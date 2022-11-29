2022 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics and Finance (Singapore, Singapore - December 15-16, 2022)
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics and Finance 'LIVE'" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
2022 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics and Finance (APEF 2022) will be held in Singapore. APEF 2022 is the gathering place for economists and financial experts from academia, government, and the private sector to present their research results, exchange ideas, and network.
This is a good opportunity to meet old friends again and make new ones for future research collaborations. Limited seating may apply.
Due to the persistence of COVID-19, the conference will be conducted in a 'Hybrid Format'.
What Can You Expect?
2 Days
100% Top Singapore hospitality
70+ Internationally Recognised Speaker & Attendees
100% An opportunity for East-West science and practice collaborations
Who Should Attend:
Leading Academics, PhD Students
Thought leaders
National and Local Government, Provincial
Government and Municipalities
Key Industry Players & Industry Consultants
Investors and Financiers
Business Consultants
Economists
Fund Managers
Speakers
Dr. Tan Jing Hee
Executive Director & Chairman
Academic Board of East Asia Institute of Management
Denise Cheok
APAC Economist
Moody's Analytics
Kai-Hong Tee
Senior Lecturer in Finance
Loughborough University
Dr. Evan Lau
Associate Professor
UNIMAS
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j56n7h
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-asia-pacific-conference-on-economics-and-finance-singapore-singapore---december-15-16-2022-301688660.html
SOURCE Research and Markets