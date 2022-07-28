U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,070.93
    +47.32 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,558.30
    +360.71 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.67
    +112.24 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.76
    +15.42 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.69
    -0.57 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.50
    +31.00 (+1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    19.89
    +1.29 (+6.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0163
    -0.0041 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    -0.0580 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2141
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4330
    -2.1290 (-1.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,957.16
    +2,275.68 (+10.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    553.25
    +22.48 (+4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

2022 Beijing Forum on Human Rights Focusing on the Theme of "Working Together Towards Fairer, More Equitable, Reasonable and Inclusive Global Rights Governance"

·3 min read

BEIJING, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Society for Human Rights Studies (CSHRS) and the China Foundation for Human Rights Development (CFHRD) have held the 2022 Beijing Forum on Human Rights on July 26th. About 200 senior officials, researchers and diplomats from nearly 70 countries and international organizations such as United Nations attended the event and exchanged views on the theme of the forum in depth on a free basis.

2022 Beijing Forum on Human Rights took place in China on July 26th
2022 Beijing Forum on Human Rights took place in China on July 26th

 

CSHRS President Padma Choling, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), said that all countries should adhere to the principles of shared destiny, tolerance and mutual appreciation, equal dialogue, seeking common ground while reserving differences, and building consensus on human rights development.

Huang Mengfu, chairman of the CFHRD, said the theme of this year's forum is in line with the common aspiration of mankind to strengthen and improve global human rights governance in today's world.

Jiang Jianguo, vice chairman of the Committee on Ethnic and Religious Affairs of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC); executive vice president of China Society for Human Rights Studies, said that pluralism, autonomy, openness and inclusiveness should be upheld to jointly enrich the formats of human rights civilization.

Bhofal Chambers, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Liberia, highly praised the efforts of Chinese government to address global human rights issues in terms of various assistance and its participation in and support for the cause of safeguarding the rights and interests of women and children in other countries. John Ross, former director of Economic and Business Policy of London, believed that China's human rights philosophy has achieved remarkable results in eradicating absolute poverty, safeguarding women's rights and interests, and protecting people's right to life and health under the COVID-19 pandemic. Danilo Türk, former president of Slovenia, said that the two recent initiatives on global development and global security put forward by the Chinese President Xi Jinping were very welcome. Akmal Kholmatovich Saidov, first deputy speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan and director of the National Human Rights Center of the Republic of Uzbekistan, pointed out that there is no universal development model that applies to all countries, and strengthening international cooperation is essential for the full realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Alena Douhan, UN special rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, put forward that the protection of the rights of vulnerable groups should be strengthened.

The Forum also set five parallel sessions on "Sustainable Development and Human Rights Protection", "Democracy and Human Rights Protection", "Public Health Security and Human Rights Protection", "Multilateralism and Global Human Rights Governance" and "Open and Inclusive Development and Human Rights Protection".

Established in 2008, the Beijing Forum on Human Rights is a global forum on human rights, and this year is its 10th event. The Forum has become an important platform for international exchanges in the field of human rights, contributing wisdom and strength to promote the healthy development of the international human rights cause.

Senior officials, researchers and diplomats from nearly 70 countries and international organizations such as the United Nations attended the event
Senior officials, researchers and diplomats from nearly 70 countries and international organizations such as the United Nations attended the event

 

Beijing Forum Logo
Beijing Forum Logo

 

SOURCE Beijing Forum

Recommended Stories

  • Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week

    Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 23 declined by 5,000 to 256,000 from the previous week’s 261,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The number of claims for the week of July 16 was revised upward by 10,000 from the previous estimate of 251,000. The four-week average for claims, which smooths out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 6,250 from the previous week, to 249,500.

  • Nigeria shuts schools in Abuja over fears of attack

    Students have been targeted for mass kidnapping in other parts of the country in recent years.

  • Beirut port blast survivors relive trauma as silos burns

    Rita Qadan’s heart skips a beat whenever talks about how she survived the devastating explosion in Beirut's Port two years ago. The port’s grain silos destroyed in the blast — a massive, charred ruin jutting into the sky — has been burning for weeks after remnants of the grains that withstood the 2020 explosion started fermenting and ignited in the summer heat. The Lebanese government said last week the fire expanded after flames reached nearby electrical cables.

  • No bond for accused rapist of girl who traveled for abortion

    A man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was ordered held without bond Thursday by a judge who cited overwhelming evidence and the fact that he apparently is living in the U.S. illegally. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two counts of raping the girl, who turned 10 before having the abortion in a case that has become a flashpoint in the national discussion about access to the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Fuentes, who is from Guatemala, faces the possibility of life in prison with no chance of parole.

  • PBS series, AP detail toll of Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Two documentaries detailing the punishing effects of Russia's war on Ukraine will air on PBS' “Frontline” investigative series. The specials are part of an extensive collaboration between the series and The Associated Press that includes gathering, verifying and cataloging potential war crimes and co-publishing stories and videos from AP and “Frontline" war reporting. “Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes,” will describe the toll of previous Russian conflicts and the invasion of Ukraine.

  • What’s in, and out, of Democrats’ $739 billion inflation-fighting package

    Lawmakers are pouring over the $739 billion proposal struck by two top negotiators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and holdout Sen. Joe Manchin, the conservative West Virginia Democrat who rejected Biden's earlier drafts but surprised colleagues late Wednesday with a new one.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband sells $4 million worth of Nvidia stock at a major loss

    The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sold more than $4 million worth of shares in software and computer-chip company Nvidia (NVDA) this week, publicly available financial disclosures show. The trade by Paul Pelosi was executed on July 26, when he sold 25,000 shares at an average price of $165.05 per share, for a total loss of $341,365. Last week, it was disclosed that Paul Pelosi had exercised call options for as much as $5 million worth of Nvidia stock ahead of deliberations in Congress about a bill that would boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.

  • Rich Wall Streeters Face Shock Tax Hike While Rest of Wealthy Escape

    (Bloomberg) -- Wealthy Americans, who were girding for the biggest set of tax increases in three decades just a year ago, now look mostly safe from higher levies for years to come.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets

  • Biden pledge to tax wealthy, companies revived with Manchin-led bill

    U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign trail promise to increase taxes on corporations and the wealthy as part of a battle against glaring income inequality in the United States got an unexpected boost on Wednesday. Early proposals to increase tax rates from Biden and his fellow Democrats hit a brick wall in Congress after Republicans, and some Democrats, opposed them. Biden has often said in office that companies should instead pay a "fair share," a contrast to deference to private markets begun by Republicans with Ronald Reagan's election in 1980, and buoyed by rounds of tax cuts and deregulation, by both parties.

  • What to Know About the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act

    Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer announced a scaled-down version of the Build Back Better Act that aims to address climate change, healthcare, taxes, and more.

  • Why Tesla, Nikola, and Lordstown Motors Stocks Are Rising Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks were rising this morning after Senator Joe Manchin said he would support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes expanded tax credits for electric vehicles. As a result, shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up 2.2%, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) spiked 9.2%, and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) popped 6.7% as of 11:26 a.m. ET. Investors were optimistic today that EV companies might benefit from the Senate's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 bill after Senator Manchin indicated that he would vote for it.

  • Stock market’s post-Fed bounce is a ‘trap’, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    Don't buy into the stock market's big bounce after Wednesday's Fed decision, says one of Wall Street's biggest bears.

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. economy contracts for second-straight quarter, GDP falls at 0.9% pace in Q2

    U.S. economic activity contracted for the second consecutive quarter in Q2, data from the Commerce Department showed Thursday.

  • Senate Bill Could Hurt Private Equity. Here’s How.

    Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is now supporting a bill that aims to close the carried interest loophole.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Eyes Prisoner Swap; Biden Speaks With Xi

    (Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he plans to speak with his Russian counterpart about an offer to free two imprisoned Americans, but the Kremlin said no deal has been reached. Although Blinken wouldn’t say so, the US proposal would swap WNBA player Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, whose release Moscow has long sought. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for

  • Bad news for borrowers: The ‘terminal rate’ — the peak of the Fed’s interest-rate cycle — may still be quite far off

    The U.S. economy is somewhere in the middle of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hiking saga to tame inflation, but people already want to know where the story ends. On Wednesday, the Fed delivered the fourth straight increase in its benchmark interest rate, a three-quarter percentage-point increase that mirrors an increase of the same size in June. It’s the quickest pace of monetary policy tightening since 1981, and the central bank signaled more increases to come.

  • As CHIPS Act advances, Triangle eyes winning another mega-project

    With the passage of the long-awaited CHIPS Act in the U.S. Senate, semiconductor manufacturers could be ready to pull the trigger on expansions. North Carolina has already put up millions to try and secure a large project in the Triangle.

  • What’s in Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer’s Reconciliation Deal on Climate, Health and Tax Policy?

    The two Democrats agreed on a package that would affect a broad swath of climate, healthcare, prescription-drug and tax policies.

  • Rejected by courts, retirees take last shot to save pensions

    Dave Muffley thought he had it made when it came to a solid retirement. The Indiana man spent roughly 30 years as a salaried maintenance technician for Delphi Corp., a subsidiary of General Motors Corp., and expected to retire with a comfortable income by the time he hit 62. The Russiaville resident, now 68, lost 30% of his retirement savings, his promised health care coverage and his faith in government.