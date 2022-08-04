2022 6 months and II quarter consolidated unaudited interim report
COMMENTARY FROM MANAGEMENT
Merko Ehitus revenue was EUR 88 million in Q2 2022, and EUR 156 million in H1 2022, while the respective figures for net profit were EUR 4.2 million and EUR 7.2 million. This year, Merko has delivered 214 apartments to buyers and a number of development projects will be completed in the second half of the year.
According to the management of Merko Ehitus, the results met expectations, considering the current market situation and the adaptation of all participants in the construction sector to the rapid rise in construction prices. Net profit in the second quarter was also influenced by a EUR 0.3 million donation to Ukrainian support projects and income tax expense that is EUR 0.3 million higher than a year ago.
The influence of inflation and rising input prices in the group’s sector of construction service continues to be high, yet the implementation of all the construction projects in progress has continued according to plan. The situation is complicated in all construction sectors, yet most critical in road construction where the rise in input prices has been the highest and new investment plans have been put on hold. We share the concern of sector leaders as to the sustainability of the sector.
In H1, the group companies entered into new construction contracts worth EUR 193 million and the secured order book balance stood at EUR 323 million as of the end of June. According to the management, the group's secured order book is currently strong, yet there is little business real estate and new infrastructure construction orders on the market as a whole. Considering the energy crisis and green transition policy, it is somewhat surprising that only a few major renewable energy and high energy efficient building designs have come on to the market. The faster customers adapt to the higher input prices and supply chain problems that construction companies are facing, the faster the planned projects will reach construction. It is necessary to find solutions for sharing the risks with project owners and continue to invest regardless of faster inflation.
In the first six months of this year, Merko delivered 214 new apartments and one commercial unit to buyers and a number of apartment developments in progress are expected to be completed on schedule in H2. Merko new sales of apartments have continued even after the price rise caused by rising input prices, which shows that the market is gradually adapting to the new prices. The supply of new apartments on the market as a whole has decreased. Residential construction is for Merko a business area with a long perspective and we have continued investing into new development projects, although at a more moderate pace.
During H1, the group launched construction of 186 new apartments and four commercial units in Riga. As of the end of the quarter, over 1700 apartments were under construction in the three Baltic states, over half of which have preliminary sale contracts concluded and will be completed in 2022 and 2023. The largest apartment developments were Uus-Veerenni, Noblessneri and Lahekalda in Tallinn, Erminurme in Tartu, Viesturdarzs, Mežpilsēta and Magnolijas in Riga, and Vilneles Skverai in Vilnius.
In the second quarter of 2022, the largest objects in operation in Estonia were the third development phase of the Mustamäe medical campus of the North-Estonia Medical Centre, the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet, St John’s School, Pelgulinna State gymnasium and the Arter quarter, and also the construction of infrastructure segments of the Republic of Estonia’s southeast land border and reconstruction of Rannamõisa tee. In Latvia, the Orkla wafer and biscuit production plant, GUSTAVS business centre, Elemental Skanste office buildings, NATO facilities in Ādaži and the Kauguri city park and youth house were in progress; and in Lithuania, infrastructure for a number of wind farms, and a car service centre in Vilnius.
OVERVIEW OF THE II QUARTER AND 6 MONTHS RESULTS
PROFITABILITY
2022 6 months’ pre-tax profit was EUR 8.4 million and Q2 2022 was EUR 4.9 million (6M 2021: EUR 10.5 million and Q2 2021 was EUR 6.7 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 5.4% (6M 2021: 7.2%).
Net profit attributable to shareholders for 6 months 2022 was EUR 7.2 million (6M 2021: EUR 9.8 million) and for Q2 2022 net profit attributable to shareholders was EUR 4.2 million (Q2 2021: EUR 6.4 million). 6 months net profit margin was 4.6% (6M 2021: 6.7%).
REVENUE
Q2 2022 revenue was EUR 87.8 million (Q2 2021: EUR 85.8 million) and 6 months’ revenue was EUR 156.2 million (6M 2021: EUR 145.9 million). 6 months’ revenue increased by 7.2% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 6 months 2022 was 53.8% (6M 2021: 38.0%).
SECURED ORDER BOOK
As of 30 June 2022, the group’s secured order book was EUR 322.9 million (30 June 2021: EUR 249.8 million). In 6 months 2022, group companies signed contracts in the amount of EUR 193.3 million (6M 2021: EUR 135.1 million). In Q2 2022, new contracts were signed in the amount of EUR 22.1 million (Q2 2021: EUR 37.8 million).
REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
In 6 months 2022, the group sold a total of 214 apartments; in 6 months 2021, the group sold 145 apartments. The group earned a revenue of EUR 27.1 million from sale of own developed apartments in 6 months 2022 and EUR 25.8 million in 6 months 2021. In Q2 of 2022 a total of 88 apartments were sold, compared to 55 apartments in Q2 2021, and earned a revenue of EUR 11.6 million from sale of own developed apartments (Q2 2021: EUR 11.0 million).
CASH POSITION
At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 16.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 156.7 million (41.5% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 30 June 2021 were EUR 21.7 million and EUR 145.3 million (52.5% of total assets), respectively. As of 30 June 2022, the group’s net debt was EUR 73.2 million (30 June 2021: EUR 16.1 million).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
unaudited
in thousand euros
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
Revenue
156,198
145,860
87,772
85,753
339,375
Cost of goods sold
(138,917)
(128,622)
(78,363)
(75 489)
(292,563)
Gross profit
17,281
17,238
9,409
10 264
46,812
Marketing expenses
(2,169)
(1,830)
(1,054)
(883)
(3,611)
General and administrative expenses
(7,522)
(5,706)
(3,799)
(2,991)
(13,925)
Other operating income
1,422
1,314
736
639
3,508
Other operating expenses
(455)
(93)
(394)
(39)
(582)
Operating profit
8,557
10,923
4,898
6,990
32,202
Finance income/costs
(193)
(441)
(33)
(257)
(75)
incl. finance income/costs from associates and joint ventures
328
3
330
(4)
799
interest expense
(374)
(316)
(212)
(170)
(681)
foreign exchange gain (loss)
(67)
(39)
(119)
(39)
(8)
other financial income (expenses)
(80)
(89)
(32)
(44)
(185)
Profit before tax
8,364
10,482
4,865
6,733
32,127
Corporate income tax expense
(1,176)
(856)
(755)
(427)
(3,104)
Net profit for financial year
7,188
9,626
4,110
6,306
29,023
incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
7,202
9,763
4,196
6,395
29,140
net profit attributable to non-controlling interest
(14)
(137)
(86)
(89)
(117)
Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement
Currency translation differences of foreign entities
(12)
16
(28)
(7)
33
Comprehensive income for the period
7,176
9,642
4,082
6,299
29,056
incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
7,189
9,779
4,169
6,387
29,163
net profit attributable to non-controlling interest
(13)
(137)
(87)
(88)
(107)
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR)
0.41
0.55
0.24
0.36
1.65
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
unaudited
in thousand euros
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
31.12.2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
16,773
21,713
44,930
Trade and other receivables
68,317
62,902
55,484
Prepaid corporate income tax
36
315
114
Inventories
228,240
136,605
160,593
313,366
221,535
261,121
Non-current assets
Investments in associates and joint ventures
9,707
2,357
7,703
Other long-term loans and receivables
23,616
22,797
24,079
Deferred income tax assets
1,115
842
622
Investment property
11,536
13,872
13,828
Property, plant and equipment
17,347
14,611
16,350
Intangible assets
635
733
669
63,956
55,212
63,251
TOTAL ASSETS
377,322
276,747
324,372
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Borrowings
48,854
9,279
11,636
Payables and prepayments
117,702
77,814
90,054
Income tax liability
2,275
731
681
Short-term provisions
6,879
5,720
7,976
175,710
93,544
110,347
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
41,153
28,493
41,001
Deferred income tax liability
1,649
1,739
3,112
Other long-term payables
2,322
3,586
2,900
45,124
33,818
47,013
TOTAL LIABILITIES
220,834
127,362
157,360
EQUITY
Non-controlling interests
(240)
4,078
(227)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Share capital
7,929
7,929
7,929
Statutory reserve capital
793
793
793
Currency translation differences
(804)
(798)
(791)
Retained earnings
148,810
137,383
159,308
156,728
145,307
167,239
TOTAL EQUITY
156,488
149,385
167,012
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
377,322
276,747
324,372
The interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page (group.merko.ee).
Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.
