GreenMobility A/S

Company Announcement no. 120 – 2023

Copenhagen, March 16th, 2023

2022 Annual Report: 56% revenue growth in 2022, expect 40-50% growth in 2023

In 2022, GreenMobility continued its strong growth with 56% revenue growth across its markets, to further support the demand for sustainable shared mobility across Europe. GreenMobility was as most companies impacted by the effects from external factors such as energy cost, interest rates and changes to consumer behavior, which have led to a re-focus of the GreenMobility business for 2023.

As announced in January 2023, GreenMobility has consolidated its business to its core markets. The focus for 2023 will be on growing the existing markets and bring the existing operation to a break-even level with a clear outlook for group profitability in 2024. GreenMobility maintains its long-term ambition of being a leader within electric carsharing in Europe.

Today, the Annual Report for 2022 has been approved by the company’s Board of Directors and is submitted as the file “GREENMOBILITY-2022-12-31.zip” in compliance with the ESEF regulation. The Annual Report will be presented at the company’s Annual General Meeting, taking place on Thursday 25 April 2025. Simultaneously, the board has approved the company’s Remuneration Report 2022 and the ESG & Sustainability Report 2022. All reports are attached and can as well be read or downloaded at GreenMobility's investor site www.greenm.dk

Key highlights of 2022:

Group revenue of DKK 97.3 million which is a 56% growth compared to 2021 and within the adjusted guidance of DKK 95-100 million.

Net result of DKK (77.2) million (2021: DKK 51.6 million) and within the adjusted guidance of DKK 75-80 million.

42% growth in customers, for a total of 224,611

22% growth in trips, for a total of 1,090,755

2,036 tonnes of CO2 saved during the year (1,350 tonnes in 2021)

54% growth in the fleet for a total of 1,600 electric vehicles

Acquisition of Fetch Mobility in the Netherlands





Story continues

Guidance 2023:

For 2023, we have the following expectations for the GreenMobility group:

Revenue of DKK 135-145 million, which corresponds to a growth of 40-50% vs 2022

Net result of DKK (35-45) million

GreenMobility expects to have sufficient liquidity to operate its business and therefore has no plans or expectation of raising new equity in 2023.

Investor are invited to the company’s web cast: Thursday the 16th of March at 13:00 where you can ask relevant questions: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/greenmobility-presentation-of-annual-report-2022 .

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,600 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam. More than 200,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

Attachments



