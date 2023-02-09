U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.25
    +13.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,102.00
    +107.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,601.50
    +56.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,957.40
    +7.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.52
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.10
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    +0.97 (+5.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2097
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2960
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,729.07
    -466.71 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.40
    -13.49 (-2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

2022 12 months and IV quarter consolidated unaudited interim report

Merko Ehitus AS
·9 min read
Merko Ehitus AS
Merko Ehitus AS

COMMENTARY FROM MANAGEMENT

Merko Ehitus revenue was EUR 143 million in Q4 2022, and the revenue for 12 months amounted to EUR 410 million, while the respective figures for net profit were EUR 17.6 million and 12 months was EUR 34.6 million. Merko has delivered more than 900 apartments to buyers in 12 months this year.

According to the management of Merko Ehitus, the group’s results for 2022 reflect the increase of investments in previous years into apartment development business area, the choice of the right development projects and successful sale of apartments on all three Baltic markets. The greatest share of Merko’s profit came from the real estate development business area.

The outlook for the residential real estate market worsened last year rapidly in connection with soaring inflation and interest rates, as well as due to the uncertainty from the Ukraine war. The volume of preliminary sales of new apartments dropped to all-time lows in November, which made the group to slow down the tempo of launching new developments. Although the sales volume will also decrease in the years ahead along with the construction volume, our long-term position and development potential on the residential real estate market of the Baltic capitals remain solid.

In the 12 months of 2022, the group companies signed new construction contracts worth EUR 318 million and the balance of secured order book stood at EUR 297 million as of the end of December (respectively EUR 288 million and EUR 257 million in 2021). There was much ambiguity in the construction service field last year in connection with the rapid growth of energy prices and other construction input prices. Both customers and construction enterprises spent much time and energy to find the best balance in sharing price and supply risks. Few new business real estate projects came on to the market, a number of public procurements were postponed to future periods and road construction investment volumes were downsized significantly. According to the management, in this sort of complicated market situation, the volume of construction contracts concluded last year and the portfolio of orders can be considered a fairly good footing for supporting the construction service business area for the next 12-24 months. Since a certain stabilization has been seen in construction process and an adaptation to inflation is also under way, hopefully new construction sites will come to the market in future. The management hopes that the group companies’ capabilities will support continued investment into the energy sector. According to management, the group must continue to adapt quickly to market changes, being in the project management business and directly dependent on orders.
  
In the 12 months of this year, the group delivered 923 new apartments and nine commercial units to buyers (12 months of 2021: 496 apartments and 7 commercial units). According to the management, there is still hope that in the next 12 months, confidence will recover and demand for new housing will improve, supported by growing need for homes with higher energy-efficient.

During the 12 months, the group launched five new development projects with a total 581 apartments. As of year’s end, there were 1,207 apartments under construction by the group, of which almost half were covered by preliminary sale contracts. The largest apartment developments were Uus-Veerenni, Noblessneri and Lahekalda in Tallinn; Erminurme in Tartu; Viesturdārzs, Mežpilsēta and Magnolijas in Riga, and Vilneles Skverai in Vilnius.

In Q4 of 2022, the largest objects under construction in Estonia were the third phase of the Mustamäe medical campus of the North-Estonia Medical Centre, Pelgulinna and Rae state gymnasiums, the Arter Quarter, construction of infrastructure segments of the Republic of Estonia’s southeast land border, the tram line between Old City Harbour and Rail Baltic’s Ülemiste passenger terminal, and renovation of Rannamõisa tee and Vana-Kalamaja street in Tallinn. In Latvia, projects in progress included the GUSTAVS business centre, Elemental Skanste office buildings and NATO facilities in Adaži; in Lithuania, several wind farm infrastructures as well as a car service building and NATO training centre buildings in Vilnius.

OVERVIEW OF THE IV QUARTER AND 12 MONTHS RESULTS

PROFITABILITY
2022 12 months’ pre-tax profit was EUR 37.1 million and Q4 2022 was EUR 18.4 million (12M 2021: EUR 32.1 million and Q4 2021 was EUR 15.6 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 9.1% (12M 2021: 9.5%).
Net profit attributable to shareholders for 12 months 2022 was EUR 34.6 million (12M 2021: EUR 29.1 million) and for Q4 2022 net profit attributable to shareholders was EUR 17.6 million (Q4 2021: EUR 13.9 million). 12 months net profit margin was 8.5% (12M 2021: 8.6%).

REVENUE
Q4 2022 revenue was EUR 143.4 million (Q4 2021: EUR 112.8 million) and 12 months’ revenue was EUR 409.6 million (12M 2021: EUR 339.4 million). 12 months’ revenue increased by 20.7% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 12 months 2022 was 50.1% (12M 2021: 37.4%).

SECURED ORDER BOOK
As of 31 December 2022, the group’s secured order book was EUR 297.2 million (31 December 2021: EUR 257.3 million). In 12 months 2022, group companies signed contracts in the amount of EUR 317.9 million (12M 2021: EUR 288.1 million). In Q4 2022, new contracts were signed in the amount of EUR 27.5 million (Q4 2021: EUR 15.2 million).

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
In 12 months 2022, the group sold a total of 923 apartments (incl. 46 apartments in a joint venture); in 12 months 2021, the group sold 496 apartments (incl. 1 apartment in a joint venture). The group earned a revenue of EUR 127.0 million from sale of own developed apartments in 12 months 2022 and EUR 72.7 million in 12 months 2021. In Q4 of 2022 a total of 467 apartments were sold, compared to 299 apartments in Q4 2021, and earned a revenue of EUR 70.2 million from sale of own developed apartments (Q4 2021: EUR 39.4 million).

CASH POSITION
At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 17.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 184.2 million (47.5% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 31 December 2021 were EUR 44.9 million and EUR 167.2 million (51.6% of total assets), respectively. As of 31 December 2022, the group’s net debt was EUR 74.3 million (31 December 2021: EUR 7.7 million).

PROPOSAL FOR DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS
In coordination with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board proposes to distribute to shareholders EUR 17.7 million in dividends (1 euro per share) from retained earnings in 2023. This is equivalent to a 51% dividend rate for 2022.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
unaudited
in thousand euros

 

2022
12 months

2021
12 months

2022
 IV quarter

2021
 IV quarter

Revenue

409,633

339,375

143,427

112,842

Cost of goods sold

(355,975)

(292,563)

(120,852)

(92,499)

Gross profit

53,658

46,812

22,575

20,343

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing expenses

(4,077)

(3,611)

(1,132)

(979)

General and administrative expenses

(15,860)

(13,925)

(4,449)

(4,827)

Other operating income

3,144

3,508

718

997

Other operating expenses

(1,834)

(582)

(1,187)

(254)

Operating profit

35,031

32,202

16,525

15,280

 

 

 

 

 

Finance income/costs

2,067

(75)

1,899

276

incl. finance income/costs from associates and joint ventures

3,516

799

2,423

415

interest expense

(1,180)

(681)

(510)

(133)

foreign exchange gain (loss)

(138)

(8)

14

31

other financial income (expenses)

(131)

(185)

(28)

(37)

Profit before tax

37,098

32,127

18,424

15,556

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate income tax expense

(2,995)

(3,104)

(1,084)

(1,678)

 

 

 

 

 

Net profit for financial year

34,103

29,023

17,340

13,878

incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent

34,640

29,140

17,617

13,863

net profit attributable to non-controlling interest

(537)

(117)

(277)

15

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement

 

 

 

 

Currency translation differences of foreign entities

30

33

19

19

Comprehensive income for the period

34,133

29,056

17,359

13,897

incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent

34,648

29,163

17,628

13,871

net profit attributable to non-controlling interest

(515)

(107)

(269)

26

Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR)

1.96

1.65

1.00

0.78

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
unaudited
in thousand euros

 

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

17,665

44,930

Trade and other receivables

77,959

55,484

Prepaid corporate income tax

38

114

Inventories

225,661

160,593

 

321,323

261,121

Non-current assets

 

 

Investments in associates and joint ventures

12,895

7,703

Other long-term loans and receivables

22,982

24,079

Deferred income tax assets

693

622

Investment property

11,485

13,828

Property, plant and equipment

17,452

16,350

Intangible assets

582

669

 

66,089

63,251

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

387,412

324,372

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Borrowings

49,687

11,636

Payables and prepayments

96,248

90,054

Income tax liability

1,241

681

Short-term provisions

9,820

7,976

 

156,996

110,347

Non-current liabilities

 

 

Long-term borrowings

42,236

41,001

Deferred income tax liability

2,355

3,112

Other long-term payables

2,133

2,900

 

46,724

47,013

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

203,720

157,360

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

Non-controlling interests

(495)

(227)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

 

 

Share capital

7,929

7,929

Statutory reserve capital

793

793

Currency translation differences

(783)

(791)

Retained earnings

176,248

159,308

 

184,187

167,239

TOTAL EQUITY

183,692

167,012

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

387,412

324,372

Interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page (group.merko.ee).

Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group’s revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.

Attachment


Recommended Stories