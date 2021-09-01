U.S. markets closed

2021 World 5G Convention: Speeding up the Application of 5G and Promoting Innovation

·3 min read

BEIJING, Sep. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- This is a news report from Science and Technology Daily:

The 2021 World 5G Convention, themed "5G+ By All For All, " kicked off in Beijing Etrong International Exhibition & Convention Center on 31st August. With more than 1,500 experts, scholars and entrepreneurs from 20 countries participating online and offline, the convention aims to discuss the future application of 5G in the fields of "industry", "economy" and "innovation" .

Co-hosted by The People's Government of Beijing Municipality, National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the three-day event features forums, exhibitions and a 5G-based application design competition.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), since 5G came into commercial use in China, 993,000 5G base stations have been built. With more than 392 million households connected to 5G terminals, 5G base stations has covered all prefecture-level cities, more than 95% of counties and 35% of townships.

By now, over 10,000 5G application cases have covered 22 important industries and related fields of the national economy, including steel, electric power and mining. Besides, a large number of colorful application scenarios are becoming new engines leading China's high-quality development.

Li Meng, Vice Minister of Science and Technology, said that at present, the new generation of information technology, represented by the mobile Internet, artificial intelligence, big data and supercomputing, is booming and evolving at a faster pace, bringing significant and far-reaching impact on economic development, the improvement of people's livelihood and the environment and ecology of all countries.

"As China enters a new stage of development, implementing new development concepts, building a new development pattern and achieving high-quality development, sci-tech innovation are more than ever needed," Li said. "At the same time, the huge potential market, diversified consumer demands and emerging industrial forms will also provide more diversified application scenarios and broader space for sci-tech innovation."

As for how to promote the maturity of 5G enhanced technology, Li elaborated, "We are willing to continuously uphold the idea of opening up and cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win result, with more open attitudes and more pragmatic approaches, further strengthen the international cooperation of the evolution of 5G technology."

Relying on 5G application technology and industrial base, exploring the secondary technology development system of 5G vertical industry application system, with joint efforts, we are endeavoring to address imperative needs of 5G frequency expansion and coverage enhancement, carry out standards of 5G enhanced technology and equipment R&D, and enhance the adaptability of 5G vertical industry applications, noted Li.

Li stressed that the Ministry of Science and Technology warmly welcomes entrepreneurs, universities and research institutions from all over the world to join in the future R&D of 5G, seizing the new trends and opportunities of global information technology development. With joint efforts and deep cooperation, create more breakthrough and leading technological achievements.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-world-5g-convention-speeding-up-the-application-of-5g-and-promoting-innovation-301367839.html

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/01/c7131.html

