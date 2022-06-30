U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

2022 Bulldog PR Awards Names Kathy Bloomgarden 'PR Star of 2021', PR Professional of the Year & Leader of the Year, and Names Ruder Finn as Most Innovative Agency

·3 min read

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulldog Reporter has announced the winners of 2022 Bulldog Awards, which recognize the remarkable work of individual and agency contributions to the PR and communications industry. Kathy Bloomgarden and Ruder Finn are honored to be recognized with the following awards:

  • PR Star of 2021: Kathy Bloomgarden [Grand Prize]

  • Public Relations Professional of the Year: Kathy Bloomgarden [Gold]

  • Leader of the Year: Kathy Bloomgarden (Agency) [Gold]

  • Most Innovative Agency: Ruder Finn [Gold]

  • Large Agency of the Year: Ruder Finn [Silver]

"I am honored to be awarded with these distinguished recognitions, especially to be named the PR Star of 2021! I'm so thankful to the global Ruder Finn community as well as our clients, who entrust me with their leadership. I'm also very proud to have Ruder Finn recognized for our innovation. Thank you to Bulldog PR for these accolades," said Bloomgarden.

This last year, Kathy has played a key role in building Ruder Finn's strategic footprint by executing several acquisitions including Peppercomm, a leading integrated communications and marketing firm, Comunicad, a DC-based multicultural agency, and Mantis PR, a UK-based public sector tech specialist. She has also been instrumental in driving the expansion of the agency's digital capabilities and RF TechLab, which explores emerging tech in AI, voice, VR/AR and robotics, and develops AI-driven apps, analytics tools and voice skills.

Christopher Elliott, a long-time Bulldog Awards judge, and an award-winning journalist, author, consumer advocate, said of this year's awards "This year's entries were the most impressive I've ever seen. They showed PR pros at their best—helping clients overcome seemingly impossible business challenges, navigating the treacherous waters of an unpredictable pandemic, or offering to assist the neediest in society. It's a defining moment for the industry."

The full list of winners for the 2022 Bulldog PR Awards can be found here.

About Ruder Finn
Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for more than 70 years, shaping communications that help move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Headquartered in New York, Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences around a shared sense of purpose. The agency is organized around four core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Corporate Reputation, Technology & Innovation and Consumer Connection. Specialty practices include RF Relate, RFx Studios, ICX and RF TechLab. Ruder Finn has offices across 4 continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., Peppercomm, Comunicad, Mantis PR, RLA Collective, SPI Group, Osmosis Films, jacobstahl, RF Bloom and Bloom Health. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-bulldog-pr-awards-names-kathy-bloomgarden-pr-star-of-2021-pr-professional-of-the-year--leader-of-the-year-and-names-ruder-finn-as-most-innovative-agency-301578621.html

SOURCE Ruder Finn

