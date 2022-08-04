2022 6 months and II quarter consolidated unaudited interim report

Merko Ehitus AS

COMMENTARY FROM MANAGEMENT

Merko Ehitus revenue was EUR 88 million in Q2 2022, and EUR 156 million in H1 2022, while the respective figures for net profit were EUR 4.2 million and EUR 7.2 million. This year, Merko has delivered 214 apartments to buyers and a number of development projects will be completed in the second half of the year.

According to the management of Merko Ehitus, the results met expectations, considering the current market situation and the adaptation of all participants in the construction sector to the rapid rise in construction prices. Net profit in the second quarter was also influenced by a EUR 0.3 million donation to Ukrainian support projects and income tax expense that is EUR 0.3 million higher than a year ago.

The influence of inflation and rising input prices in the group’s sector of construction service continues to be high, yet the implementation of all the construction projects in progress has continued according to plan. The situation is complicated in all construction sectors, yet most critical in road construction where the rise in input prices has been the highest and new investment plans have been put on hold. We share the concern of sector leaders as to the sustainability of the sector.

In H1, the group companies entered into new construction contracts worth EUR 193 million and the secured order book balance stood at EUR 323 million as of the end of June. According to the management, the group's secured order book is currently strong, yet there is little business real estate and new infrastructure construction orders on the market as a whole. Considering the energy crisis and green transition policy, it is somewhat surprising that only a few major renewable energy and high energy efficient building designs have come on to the market. The faster customers adapt to the higher input prices and supply chain problems that construction companies are facing, the faster the planned projects will reach construction. It is necessary to find solutions for sharing the risks with project owners and continue to invest regardless of faster inflation.



In the first six months of this year, Merko delivered 214 new apartments and one commercial unit to buyers and a number of apartment developments in progress are expected to be completed on schedule in H2. Merko new sales of apartments have continued even after the price rise caused by rising input prices, which shows that the market is gradually adapting to the new prices. The supply of new apartments on the market as a whole has decreased. Residential construction is for Merko a business area with a long perspective and we have continued investing into new development projects, although at a more moderate pace.

Story continues

During H1, the group launched construction of 186 new apartments and four commercial units in Riga. As of the end of the quarter, over 1700 apartments were under construction in the three Baltic states, over half of which have preliminary sale contracts concluded and will be completed in 2022 and 2023. The largest apartment developments were Uus-Veerenni, Noblessneri and Lahekalda in Tallinn, Erminurme in Tartu, Viesturdarzs, Mežpilsēta and Magnolijas in Riga, and Vilneles Skverai in Vilnius.

In the second quarter of 2022, the largest objects in operation in Estonia were the third development phase of the Mustamäe medical campus of the North-Estonia Medical Centre, the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet, St John’s School, Pelgulinna State gymnasium and the Arter quarter, and also the construction of infrastructure segments of the Republic of Estonia’s southeast land border and reconstruction of Rannamõisa tee. In Latvia, the Orkla wafer and biscuit production plant, GUSTAVS business centre, Elemental Skanste office buildings, NATO facilities in Ādaži and the Kauguri city park and youth house were in progress; and in Lithuania, infrastructure for a number of wind farms, and a car service centre in Vilnius.

OVERVIEW OF THE II QUARTER AND 6 MONTHS RESULTS

PROFITABILITY

2022 6 months’ pre-tax profit was EUR 8.4 million and Q2 2022 was EUR 4.9 million (6M 2021: EUR 10.5 million and Q2 2021 was EUR 6.7 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 5.4% (6M 2021: 7.2%).

Net profit attributable to shareholders for 6 months 2022 was EUR 7.2 million (6M 2021: EUR 9.8 million) and for Q2 2022 net profit attributable to shareholders was EUR 4.2 million (Q2 2021: EUR 6.4 million). 6 months net profit margin was 4.6% (6M 2021: 6.7%).

REVENUE

Q2 2022 revenue was EUR 87.8 million (Q2 2021: EUR 85.8 million) and 6 months’ revenue was EUR 156.2 million (6M 2021: EUR 145.9 million). 6 months’ revenue increased by 7.2% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 6 months 2022 was 53.8% (6M 2021: 38.0%).

SECURED ORDER BOOK

As of 30 June 2022, the group’s secured order book was EUR 322.9 million (30 June 2021: EUR 249.8 million). In 6 months 2022, group companies signed contracts in the amount of EUR 193.3 million (6M 2021: EUR 135.1 million). In Q2 2022, new contracts were signed in the amount of EUR 22.1 million (Q2 2021: EUR 37.8 million).



REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

In 6 months 2022, the group sold a total of 214 apartments; in 6 months 2021, the group sold 145 apartments. The group earned a revenue of EUR 27.1 million from sale of own developed apartments in 6 months 2022 and EUR 25.8 million in 6 months 2021. In Q2 of 2022 a total of 88 apartments were sold, compared to 55 apartments in Q2 2021, and earned a revenue of EUR 11.6 million from sale of own developed apartments (Q2 2021: EUR 11.0 million).

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 16.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 156.7 million (41.5% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 30 June 2021 were EUR 21.7 million and EUR 145.3 million (52.5% of total assets), respectively. As of 30 June 2022, the group’s net debt was EUR 73.2 million (30 June 2021: EUR 16.1 million).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

unaudited

in thousand euros

2022

6 months 2021

6 months 2022

II quarter 2021

II quarter 2021

12 months Revenue 156,198 145,860 87,772 85,753 339,375 Cost of goods sold (138,917) (128,622) (78,363) (75 489) (292,563) Gross profit 17,281 17,238 9,409 10 264 46,812 Marketing expenses (2,169) (1,830) (1,054) (883) (3,611) General and administrative expenses (7,522) (5,706) (3,799) (2,991) (13,925) Other operating income 1,422 1,314 736 639 3,508 Other operating expenses (455) (93) (394) (39) (582) Operating profit 8,557 10,923 4,898 6,990 32,202 Finance income/costs (193) (441) (33) (257) (75) incl. finance income/costs from associates and joint ventures 328 3 330 (4) 799 interest expense (374) (316) (212) (170) (681) foreign exchange gain (loss) (67) (39) (119) (39) (8) other financial income (expenses) (80) (89) (32) (44) (185) Profit before tax 8,364 10,482 4,865 6,733 32,127 Corporate income tax expense (1,176) (856) (755) (427) (3,104) Net profit for financial year 7,188 9,626 4,110 6,306 29,023 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 7,202 9,763 4,196 6,395 29,140 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest (14) (137) (86) (89) (117) Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement Currency translation differences of foreign entities (12) 16 (28) (7) 33 Comprehensive income for the period 7,176 9,642 4,082 6,299 29,056 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 7,189 9,779 4,169 6,387 29,163 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest (13) (137) (87) (88) (107) Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR) 0.41 0.55 0.24 0.36 1.65



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

unaudited

in thousand euros

30.06.2022 30.06.2021 31.12.2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 16,773 21,713 44,930 Trade and other receivables 68,317 62,902 55,484 Prepaid corporate income tax 36 315 114 Inventories 228,240 136,605 160,593 313,366 221,535 261,121 Non-current assets Investments in associates and joint ventures 9,707 2,357 7,703 Other long-term loans and receivables 23,616 22,797 24,079 Deferred income tax assets 1,115 842 622 Investment property 11,536 13,872 13,828 Property, plant and equipment 17,347 14,611 16,350 Intangible assets 635 733 669 63,956 55,212 63,251 TOTAL ASSETS 377,322 276,747 324,372 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 48,854 9,279 11,636 Payables and prepayments 117,702 77,814 90,054 Income tax liability 2,275 731 681 Short-term provisions 6,879 5,720 7,976 175,710 93,544 110,347 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 41,153 28,493 41,001 Deferred income tax liability 1,649 1,739 3,112 Other long-term payables 2,322 3,586 2,900 45,124 33,818 47,013 TOTAL LIABILITIES 220,834 127,362 157,360 EQUITY Non-controlling interests (240) 4,078 (227) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 7,929 7,929 7,929 Statutory reserve capital 793 793 793 Currency translation differences (804) (798) (791) Retained earnings 148,810 137,383 159,308 156,728 145,307 167,239 TOTAL EQUITY 156,488 149,385 167,012 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 377,322 276,747 324,372

The interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page ( group.merko.ee ).

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.

Attachment



