wireless networks.

Sensors, transmitters, input/output modules and switches that are utilized in industrial facilities as part of automation and to gather information on particular machine components and activities are referred to as industrial wireless instrumentation.These products use Bluetooth, LoraWAN, Zigbee and Wi-Fi as wireless technologies.

Due to various technological developments and the ongoing development of wireless networks and installation flexibility, wireless industrial instrumentation offers a lot of promise to improve monitoring and control of industrial processes.

We encourage you to obtain and benefit from the full market research reports that are excerpted in this Research Review. BCC Research looks forward to serving your market intelligence need in the future.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244792/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX and Tesla facing significant inflation pressure

    Prices of metals used in automobiles have increased after Russia invaded Ukraine

  • How Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Tearing Apart the Global Food System

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down Shenzhen, Entire Jilin Province as Covid SwellsThe global food system is under threat as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts one of the world’s major breadbaskets in jeopardy. Here are the latest develo

  • Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks

    Musk in a tweet also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies "are not alone", retweeting an article saying the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ramping up the prices of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries, and drivers are likely to foot the bill. Tesla's shares, which closed 5% lower at $795.35 on Friday, have lost about 25% year-to-date.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Uber Has an Answer to High Gas Prices (You Won't Like It)

    Uber Technologies has come up with a temporary solution to help its drivers and couriers relieve the impact of high gasoline prices.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • Foxconn Halts iPhone Shenzhen Site Due to Covid Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn is halting operations at its Shenzhen sites, one of which produces iPhones, in response to a government-imposed lockdown on the tech hub city.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Close

  • IEA, OPEC Likely to Lower Crude Supply Forecasts

    Crude prices soared last week to their highest levels since 2008 as traders assessed the damage to global supply from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Chinese tycoon's 'big short' on nickel trips up Tsingshan's miracle growth

    Chinese tycoon Xiang Guangda has to find a way to bail his Tsingshan Holding Group out of a crisis after its bet on nickel prices backfired, fuelling more volatility in a metal essential for the electric vehicles industry. One of the world's top nickel producers faces massive losses on its short positions after prices soared over $100,000 per tonne last week and forced the London Metal Exchange to halt nickel trading. Tsingshan has to either pay off the outstanding short positions, which could be as high as $8 billion, or prove it has sufficient deliverable nickel to repay in kind.

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • U.S. gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

    U.S. gasoline prices at the pump edged lower over the weekend after reaching all-time highs last week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Retail gasoline prices fell for the second straight day on Sunday to $4.325 per gallon, below a record of $4.331 hit on Friday, according to American Automobile Association data. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February has roiled energy markets worldwide since, bringing more expensive fuel costs to motorists who have also been hit by higher inflation.

  • Rivian since IPO is ‘a bad episode out of the Twilight Zone’: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Rivian (RIVN) is losing its momentum after the electric vehicle carmaker halved its production forecast due to ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • Google's second-gen Nest Hub falls to just $55

    It's one of the best prices we've seen for the smart display.

  • China Locks Down Shenzhen, Entire Jilin Province as Covid Swells

    (Bloomberg) -- China placed 17.5 million residents of the southern city of Shenzhen into lockdown for at least a week, spurring a key Apple Inc. supplier to halt production in the vital technology hub, and forbid people from leaving Jilin, the first time an entire province has been sealed off since the dramatic lockdown of Wuhan and broader Hubei in 2020.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivM

  • Akzo Nobel expects its Russian plants to go out of business

    Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel expects its four plants in Russia to be out of business within a few months due to economic sanctions and a shortage of raw materials, its chief executive told the Financial Times in an interview published on Monday. "We are pretty realistic that over a month, two month period this will come to a gradual, if not normal phasing out of the business," CEO Thierry Vanlancker said about Akzo's Russian operations. "It's either because the raw materials aren't available anymore, or it is because somewhere the main customer may not be able to pay."

  • Can you refuse to return to the office?

    Since the laws haven’t been tested yet in a post-pandemic situation, it’s not clear how well they’ll work either at allowing employees to maintain flexible working indefinitely or, on the other side, letting companies function efficiently. Unless people were hired specifically to work from home—for example during the pandemic, with home working as part of their employment contract—then they are probably obliged to work from a designated workplace for at least part of the time, should their employers insist on it. “Unless an employee has a valid reason not to return to work, for example, where they feel unsafe to do so, they remain contractually bound to resume their previous role within their normal place of work, albeit on reasonable notice,” noted Davidson Morris, a UK employment law firm, in a post on its website.

  • Ukraine invasion: Rusal investors lose US$6 billion in Hong Kong stock sell-off while aluminium producer deflects all sanctions

    The plunge in United Company Rusal, the only Russian company listed in Hong Kong, has erased US$6 billion of value from the world's largest aluminium producer outside China while the Ukraine conflict clouds its operations. Since Russia invaded its neighbouring country on February 24, the stock has tumbled 42 per cent while trading on the Moscow Exchange was halted. Yet, the miner said it remains untouched by a barrage of Western sanctions on Russian entities, individuals and its key exports like

  • Are 457 Plan Withdrawals Taxable?

    Learn how withdrawals from 457 deferred-compensation plans are taxable, but not subject to the same rules and restrictions as 401(k) and 403(b) plans.

  • Ofgem urged to prepare for Gazprom sanctions

    The energy regulator has been urged to take action to secure power supplies if Gazprom, the Russian state-owned operator, is hit by western sanctions.

  • EU Discussing Sanctions on Chelsea’s Abramovich, Other Russians

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union governments are discussing sanctioning the owner of Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich, along with more than a dozen other prominent Russians, according to documents seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military A