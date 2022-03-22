The 2022-2032 Québec Infrastructure Plan - History-making investments totalling $142.5 billion to benefit all sectors

QUÉBEC CITY, March 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The 2022-2032 Québec Infrastructure Plan (QIP), set at $142.5 billion, represents a $7.5-billion increase over the previous plan. In four years, the Gouvernement du Québec has increased the QIP from $100.4 billion to $142.5 billion. This increase will allow implementation of numerous infrastructure projects in the high-priority sectors of health, education and transportation. These record investments quantify the importance the government places on infrastructure, both in terms of developing it and maintaining it in good condition.

This ambitious plan, of which $75.6 billion will be devoted to infrastructure maintenance, was unveiled by Sonia LeBel, Minister Responsible for Public Administration and Chair of the Conseil du trésor, in the Expenditure Budget. The sound management of public finances in recent years has allowed the government to make choices, such as improving the condition of existing infrastructure, some of which is aging and in need of renovation, and building new infrastructure that meets the needs of Quebecers.

Health

The last two years of the pandemic have demonstrated the importance of supporting our health network infrastructure. Health care remains a top priority, and the government is more committed than ever to providing Quebecers with access to modern establishments offering quality health care and social services. It is also necessary to ensure our seniors and other adults with long-term care needs have appropriate facilities. For that reason, this plan allocates an additional $2.8 billion to health and human services, bringing the total investment to $22.8 billion over 10 years. These significant amounts will allow, among other things, the construction of seniors' residences, the reconstruction of out-dated residential and long-term care centres as well as the upgrading and redevelopment of hospitals in all regions of Québec.

Education and higher education

Education and higher education remain high on the government's list of priorities. As a result, investments in these sectors have increased and will be used to continue increasing classroom space, and renovating and expanding CEGEPs and universities. A total of $1.2 billion will be allocated to continuing and completing projects to increase classroom space in several regions of Québec, bringing the total to $21.1 billion in planned investments under this plan. Furthermore, nearly $800 million is dedicated to expanding and renovating our higher education institutions, i.e. CEGEPs and universities, for a total of $7.1 billion in investments over 10 years. The objective is clear: Quebec's youth must have the necessary facilities to learn and achieve.

Transportation

In the transportation sector, $4.4 billion has been allocated to road infrastructure. This major budgetary contribution is necessary to ensure the road network is maintained in good condition and thereby ensure the safety of motorists. High quality roads are an essential asset in developing and revitalizing the provincial and regional economies. Investments in public transit will remain at record levels, as the 2022-2032 QIP includes an additional $2.1 billion to improve mobility and electrify public transit, bringing investments in this sector to $14.7 billion. These record-breaking investments are necessary to promote citizen mobility and electrify public transit while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Quote:

"Our government is listening to the priorities of our people. With health, education and transportation at the top of the list, it is making the right choices! Maintaining and developing our public infrastructure is one of the keys to stimulating the economy, providing better services to Quebecers and improving our standard of living. I am confident that the Québec Infrastructure Plan for the next ten years will benefit all sectors of our economy, across all regions. Our sound management of public finances allows us to make these choices and look to the future with confidence."

Sonia LeBel, Minister Responsible for Government Administration and Chair of the Conseil du trésor



