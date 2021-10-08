2021 World Mining Journal Intelligence Leadership Report: The C-Suite Agenda Pyramid

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining Journal Intelligence Global Leadership Report 2021" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the priorities on the C-suite agenda, where the current focus of mining company executives lies, and where they should be looking for the future.

This time last year, the world was blighted by the emergence of a novel coronavirus COVID-19. Miners sought to understand what this pandemic meant for them while responding to an undercurrent of enduring challenges that executives have been tackling over a number of years. These range from 'transformation' of the industry (think digitalisation), to gaining the coveted 'trust' of all stakeholders (think social licence) - alongside the usual crop of more 'traditional' issues (think reserve replacement).

A year on from its inaugural findings and the start of an unprecedented global crisis, the annual Global Leadership Report tracks the most prominent C-suite challenges today, as well as identifying how these might change for the C-suites of the future in an ever-changing world. Results from the Global Leadership Survey prioritise and analyse the issues on the C-suite Agenda both today and tomorrow from different stakeholder perspectives, supported by unparalleled industry guidance from interviews with C-suite executives of mining's largest companies (>US$1bn market cap).

The results of the industry-wide Global Leadership Survey also provide unparalleled insight into the areas where the C-suite should be focused both now and in 2030, according to the industry's key stakeholder groups including METS companies, investors, and a mining company's employees. These findings have the added benefit of being drilled down based on demographics including age, gender, and geography.

The survey's findings, combined with exclusive interviews with the world's leading resources company executives, reveal not only the full hierarchy of priorities on the C-suite Agenda both today and tomorrow, but which overarching themes - trust, transformation, and traditional issues - are painting the agenda's trajectory.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The C-Suite Agenda Pyramid

Aims & Methodology

The C-Suit Agenda

Thought leadership, Swann Global

2 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP SURVEY

Stakeholder comparisons

The outlook for 2030

Thought leadership, MST Global

Communication and planning

3 EXECUTIVE INTERVIEWS



