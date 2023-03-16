U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,892.00
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,825.00
    -47.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,287.25
    +39.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.40
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.45
    +0.84 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.60
    -5.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.17 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.35
    +2.62 (+11.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2063
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7870
    -0.5630 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,500.85
    -355.70 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.76
    -12.47 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,396.60
    +52.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

2022 Annual Report: 56% revenue growth in 2022, expect 40-50% growth in 2023

GreenMobility A/S
·3 min read
GreenMobility A/S
GreenMobility A/S

Company Announcement no. 120 – 2023
Copenhagen, March 16th, 2023

2022 Annual Report: 56% revenue growth in 2022, expect 40-50% growth in 2023

In 2022, GreenMobility continued its strong growth with 56% revenue growth across its markets, to further support the demand for sustainable shared mobility across Europe. GreenMobility was as most companies impacted by the effects from external factors such as energy cost, interest rates and changes to consumer behavior, which have led to a re-focus of the GreenMobility business for 2023.

As announced in January 2023, GreenMobility has consolidated its business to its core markets. The focus for 2023 will be on growing the existing markets and bring the existing operation to a break-even level with a clear outlook for group profitability in 2024. GreenMobility maintains its long-term ambition of being a leader within electric carsharing in Europe.

Today, the Annual Report for 2022 has been approved by the company’s Board of Directors and is submitted as the file “GREENMOBILITY-2022-12-31.zip” in compliance with the ESEF regulation. The Annual Report will be presented at the company’s Annual General Meeting, taking place on Thursday 25 April 2025. Simultaneously, the board has approved the company’s Remuneration Report 2022 and the ESG & Sustainability Report 2022. All reports are attached and can as well be read or downloaded at GreenMobility's investor site www.greenm.dk

Key highlights of 2022:

  • Group revenue of DKK 97.3 million which is a 56% growth compared to 2021 and within the adjusted guidance of DKK 95-100 million.

  • Net result of DKK (77.2) million (2021: DKK 51.6 million) and within the adjusted guidance of DKK 75-80 million.

  • 42% growth in customers, for a total of 224,611

  • 22% growth in trips, for a total of 1,090,755

  • 2,036 tonnes of CO2 saved during the year (1,350 tonnes in 2021)

  • 54% growth in the fleet for a total of 1,600 electric vehicles

  • Acquisition of Fetch Mobility in the Netherlands

Guidance 2023:
For 2023, we have the following expectations for the GreenMobility group:

  • Revenue of DKK 135-145 million, which corresponds to a growth of 40-50% vs 2022

  • Net result of DKK (35-45) million

GreenMobility expects to have sufficient liquidity to operate its business and therefore has no plans or expectation of raising new equity in 2023.

Investor are invited to the company’s web cast: Thursday the 16th of March at 13:00 where you can ask relevant questions: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/greenmobility-presentation-of-annual-report-2022.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,600 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam. More than 200,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • First Republic Bank and SVB Made the Same Flawed Bet. They’re Paying Now.

    Investors and customers fell in love with these two Silicon Valley banks and their CEOs. Then they fled as the crisis hit.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Now Holds 23% Stake

    Berkshire Hathaway (Ticker BRK.A, BRK.A) bought the shares from Monday through Wednesday at prices ranging from $56 to $61 a share. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock fell 5.6% Wednesday to $56.80 because of a drop of more than $3 a barrel in oil prices to under $68 a barrel as measured by West Texas Intermediate. Berkshire now holds a stake in Occidental worth nearly $12 billion after buying about $475 million in recent days.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • Report: 10 Banks Are Most Exposed To Uninsured Deposits

    High levels of uninsured deposits helped do in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But it turns out they're not alone.

  • Jack Welch's GE legacy ended last week: R.I.P.

    Jack Welch, the legendary long-time chief executive of General Electric, died on Mar. 1, 2020, almost two decades after he left the company. His corporate legacy died at GE’s recent Investor Day event: Mar. 9, 2023.

  • Credit Suisse shares leap 35% as markets cheer lifeline

    Credit Suisse shares soared by over 35% in premarket trading on Thursday, while the value of its bonds soared after the company secured a $54 billion lifeline from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence. JPMorgan analysts said the loan from the SNB would not be enough to soothe investor concerns and "status quo was no longer an option", leaving a takeover for Credit Suisse as the most likely outcome. Credit Suisse shares were indicated at 2.3 Swiss francs ($2.48), up 35% from Wednesday's close.

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • Was Berkshire Hathaway Buying Bank of America Stock? We’ll Find Out Soon.

    Berkshire Hathaway has been a steady seller of bank stocks in the past few years, eliminating holdings in JPMorgan Chase Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs Group while sharply reducing stakes in U.S. Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon in 2022. B) CEO Warren Buffett has left alone is Bank of America (BAC). Berkshire owns just over one billion shares of the bank, which were worth about $28 billion with the stock down 2.7% to $27.98 on Wednesday.

  • Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -160% and 27.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Ray Dalio says SVB collapse is a ‘canary in the coal mine’

    Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio says the Silicon Valley Bank collapse signals more turbulence ahead for the venture-capital industry and beyond.

  • Semiconductor Stocks Climb Yet Inventories Bedevil Chip Industry; A Reality Check May Be Coming

    Investors are profiting in semiconductor stocks this year, but analysts are wary. Here's what you should know about the chip industry right now.

  • Bank of America won big from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Sources familiar with the matter say former Silicon Valley Bank customers are looking to put their money in the safest institution possible.

  • Here’s why a failure of Credit Suisse matters to U.S. investors

    Thousands of miles away from New York, a meltdown for Credit Suisse has been hitting global markets, days after Wall Street's own banking stress. U.S. investors need to pay attention.

  • Should You Buy the Regional Bank Stocks?

    The regional bank ETFs are down double digits in just a few days. Is it a buying opportunity?

  • The US may be on the brink of a nuclear renaissance; Here are 2 stocks under $5 that stand to benefit

    It’s no secret that we’re on the edge of a global energy crisis. Electric utility prices are high – and rising – worldwide, while political winds are pushing to replace fossil fuels with cleaner wind or solar power. The price crunch is exacerbated by the underlying costs of those clean power technologies, in the form of materials and required backup generation capacity. And that has many governments and power utilities taking a second look at nuclear power. Say ‘nuclear power’ and far too may pe

  • Virgin Orbit pauses operations and reportedly furloughs staff

    Virgin Orbit, the Richard Branson-founded satellite launch firm has paused operations and furloughed staff while it attempts to secure more funding, according to a report.

  • First Republic Bank reportedly exploring its options, including a possible sale

    Embattled First Republic Bank is exploring its strategic options, including a potential sale, according to a new report.

  • Tyson Foods to shut two US chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.