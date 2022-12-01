U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

2022 Best Recruiters Announced

·2 min read

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearedJobs.Net, a veteran-owned defense and intelligence career site and job fair company, announces its fourteenth annual Best Recruiters. At each Cleared Job Fair®, job seekers vote for the employers that provide the best overall recruiting experience. The top three companies at each job fair are recognized as Best Recruiters.

2022 Best Recruiters as voted by ClearedJobs.Net job seekers (PRNewsfoto/ClearedJobs.Net)
2022 Best Recruiters as voted by ClearedJobs.Net job seekers (PRNewsfoto/ClearedJobs.Net)

At each Cleared Job Fair, job seekers vote for the employers that provide the best overall recruiting experience.

The 2022 Best Recruiters include:

  • Aeyon

  • Amazon Web Services

  • Amentum (Delta Bridge / PAE)

  • BDO Public Sector

  • CACI

  • Cisco

  • Constellation Technologies

  • General Dynamics - IT

  • Integration Innovation (i3)

  • Jacobs

  • KPMG

  • L3Harris Technologies | Space & Airborne Systems

  • Leidos

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Los Alamos National Laboratory

  • ManTech

  • Markon Solutions

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Peraton

  • Raytheon Technologies

  • SAIC

  • TekSynap

  • The Aerospace Corporation

  • US Army Cyber School

  • Valiant Integrated Services

The experience job seekers have with a company's hiring process, known as the candidate experience, is an integral part of a successful recruitment strategy. Best Recruiters put the candidate experience first, create an approachable atmosphere, and engage with every job seeker, no matter their current qualifications. The Best Recruiter program gives immediate, positive feedback to these recruiters who go above and beyond to showcase why talented professionals should work for their companies.

"In this tight labor market, it is so important that the candidate experience is focal to every recruitment interaction. The Best Recruiter program highlights recruiters in the security cleared community that raise the bar for the candidate experience, which is important to recruit great talent in these competitive markets," says Kathleen Smith, CMO, ClearedJobs.Net.

The names of the individual Best Recruiters are featured on the Best Recruiter Wall of Fame.

About ClearedJobs.Net

ClearedJobs.Net, located in Falls Church, Virginia, is a veteran-owned firm providing services and products to the security cleared community. Founded in 2001, the company produces Cleared Job Fairs®, posts online security cleared jobs, and provides industry information to assist job seekers in their career transitions.

® Cleared Job Fairs is a registered service mark of ClearedJobs.Net

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-best-recruiters-announced-301691659.html

SOURCE ClearedJobs.Net

