2022 Aurora Cannabis Half-Year Review and Outlook: Strategic SWOT Analysis, Performance, Capabilities, Goals and Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

·1 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Aurora Cannabis Half-Year Review and Outlook - Strategic SWOT Analysis, Performance, Capabilities, Goals and Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry" swot analysis has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report provides significant competitor information, analysis and insight critical to the development and implementation of effective marketing and R&D programs, including:

  • Latest organizational and management developments

  • Acquisitions and divestitures

  • Marketing tactics

  • Financial results

  • Strengths and weaknesses

  • Strategic directions

The objectives of the report include:

  • To help current suppliers realistically assess their financial, technological and marketing capabilities vis-a-vis their major competitors.

  • To assist potential market entrants in evaluating prospective acquisitions and joint venture candidates.

  • To complement the organizations' internal competitor information gathering efforts with objective analysis, data interpretation and insight.

For more information about this swot analysis visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6bwe0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-aurora-cannabis-half-year-review-and-outlook-strategic-swot-analysis-performance-capabilities-goals-and-strategies-in-the-global-pharmaceutical-industry-301656284.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

