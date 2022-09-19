2022 Adolph Brand Strategy Summit & New Product Release Conference: Overcome Uncertain Challenges & Seek Certain Growth

The 2022 Adolph Brand Strategy Summit and New Product Release Conference with the theme of "Gathering Strength to Achieve New Heights" was held in Guangzhou, on September 8, 2022.

Guangzhou, China, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At present, China's care industry is facing new challenges and opportunities due to multiple factors, such as the slowdown of macroeconomic growth, lack of market vitality, and repeated epidemic outbreaks.

How to seize the opportunity, find the breakthrough, and achieve new development?

On September 8, the 2022 Adolph Brand Strategy Summit and New Product Release Conference with the theme of "Gathering Strength to Achieve New Heights" was held in Guangzhou. At the conference, Adolph revealed the brand development strategy, which is highly likely to blaze new trails for the industry.

"In consideration of the market demand, we will develop new products and focus on cultivating the second echelon of Adolph growth." Li Zhizhen, President of Adolph, said in her speech at the Summit that Adolph will give full play to its brand advantages and, at the same time, combine the diversified needs of consumers to make breakthroughs in various aspects like technology, product, channel, marketing and so on. To further consolidate its leading position in the high-end fragrance care industry and move towards the vision of "becoming the world-class personal care products enterprise," Adolph needs to overcome uncertain challenges and seek certain opportunities in the market.



1. Build a national laboratory and constantly innovate in science and technology

Adolph is an extremely innovative brand in China's care market. At the beginning of its establishment in 2013, Adolph opened up a new track of high-end fragrance care, relying on its "5 senses fragrance essential oil" and "48-hour fragrance retaining technology", and achieved differentiated development. In just a few years, it has grown into a leading domestic care brand.

Over the years, while accumulating abundant care technologies, Adolph also spent hundreds of millions of yuan on creating the exclusive R&D institution—Adolph Scientific Research and Innovation Laboratory.

It is understood that the laboratory, equipped with the most advanced R&D equipment, has introduced a scientific research team with a bachelor's degree or above and obtained a CNAS accreditation certificate. As the issued test results are recognized by more than 100 international institutions in other countries and regions, the level of scientific research in this industry ranks among the top three in Asia.

Scientific and technological innovation has no end. Adolph will continue to innovate care technologies and upgrade high-quality products to guarantee its product quality. In addition, constant industry-university-research cooperation with Jiangnan University, Guangdong Ocean University, and other universities will continue to inject new momentum into brand development.

2. All-channel powerful products "enlarge" the terminal database

During the rapid development, Adolph always pays equal attention to products and channels.

At present, Adolph has launched a range of products specializing in essential oil care, ginger hair nurture and anti-hair loss, natural ginseng repair, tea bran care, sea salt men's care, and so on. At the same time, its channels have covered NKA, RKA, LKA, CS Top 100, package, OTC, community, particular channels, and so on, with thousands of agents and 100,000 effective outlets across the country. Its core products have penetrated terminal families and brought excellent care experiences for them.

Facing the changing market, Adolph will continue to launch a diversity of activities, such as BA special training camp, joint national challenge, annual theme activities, mini-show, image store, etc. These innovative channel sample activities will further "enlarge" the terminal database.

3. Online and offline link promotes terminal store sales

In the era of flow shortage and repeated epidemic outbreaks, all walks of life are faced with the dilemma of scarce offline passenger flow.

During the ongoing epidemic, consumers' consumption behavior has changed. They consume less offline, but they also begin to place orders on some traffic platforms. This, Adolph believes, is an opportunity in the crisis. Adolph will make a breakthrough in marketing methods. For example, it has reached initial strategic cooperation with flow platforms such as Tik Tok Local Life, Meituan, ELEME, and Alipay and will guide consumers to offline stores by distributing value coupons and gift certificates. Together with agents, Adolph will create a new ecological marketing innovation model that integrates online and offline stores, promotes innovation, and boosts growth.

4. Targeted at "incense plus" to capture the minds of consumers

In the post-epidemic era, consumers place higher requirements on care products, which is mainly manifested in that they regard natural ingredients as the first priority, and their demands for efficacy are more subdivided and comprehensible, with new efficacy demands such as fragrance, anti-hair loss, scalp care, plump and fluffy hair emerging one after another.

Various categories launched by Adolph suit the needs of consumers very well. It is understood that next, Adolph, targeted at "fragrance plus," will wholeheartedly upgrade natural fragrance, brand power, product power, and safety. For example, in terms of product power, more products with segmented effects will be developed to meet the growing demands of high-end consumers.

Meanwhile, more marketing activities will be organized in the form of film and television integrated full-link marketing and through social platforms to deeply communicate with consumers, occupy their minds, and amplify the brand voice.

