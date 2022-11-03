U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,773.50
    +4.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,217.00
    +39.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,963.75
    +19.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,794.80
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.11
    -0.89 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.90
    -18.10 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.43 (-2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9787
    -0.0033 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.86
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1353
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7900
    +0.0880 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,344.47
    -58.52 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.07
    -7.08 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

2022 9 months and III quarter consolidated unaudited interim report

Merko Ehitus AS
·8 min read
Merko Ehitus AS
Merko Ehitus AS

COMMENTARY FROM MANAGEMENT

Merko Ehitus revenue was EUR 110 million in Q3 2022 and the revenue for the first nine months of the year amounted to EUR 266 million, while the respective figures for net profit were EUR 9.8 million and EUR 17 million. Merko has delivered more than 450 apartments to buyers in 9 months this year.

According to the management of Merko Ehitus, the results for Q3 reflect the growth of investments made into apartment development in recent years, and balanced management of the construction projects portfolio in a complicated market situation.

The outlook of the next 12 months and the years ahead for the construction sector have worsened sharply during the current year. The slowing of inflation and the expected adjustment by companies and households to the high prices of energy has not yet taken place. In addition, interest rates continue rising rapidly. Both customers for major construction projects and the apartment market are gripped by great uncertainty. In conditions of high inflation, pressure on prices continues despite of the fact that demand has decreased. Since processes in construction and real estate development take time, the impact of the current economic and market situation will manifest fully in the financial results for our sectors in 12–24 months.

In the nine months of the current year, the group companies entered into new construction contracts worth EUR 290 million and the balance of secured order book stood at EUR 341 million as of the end of September (respectively EUR 273 million and EUR 314 million in 2021). Merko secured order book is currently strong, which will help to get through the recessionary period of the next few years with a bit less pain. The outlook for new construction orders on the market as a whole is extremely unclear, but at the same time, we are well-positioned for investments into the energy sector.
  
In the first nine months of this year, Merko delivered 456 new apartments and four commercial units to buyers (first 9 months of 2021: 197 apartments and 7 commercial units). Despite the exceedingly complicated situation in the economy, Merko has continued investments into apartment development and launched new development projects, albeit at a more moderate pace than years past. According to the management of Merko Ehitus, in conditions of rapid inflation the construction will not become cheaper in the future.

During the first nine months of this year, the group launched four new development projects with approximately 280 apartments. As of the end of Q3, there were 1,617 apartments under construction by the group, of which more than half have preliminary sale contracts. The largest apartment developments were Uus-Veerenni, Noblessneri and Lahekalda in Tallinn; Erminurme in Tartu; Viesturdarzs, Mežpilseta and Magnolijas in Riga, and Vilneles Skverai in Vilnius.

In Q3 of 2022, the largest objects under construction in Estonia were the third phase of the Mustamäe medical campus of the North-Estonia Medical Centre, Pelgulinna and Rae state gymnasiums, the Arter quarter, construction of infrastructure segments of the Republic of Estonia’s southeast land border, the tram line between Old City Harbour and Rail Baltic’s Ülemiste passenger terminal, and renovation of Rannamõisa tee and Vana-Kalamaja street in Tallinn. In Latvia, projects in progress included the Orkla wafer and biscuit production plant, GUSTAVS business centre, Elemental Skanste office buildings, NATO facilities in Adaži; in Lithuania, several wind farm infrastructures and a car service centre in Vilnius.

OVERVIEW OF THE III QUARTER AND 9 MONTHS RESULTS

PROFITABILITY
2022 9 months’ pre-tax profit was EUR 18.7 million and Q3 2022 was EUR 10.3 million (9M 2021: EUR 16.6 million and Q3 2021 was EUR 6.1 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 7.0% (9M 2021: 7.3%).
Net profit attributable to shareholders for 9 months 2022 was EUR 17.0 million (9M 2021: EUR 15.3 million) and for Q3 2022 net profit attributable to shareholders was EUR 9.8 million (Q3 2021: EUR 5.5 million). 9 months net profit margin was 6.4% (9M 2021: 6.7%).

REVENUE
Q3 2022 revenue was EUR 110.0 million (Q3 2021: EUR 80.7 million) and 9 months’ revenue was EUR 266.2 million (9M 2021: EUR 226.5 million). 9 months’ revenue increased by 17.5% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 9 months 2022 was 53.4% (9M 2021: 38.8%).

SECURED ORDER BOOK
As of 30 September 2022, the group’s secured order book was EUR 341.0 million (30 September 2021: EUR 314.4 million). In 9 months 2022, group companies signed contracts in the amount of EUR 290.4 million (9M 2021: EUR 272.9 million). In Q3 2022, new contracts were signed in the amount of EUR 97.1 million (Q3 2021: EUR 137.7 million).

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
In 9 months 2022, the group sold a total of 456 apartments; in 9 months 2021, the group sold 197 apartments. The group earned a revenue of EUR 56.9 million from sale of own developed apartments in 9 months 2022 and EUR 33.3 million in 9 months 2021. In Q3 of 2022 a total of 242 apartments were sold, compared to 52 apartments in Q3 2021, and earned a revenue of EUR 29.8 million from sale of own developed apartments (Q3 2021: EUR 7.5 million).

CASH POSITION
At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 22.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 166.6 million (40.9% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 30 September 2021 were EUR 19.6 million and EUR 150.8 million (50.9% of total assets), respectively. As of 30 September 2022, the group’s net debt was EUR 88.3 million (30 September 2021: EUR 20.6 million).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
unaudited
in thousand euros

 

2022
9 months

2021
9 months

2022
 III quarter

2021
 III quarter

2021
12 months

Revenue

266,206

226,533

110,008

80,673

339,375

Cost of goods sold

(235,123)

(200,064)

(96,206)

(71,442)

(292,563)

Gross profit

31,083

26,469

13,802

9,231

46,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing expenses

(2,945)

(2,632)

(776)

(802)

(3,611)

General and administrative expenses

(11,411)

(9,098)

(3,889)

(3,392)

(13,925)

Other operating income

2,426

2,511

1,004

1,197

3,508

Other operating expenses

(647)

(328)

(192)

(235)

(582)

Operating profit

18,506

16,922

9,949

5,999

32,202

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance income/costs

168

(351)

361

90

(75)

incl. finance income/costs from associates and joint ventures

1,093

384

765

381

799

interest expense

(670)

(548)

(296)

(232)

(681)

foreign exchange gain (loss)

(152)

(39)

(85)

-

(8)

other financial income (expenses)

(103)

(148)

(23)

(59)

(185)

Profit before tax

18,674

16,571

10,310

6,089

32,127

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate income tax expense

(1,911)

(1,426)

(735)

(570)

(3,104)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net profit for financial year

16,763

15,145

9,575

5,519

29,023

incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent

17,023

15,277

9,821

5,514

29,140

net profit attributable to non-controlling interest

(260)

(132)

(246)

5

(117)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement

 

 

 

 

 

Currency translation differences of foreign entities

11

14

23

(2)

33

Comprehensive income for the period

16,774

15,159

9,598

5,517

29,056

incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent

17,020

15,292

9,831

5,513

29,163

net profit attributable to non-controlling interest

(246)

(133)

(233)

4

(107)

Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR)

0.96

0.86

0.55

0.31

1.65

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
unaudited
in thousand euros

 

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

31.12.2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

22,200

19,581

44,930

Trade and other receivables

72,295

59,665

55,484

Prepaid corporate income tax

5

3

114

Inventories

243,222

154,688

160,593

 

337,722

233,937

261,121

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Investments in associates and joint ventures

10,472

7,288

7,703

Other long-term loans and receivables

28,323

23,832

24,079

Deferred income tax assets

1,155

1,120

622

Investment property

11,511

13,847

13,828

Property, plant and equipment

17,527

15,624

16,350

Intangible assets

592

684

669

 

69,580

62,395

63,251

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

407,302

296,332

324,372

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Borrowings

60,034

9,355

11,636

Payables and prepayments

119,251

88,394

90,054

Income tax liability

1,830

997

681

Short-term provisions

5,584

6,318

7,976

 

186,699

105,064

110,347

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Long-term borrowings

50,469

30,826

41,001

Deferred income tax liability

1,671

1,986

3,112

Other long-term payables

2,377

3,553

2,900

 

54,517

36,365

47,013

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

241,216

141,429

157,360

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

Non-controlling interests

(473)

4,083

(227)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

 

 

 

Share capital

7,929

7,929

7,929

Statutory reserve capital

793

793

793

Currency translation differences

(794)

(799)

(791)

Retained earnings

158,631

142,897

159,308

 

166,559

150,820

167,239

TOTAL EQUITY

166,086

154,903

167,012

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

407,302

296,332

324,372

Interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page (group.merko.ee).

Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Should Investors Buy Amazon Stock After Its Recent Drop?

    Amazon (AMZN) is down roughly 15% since its third quarter report last week and the prescient decline throughout the year might set up a better entry point for longer-term investors.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Dow ends 500 points lower, Nasdaq falls 3.4% after Fed raises rates, Powell signals terminal interest rate will be higher than expected

    U.S. stock indexes finished lower on Wednesday after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate and hinted at a potential slowdown in its effort to tighten monetary policy, but Powell said that the terminal interest rate may be higher than previously expected.

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.22% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • U.S. Treasury sweetens the pot on I-bonds by adding a fixed rate

    After record-breaking sales of I-bonds in October, the U.S. Treasury is dangling another good deal in front of savers for the next six months. Starting Nov. 2, when I-bonds will be available again after site maintenance at TreasuryDirect.gov, the inflation-adjusted annualized rate will be 6.89%, down from 9.62%. The fixed rate at the time of purchase will stay with the bond as long as you hold it — up to 30 years — but the inflation adjustment resets every six months in November and May.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • JPMorgan: The S&P 500 could surge 10% in just one day if the Fed does these two things today — here are 3 top stocks to bet on it

    Today could be the turning point.

  • Lumen Technologies stock drops 14% after Q3 earnings, sales miss

    Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. fell more than 13% in the extended session Wednesday after the telecommunications company reported a quarterly miss. Lumen earned $578 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with $544 million, or 51 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding one-time items, Lumen earned 14 cents a share in the quarter. Revenue fell to $4.39 billion from $4.89 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Lumen to report adjusted EPS of 36 cents a share on s

  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 39.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Airbnb earnings: Why the stock is down despite a profitable quarter

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Airbnb.

  • Ex-Fed Chief Greenspan Sees Dollar With ‘Tailwind’ Into 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan sees a monetary “tailwind” for the dollar in the coming year even in the event that US monetary policymakers slow or halt their current interest-rate hiking campaign.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRussi

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today

    Shares of newly public fintech companies Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technology (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were plunging today, down 5.2%, 9.3%, and 3.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. It wasn't a good first half of the trading day for growth stocks in general, as investors may be worried about the Federal Reserve meeting today, in which the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points and give commentary on the rate hike outlook into next year. The decline even took hold of SoFi, which handily beat revenue and earnings estimates just yesterday, as the stock gave back all of its post-earnings gains, and then some.

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1% and 19.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Realty Income Corp. (O) Q3 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Realty Income Corp. (O) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 2.08% and 1.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -800% and 0.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Guggenheim’s Minerd Sees No Fed Pivot, Expects Market ‘Damage’

    (Bloomberg) -- On the heels of the Federal Reserve announcing another 75-basis-point rate hike, Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer at Guggenheim Investments, said that the move was not a sign that the central bank will slow its campaign to reach price stability. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.