2022 AIAA AVIATION Forum Adds Plenary Speaker Billy Nolen, Acting Administrator, FAA

AIAA
·3 min read
AIAA
AIAA

RESTON, Va., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) has confirmed Billy Nolen, Acting Administrator, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as a plenary speaker during the 2022 AIAA AVIATION Forum, 27 June–1 July, Chicago and online. The five-day forum program will feature over 1,000 technical presentations and an extensive lineup of aviation leaders and innovators as speakers, panelists, and presenters, focused on the theme, “Challenging Times, Unique Opportunities.”

Registration for the 2022 AIAA AVIATION Forum is open now for the worldwide aviation community to attend in person or online. Early bird registration extends until 6 June. A limited number of sponsorships and exhibit packages are still available for interested companies and organizations to reach thousands of industry influencers from across the globe. Journalists who wish to cover the forum can request a Press Pass here.

“We look forward to welcoming the aviation industry to Chicago to meet in person for the first time in three years. Despite the many challenges facing the community, there are more reasons to be excited and optimistic about the future. The 2022 AIAA AVIATION Forum will help us set the stage and explore the next golden age of aviation,” said AIAA Executive Director Dan Dumbacher.

More than 25 companies and organizations will be on display in the Exposition Hall on 28–30 June. In addition, attendees can hear more on industry trends and compelling research in the heart of the Exposition Hall at the HUB on the Innovation Stage. From digital aerospace and cybersecurity, to sustainability and advanced air mobility, plus a dedicated discussion on future workforce development, these short talks and media interviews will be unique experiences that give attendees even more insight.

The technical program will include presentations and papers on the latest innovations spanning 20+ aviation and aeronautics research topics, including fluid dynamics, applied aerodynamics, air transportation systems, thermophysics and heat transfer, multidisciplinary design optimization, and many more topics.

From the main stage, attendees will hear perspectives on the current and future state of the industry, engineering for safety, addressing supply chain challenges, and focusing on environmental sustainability. Speakers confirmed thus far include:

  • Ludovic Aron, Representative to the United States, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

  • Diana Birkett Rakow, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Alaska Airlines

  • Lisa Ellman, Executive Director, Commercial Drone Alliance and Partner, Hogan Lovells

  • Ron Epstein, Managing Director, Aerospace & Defense, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

  • Roberto Guerrero, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment

  • Joseph Hernandez, Vice President of Technology, FEAM

  • Greg Hyslop, Chief Engineer, The Boeing Company, and Executive Vice President, Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology

  • Jacqueline S. Janning-Lask, Director of Engineering and Technical Management and Chief Engineer, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

  • Roderick McLean, Vice President and General Manager, Air Mobility and Maritime Missions, Lockheed Martin

  • Kevin Michaels, Managing Director, AeroDynamic Advisory

  • Brian Ripsin, Americas Sustainability Manager, Shell Aviation

  • Robie Samanta Roy, COO, electra.aero

  • Akbar Sultan, Director, Airspace Operations and Safety Program, NASA Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate

  • Jim Tighe, Chief Technical Officer, Wisk

For the most up-to-date program and registration information, visit www.aiaa.org/aviation.

Media Contact: Rebecca B. Gray, RebeccaG@AIAA.org, 804-397-5270 cell

About AIAA
The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is the world’s largest aerospace technical society. With nearly 30,000 individual members from 91 countries, and 100 corporate members, AIAA brings together industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and science in aviation, space, and defense. For more information, visit www.aiaa.org, or follow AIAA on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.


