2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG

Sika AG
·2 min read
In this article:
  • SKFOF
  • SXYAY
Sika AG
Sika AG

2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG

  • The Board of Directors confirms April 12, 2022 as date for the Annual General Meeting

  • Based on the Ordinance of the Federal Council on measures to prevent coronavirus, it will not be possible for shareholders to physically attend the Annual General Meeting

  • Shareholders are asked to cast their vote through the independent proxy

  • All current members of the Board of Directors, other than Daniel J. Sauter and Christoph Tobler, are standing for re-election

  • The Board of Directors further proposes to elect Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder and Gordana Landen to the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has confirmed that the Annual General Meeting will be held on April 12, 2022.

All current members of the Board of Directors, other than Daniel J. Sauter and Christoph Tobler, are standing for re-election. The Board of Directors further proposes the election of Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder and Gordana Landen as new members of the Board of Directors.

PHYSICAL ATTENDANCE NOT POSSIBLE
Notwithstanding the fact that the essential protective measures in connection with the coronavirus have been lifted, the Board of Directors has, based on the Ordinance of the Federal Council on measures to prevent coronavirus, decided that it will not be possible for shareholders to physically attend the Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors took this decision against the background of the continued difficult situation and in order to protect the health of the shareholders. Accordingly, shareholders are asked to exercise their rights exclusively through the independent proxy. The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live on the internet. In addition, shareholders will be given the opportunity to ask questions during the General Meeting via an online platform.

COMPLETE AGENDA
The complete agenda containing the Board of Directors' proposals on all items will be sent to shareholders and will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce as well as on the website of Sika AG on March 11, 2022.

Annual General Meeting of Sika AG 2022
Start: 4.00 p.m.

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.3 billion in 2021.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release


