2021 World Inflammatory Pain Pipeline Insight

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inflammatory Pain - Pipeline Insight, 2021" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Inflammatory Pain - Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in the Inflammatory Pain pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The report provides comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Inflammatory Pain pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Inflammatory Pain treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Inflammatory Pain commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals and product development activities comprising the technology, Inflammatory Pain collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

  • The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Inflammatory Pain R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Inflammatory Pain.

The report covers around 3+ products under different phases of clinical development like

  • Late stage products (Phase III)

  • Mid-stage products (Phase II)

  • Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

  • Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

  • Discontinued & Inactive candidates

  • Route of Administration

Inflammatory Pain Report Insights

  • Inflammatory Pain Pipeline Analysis

  • Therapeutic Assessment

  • Unmet Needs

  • Impact of Drugs

Inflammatory Pain Report Assessment

  • Pipeline Product Profiles

  • Therapeutic Assessment

  • Pipeline Assessment

  • Inactive drugs assessment

  • Unmet Needs

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

  • How many companies are developing Inflammatory Pain drugs?

  • How many Inflammatory Pain drugs are developed by each company?

  • How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Inflammatory Pain?

  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Inflammatory Pain therapeutics?

  • What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

  • What are the clinical studies going on for Inflammatory Pain and their status?

  • What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Inflammatory Pain: Overview

  • Causes

  • Mechanism of Action

  • Signs and Symptoms

  • Diagnosis

  • Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

  • Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

  • Assessment by Product Type

  • Assessment by Stage and Product Type

  • Assessment by Route of Administration

  • Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

  • Assessment by Molecule Type

  • Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Inflammatory Pain - Analytical Perspective

In-depth Commercial Assessment

  • Inflammatory Pain companies' collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition - Deal Value Trends

Inflammatory Pain Collaboration Deals

  • Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

  • Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

  • Comparative Analysis

CNTX 6970: Centrexion Therapeutics

  • Product Description

  • Research and Development

  • Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

  • Comparative Analysis

AAV-AQP1: Kadmon Gene Therapy

  • Product Description

  • Research and Development

  • Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

  • Comparative Analysis

Inflammatory Pain Key Companies

Inflammatory Pain Key Products

Inflammatory Pain - Unmet Needs

Inflammatory Pain - Market Drivers and Barriers

Inflammatory Pain - Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Inflammatory Pain Analyst Views

Inflammatory Pain Key Companies

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjbeq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


  • Welcome to the microbubble economy

    With everything from bitcoin to IPOs so perky, many have asked whether a financial bubble is underway. The answer may very well be yes, but with a nuance: Some experts think there are a series of microbubbles gurgling up rather than a single immense boom. Strategists at JPMorgan have noted pockets of bubble-like excesses in certain areas, like renewable energy firms, crypto assets, and electric vehicles, but no major asset classes tick all the boxes.

  • Asia’s Biggest Rate-Hike Bets Mount in India as Swaps Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The global economic recovery is fueling speculation central banks will soon be shifting into tightening mode -- nowhere more so than India.Five-year interest-rate swaps jumped 63 basis points in February, the biggest advance since the 2013 taper tantrum, reflecting growing expectations of a tighter monetary policy. Swap rates signal India will see the most rapid tightening of any nation in Asia, according to Standard Chartered Plc. Fears of a resurgence in inflation driven by rising oil prices is adding to the speculation.“The market is swept up by high intensity global reflation trade,” said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Ltd. in Mumbai. “Within this, India’s sensitivity to crude oil prices as well as the V-shaped rebound in economic activity may be creating divergent expectations of the monetary policy path ahead.”Rate-hike wagers are building around the world as optimism over an economic rebound is complicated by concern that inflation is quickening following an unprecedented period of rock-bottom borrowing costs. In India’s case, this is posing a thorny challenge for central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, who has vowed to keep monetary policy accommodative as long as necessary to support the recovery.Indian swaps are pricing in an increase of about a percentage point in rates over the next calendar year, compared with a quarter-to-half a percentage point earlier this year, according to ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. The five-year swap rate was down two basis points to 5.37% on Wednesday.‘Pump Prices’Swap markets across Asia are signaling tighter monetary policies going ahead, making it challenging for central banks to nurture a recovery without stifling growth. While India’s consumer-price inflation is still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-to-6% target range, economists see the second round effects of higher pump prices soon feeding into the headline print.India’s benchmark 10-year bond yields have surged to 6.21%, from as low as 5.81% in January. Similarly, top-rated corporate bond yields have jumped by more than 60 points in 2021, convincing a number of borrowers to scrap debt offerings in recent days amid the volatility.Policy normalization in India may first see the central bank raising its reverse repo rates by 40 basis points in 2021, according to ICICI Securities Ltd. That would narrow the interest-rate corridor to the pre-pandemic level of 25 basis points.“Markets are expecting a rise in inflation due to the rapid increase in the monetary base across economies, and more recently the increase in commodities prices,” said Nagaraj Kulkarni, senior Asia rates strategist at Standard Chartered in Singapore. “However, central banks are more sanguine about their own inflation expectations so far.”(Updates with Wednesday’s swap rates in the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greensill Capital files for insolvency, administrators appointed

    Greensill Capital filed for insolvency on Monday after losing insurance coverage for its debt repackaging business and said in its court filing that its largest client, GFG Alliance, had started to default on its debts. Greensill began to unravel last Monday when its main insurer stopped providing credit insurance on $4.1 billion of debt in portfolios it had created for clients including Swiss bank Credit Suisse. The court document supporting Greensill's insolvency application said without that insurance, Greensill was no longer able to sell notes backed by debts to investors, nor fund clients such as GFG in return.

  • Nasdaq 100 Tumbles, Ends 11% Below Feb. 12 Record: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech shares tumbled anew, sending the Nasaq 100 Index down 11% from its all-time high, as investors fled high-valuation stocks for companies whose fortunes are closely tied to the economic cycle.The benchmark for megacap tech dropped 2.9% and is now at the lowest since November. The S&P 500 ended lower after rising as much as 1% as tech shares in the gauge dropped 2.5%. Financial firms and materials producers kept losses from being worse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high before settling for a 1% gain, buoyed by rallies in banks and Walt Disney Co. Tesla Inc. pushed its five-day rout past 20%. Blank-check companies backed by Chamath Palihapitiya tumbled.The 10-year Treasury rate jumped toward 1.6%, while the dollar strengthened. Brent crude briefly traded near $70 a barrel before pulling back. Gold slumped and Bitcoin traded above $51,000.Investors embraced the prospect for a surge in global economic growth as vaccine distribution improves and the U.S. heads toward passing a $1.9 trillion spending bill. The risks associated with rising Treasury yields remain an overhang amid fears that government aid programs could overheat economic growth.“You will see a lot of volatility in markets,” Kim Stafford, Asia Pacific head at Pacific Investment Management Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “We believe that confidence is improving, especially with vaccines coming online, so we will see an uptick in growth globally. There are a lot of reasons to be confident in the market, but a lot of this is also priced in.”There are also questions about whether equity valuations have become excessive, especially in speculative tech shares. The Nasdaq 100 Index has fallen about 8% since early February.Crash Landing on Stock Heroes of Yesteryear Is Worst in a DecadeHere are some key events to watch:The annual session of China’s National People’s Congress continues in Beijing.Japan GDP is due Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central Banks Face Jumpy Bond Market With 10 Days of Decisions

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks helped save the world economy from depression as the pandemic struck. Now they are dealing with the hard part: managing the recovery amid a difference of opinion with investors.Optimism that Covid-19 vaccines and continued government stimulus offer an escape from the worst health crisis in a century has sent bond yields soaring and pushed bets on rising inflation in the U.S. to the highest in a decade.That’s shifting the ground underneath monetary policy makers who promise to maintain rock bottom borrowing costs and cheap money well into the expansion. In the next two weeks, the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank as well as their counterparts in Japan, U.K, and Canada are all likely to reiterate those pledges, eager to secure a rebound in hiring and avoid the mistakes of the last crisis when some withdrew support too early.The risk now seems skewed the other way. While policy makers welcome a modest rise in bond yields as a signal of confidence in the economic outlook, they worry an unchecked jump would undercut recoveries. They argue any resurgence in inflation will be based on a temporary correction from last year’s slide and that high unemployment will continue to restrain price pressures.It’s a stark turnaround from a year ago, when the world powered down to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and central banks responded with what’s amounted to an unprecedented $9 trillion of monetary support.“Central banks are facing a new challenge,” said Rob Carnell, chief economist for Asia Pacific at ING Bank NV. “How do they keep justifying easy policy as the recovery continues and the inflation figures pick up?”Canada, ECBThe Bank of Canada is first up with a meeting on March 10 when policy makers are likely to indicate they plan to maintain plenty of stimulus well into any strong recovery. It’s a case that Governor Tiff Macklem laid out last month when he argued policy needs to help foster not only the immediate pickup but also facilitate virus-driven structural changes like digitalization.ECB President Christine Lagarde convenes officials the next day when updated forecasts will highlight how the euro-area economy is lagging the U.S. because of slow vaccine rollouts and extended virus restrictions. That puts the bloc at risk should higher global yields spill over into borrowing costs for companies and households.ECB policy makers have surprised investors by downplaying their concerns so far, saying their bond-buying program is flexible enough to address unwarranted tightening but failing to provide any evidence that they’re accelerating purchases. At the back of their minds though is likely to be the experience of 2011 when interest rates were raised twice to combat faster inflation despite a worsening financial crisis, only for the euro zone to slide into a double-dip recession.Powell PressureAt the Fed’s policy meeting on March 16-17, Chairman Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his looser for longer stance. Powell repeatedly stressed during remarks on Thursday that the Fed was a long way from its goals and was not close to tightening policy. He also played down a likely rise in inflation this year and ducked questions on a possible response to the recent sharp rise in yields.While the move had “caught’ his attention, he said Fed policy was currently appropriate, though it has tools to respond if there is a material change in the outlook.Transcripts of the Fed’s meetings from 2015, when it last began a tightening cycle, suggested policy makers overestimated the potential for accelerating inflation and underestimated the room still left in the economy to generate jobs.What Bloomberg Economics Says...For the U.S., rising bond yields are largely a reflection of confidence in the strength of the recovery. For much of the rest of the world, the spillover of higher borrowing costs is arriving too soon. The Reserve Bank of Australia has already reacted with bigger bond buys. Others may also have to tweak their policy settings.-- Tom Orlik, chief economistClick here for moreTaper TalkThe Bank of England convenes on March 18. It has lined up a further 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of asset purchases over 2021 with plans to taper weekly buying later in the year.A hugely stimulative budget from Chancellor Rishi Sunak now has economists further discounting the prospect of negative interest rates and instead looking forward to a tightening of monetary policy.The central bank has said that won’t happen until there is clear evidence that spare capacity is being eliminated and it’s closer to sustainably achieving its 2% inflation target, but in February announced it was considering whether to alter previous guidance that it wouldn’t unwind its asset purchases until the bank rate reached 1.5%.Speaking on Monday, Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated the bank doesn’t intend to tighten monetary policy until there’s clear evidence the economy is absorbing excess capacity. He added that risks to the economy remain tilted to the downside, BOJ, PBOCThen it’s the Bank of Japan’s turn on March 18-19, when officials are scheduled to unveil details of a policy review that will look at how it controls yields, negative rates and asset buying. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the central bank is seeking to make its policy framework more effective by fine tuning it rather than overhauling it.He has also signaled there won’t be any changes to the movement range around the 10-year yield target. Still, Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya ssignaled on Monday that the central bank may seek ways to allow more moves in yields. While developed-world central banks will likely be unified in pledging ongoing stimulus, China’s officials are already signaling the opposite. Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission -- the top banking regulator -- said on March 2. he’s “very worried” about risks emerging from bubbles in global financial markets and the nation’s property sector, stoking expectations of policy tapering.That was followed by the government setting a conservative growth target of above 6% for the year, well below what economists forecast the nation will achieve, as Premier Li Keqiang on Friday opened the National People’s Congress in Beijing.The tension between inflation and cheap money is already forcing some emerging market central banks to move. Ukraine unexpectedly raised interest rates to counter the highest inflation in more than a year. Brazil is forecast to start raising borrowing costs on March 17 having promised in August to keep its 2% benchmark for the “foreseeable future.”(Adds comments from UK and Japanese central bankers)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Upbeat Chinese Data May Not Ease Emerging-Market Taper Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- The prospect of rising inflation and U.S. Treasury yields may damp emerging-market sentiment, reflected by a slump in Chinese assets despite trade data that pointed to a speedier global recovery from last year’s lockdown.Exports from the world’s second-biggest economy soared in the first two months of the year, data showed Sunday, reflecting a recovery in external demand and providing a much-needed boost for risk assets after a turbulent start to March. Meantime, the U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package Saturday that may offer an additional spur to countries such as Mexico whose economies are most sensitive to U.S. growth.Emerging-market stocks fell to a two-month low and currencies were poised for their worst session in a year on Monday as anxiety remains high in the bond market after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish message last week stopped short of trying to rein in the surging yields. An index of dollar-denominated debt in the developing world dropped for a fourth week in its longest losing streak since 2018. Local-currency notes also declined amid selloffs from Poland to Hungary and Mexico.“All fixed-income assets face a challenging market as rates and inflation become more of a threat,” said Abdul Kadir Hussain, Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital. “Emerging markets are no different. We have already seen outflows from emerging-market fixed-income funds, and I suspect that will continue in the near term.”Last week, exchange-traded fund investors withdrew money from emerging-market bonds, while adding to stocks, as they weighed the prospects of stronger global growth and a pickup in U.S. yields.Inflation data this week will offer evidence of whether that caution is merited. Economists expect consumer prices to have picked up in places such as Taiwan, India and Brazil. Elsewhere, Peruvian policy makers will probably keep the key interest rate at a record low of 0.25%.Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Improving China Data; Rising Treasury YieldsInflation WatchTaiwan’s consumer prices probably rose last month after declining in January, according to a Bloomberg survey before the report on Tuesday. Export figures the same day may reveal growth slowed in February after the island exported a record the previous monthThe improving global trade outlook and backdrop for exports will probably buoy the Taiwan dollar, according to Gao Qi, a currency strategist at Scotiabank in SingaporeIndia’s consumer-price inflation probably accelerated further above the central bank’s 4% target, a Bloomberg survey showed. That could limit its capacity to keep monetary conditions accommodativeThose figures may put further upward pressure on Indian bond yields, which are already at a 10-month highA reading of Brazil’s February consumer-price inflation on Thursday will be the last before the central bank meets later this month to decide on the key policy rateEconomists expect that inflation climbed last monthMexico’s February inflation probably increased amid higher non-core prices, data on Tuesday may showArgentina is likely to report another month of high inflation when it releases February figures on ThursdayChile’s monthly inflation eased in February on a drop in food costs, corroborating the central bank’s message that a recent consumer price jump is temporary and stimulus will be kept in placeKey DataChinese data due this week will provide another update on the nation’s economy after authorities announced a conservative growth target for this year at the National People’s Congress on FridayAfter containing the pandemic and becoming the only major economy to expand in 2020, officials now want to address imbalances such as a dependence on investment in property and infrastructure funded by corporate debtOn Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned the U.S. to stop “crossing lines and playing with fire” when it comes to Taiwan, which Beijing claims sovereignty overAggregate financing numbers for February due between March 9 and 15 may show a slowdown due to seasonal factors. Inflation figures on Wednesday are expected to show consumer prices dropped for a second month in February, further enhancing the allure of Chinese bondsBrazil’s January economic activity and retail sales figures will also be released next week, offering clues on the pace of a rebound in Latin America’s largest economyIn politics, traders will watch for progress on an emergency spending bill as it moves through the lower house. Jitters over fiscal spending have contributed to the real becoming the worst-performing currency in emerging markets this yearTurkey’s January current-account deficit due Thursday may narrowThe lira has posted losses for two straight weeksREAD: Economist Who Called 2018 Turkey Crash Sees New Boom, BustSouth Africa will report its fourth-quarter current-account surplus on Thursday, which is forecast to have narrowedThe country is also expected to report manufacturing production data on the same dayOn Friday, Mexico will post January industrial production figures, which will give investors a better look at how activity is recoveringPeruvian policy makers will probably keep a dovish outlook on Thursday by holding borrowing costs at 0.25%, the lowest among major Latin American economies, according to a forecast by Bloomberg EconomicsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As IMF Talks Bog Down, Argentine Bonds Plunge Toward 30 Cents

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after Argentina exited default, its new bonds have sunk to a mere 30 cents on the dollar.The depressed price is, in fairness, partly the result of the basic mechanics of the securities -- they carry artificially low interest rates and a generous grace period -- but it also reflects a grim reality that’s setting in on creditors: The IMF deal that the country desperately needs is a long ways off.Without that accord, and the fresh capital it could bring, Argentina’s pandemic-ravaged economy will remain listless and its finances so precarious that a default -- the country’s fourth of this century -- becomes all but inevitable when the bonds start coming due. At today’s prices, the bonds yield more than 1,500 basis points, or 15 percentage points, above U.S. Treasuries.“Argentina is in a real mess,” said Chris Marsh, a former IMF economist who’s now a senior adviser at Exante Data in London. “They just restructured their debt, and yet the reality is they can’t afford to service it.”As forgiving as the terms in that deal were, there still wasn’t enough debt forgiveness, given how bad the economy was rocked by the pandemic, Marsh said.Following that accord, the leftist government of President Alberto Fernandez began negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to restructure a $45 billion loan and eke out an agreement that could include fresh funding. The administration had said it wants a deal signed by May. But six months into the talks, little progress has been made, and Fernandez recently said he’s in no rush to get an accord.Midterm congressional elections in October only further cloud the outlook. Investors worry that the government will be hesitant to agree to unpopular fiscal austerity measures that would have to form part of any deal.That bond prices are dropping even amid a surge in prices for soybeans, the country’s biggest export, shows just how pessimistic investors are on the outlook for South America’s second-largest economy, which contracted about 10% in 2020. They’re focused on an inflation rate projected to reach 50%, double-digit unemployment and a fiscal deficit that ballooned last year to its widest since at least 1993.Argentina defaulted in May for the ninth time in its 200-year history. With air travel shut down amid the pandemic, government officials and creditors hashed out details of the restructuring via Zoom calls. The deal gave Argentina about $38 billion in debt relief over the next 10 years, delayed principal payments until 2024 and cut initial interest rates to as low as 0.125%.Still, the new bonds have done nothing but fall since they began trading in September, losing 33% of their value and leading Morgan Stanley to dub it the worst rout in the aftermath of a debt restructuring in at least 20 years. One group of creditors blasted the country’s debt markets as “a virtual wasteland.”At the root of investors’ pessimism is out-of-control spending with no realistic plans to rein it in. Argentina’s money supply exploded last year when it ran the printing presses to fund pandemic aid. Monetary growth has slowed, but foreign-currency controls are restricting access to dollars, forcing companies to restructure debts.Armando Armenta, an emerging-markets strategist at AllianceBernstein, says prices show that bond investors are underestimating the government’s ability to improve fiscal and external accounts even without an IMF deal.“The macro and financial instability of delaying the agreement can also be politically costly for the government ahead of the election,” Armenta said. AllianceBernestein holds Argentina bonds and took part in the recent restructuring talks.That’s a minority view, though. Robert Koenigsberger, chief investment officer at Gramercy Fund Management and a long-time Argentine bondholder, captures the consensus sentiment when he frets about the government running out of time to cinch a deal. Amid the pandemic, the IMF is showing signs of being more lenient in its demands for fiscal austerity, Koenigsberger said, but that good will won’t last long.“Argentina has to be careful to not miss this opportunity,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St rises as tech selloff eases; U.S. Senate passes stimulus bill

    The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Monday, led by stocks poised to benefit the most from an economic rebound as the U.S. Senate passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, while heavyweight tech-related stocks clawed back some losses. President Joe Biden said he hoped for a quick passage of the revised bill by the House of Representatives so he could sign it and send $1,400 direct payments to Americans.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor Portfolios

    Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood believes that cryptocurrencies could soon become a part of recommended portfolios for everyday investors. What Happened: In her most recent interview with CNBC, Wood even went on to say that the currently volatile cryptocurrencies could soon stabilize and behave as bonds do. “We think as it becomes a better accepted new asset class ... We do think it will behave, actually, I would say more like the fixed income markets, believe it or not,” Wood said on CNBC’s Closing Bell. The Ark CEO notes that a typical investor portfolio consists of a 60% allocation to stocks and a 40% allocation to bonds. “This idea of a 60-40 balanced portfolio is a bit problematic”, she notes, explaining that bond prices are especially high relative to history. “We’ve been through a 40-year bull market in bonds. We would not be surprised to see this new asset class become a part of those percentages. Maybe 60% in equity, 20% in bonds, and 20 –– in crypto,” Wood said. Why It Matters: Retail investors have often been skeptical about allocating a percentage of their portfolio towards cryptocurrencies due to their perceived risk. However, more recently, some large retail investors have begun making somewhat sizeable allocations towards cryptocurrencies – one of them being billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary who recently disclosed a 3% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency. Analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) also recently recommended a 1% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrencies to its clients. Wood’s recommended 20% crypto allocation, however, far exceeds what typical fund managers and investment banks have previously suggested. Image: Cytonn Photography via Pexels See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMajor Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of 0BJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • If you’re self-employed, don’t file your taxes without taking advantage of these two new tax breaks

    There are two big taxpayer-friendly changes on the 2020 Form 1040 that self-employed people may be 'blissfully unaware of.'

  • Big Short on Treasuries Spreads to Yen as Hedge Funds Pounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Bearishness toward U.S. Treasuries surged to a record last week. That has given traders confidence to take on a new target: the yen.Strategists from London to Tokyo are saying the haven currency’s decline may have just begun, with rising Treasury yields and improving global growth giving traders encouragement to push the yen down toward 110 per dollar. Hedge funds have ramped up bearish bets on the currency to the highest level in a year.“There’s still more scope for U.S. yields to climb so dollar-yen could reach 110 as early as the end of March,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. in Tokyo. “Asset managers are lagging hedge funds in their yen positions, and there’s room for their long yen positions to be unwound.”The yen weakened for a fourth day against the dollar on Monday, slipping back toward a nine-month low set on Friday. The currency has declined against all of its Group-of-10 counterparts this year except for its haven twin, the Swiss franc. The yen last traded weaker than 110 in March 2020 when pandemic-induced market chaos spurred demand for the dollar.Leveraged funds increased net-short positions on Japan’s currency to 12,129 in the week through March 2, up from 789 a week earlier, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Asset managers in contrast, held a net bullish position on the yen at 60,162 contracts in the week to March 3, though that is down from 103,196 at the start of January.“A historical long yen position reduction is now taking place in the real money space,” said Jordan Rochester, currency strategist at Nomura International Plc., who compared the scale of the adjustment to a rout in 2013 that followed then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s pledge for “unlimited monetary easing.”“Long USD/JPY and USD/CHF are where I’d expect most folks to be looking at here for medium term moves as trade flows and U.S. yields are both working against them,” Rochester said.The yen’s losses may accelerate this week after U.S. 10-year yields climbed to 1.62% Friday, the highest level since February 2020. They were up two basis points at 1.59% on Monday.“The yen is, along with the Swiss franc, taking the brunt of the dollar’s yield-fueled recovery,” Kit Juckes, chief currency strategist at Societe Generale in London, wrote in a note. If 10-year U.S. yields climbed to 2% “without triggering more broad-based risk aversion, I’d expect dollar-yen to get to 110,” he said.Not everyone agrees that the yen is certain to keep weakening.The velocity of the yen’s decline is “getting to be too much, too fast and will inevitably hit a brick wall at some point,” said John Hardy, head of currency strategy at Saxo Bank A/S in Hellerup, Denmark. “A reversal in all yen crosses would prove most climactic if asset markets tank badly and finally trigger a bid into bonds.”(Adds Nomura comment from sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Forget Nio and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top two electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS.

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

  • The third stimulus check: Will you still get a payment this time?

    More limited payments need just one more vote — and the president's signature.

  • Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of $100B

    What Happened: Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc could soon be valued at $100 billion after officially going public, based on Nasdaq's private auction results last week. According to Bloomberg, shares of Coinbase traded between $350 and $375 per share, giving the company a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 to $100 billion. Bloomberg reported that the private auction ended with shares trading at a price of $350 per unit. See also: How to Buy Coinbase IPO (CBASE) Stock Why It Matters: While private trading is more restrictive and volumes are more constrained than public markets, the Nasdaq private market serves as an important part of determining a reference price for investors ahead of the direct listing. Coinbase’s last funding round in 2018 put it at a valuation of $8 billion. In January 2021, the company saw its valuation increase to around $50 billion based on privately traded shares on a private forum created by Coinbase. The exchange’s CEO Brian Armstrong is likely to see a compensation package of over $1 million per working day, based on his $15 billion stake in the company, Bloomberg has reported. What Else: The cryptocurrency exchange opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO), making this the first major direct listing on the Nasdaq. Based on Coinbase’s filings, owners of Class A common stock will be allowed to sell in the direct listing and will not be subject to lock-up agreements. The filings also disclose that Class A stock carries one vote per share, while Class B carries 20 votes per share. Coinbase has also stated that it will not raise any proceeds in the transaction. See also: Coinbase Review Coinbase is the largest U.S based cryptocurrency exchange, and with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 billion, it accounts for a large portion of cryptocurrency trading worldwide. At the time of writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up by almost 8%, trading at $53,883 as most altcoins were also trending higher in price. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM CoinIRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Nigeria Is Now Rewarding Citizens for Using Licensed Money Senders, Not Crypto

    The "Naira 4 Dollar Scheme" is a bid to funnel remittances through official channels. Meanwhile, peer-to-peer bitcoin remains popular.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?