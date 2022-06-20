2022 Cannabis Drinks Expo: Skyrocketing Category Includes Hemp-Based Sports Drinks to Cannabis-Infused Cocktails

Cannabis Drinks Expo

Explore booming cannabis drinks brands at the 3rd Annual Cannabis Drinks Expo on July 28 in San Francisco and on August 2 in Chicago

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire --Cannabis Drinks Expo, a super hit b2b trade show, returns in July, providing the cannabis and drinks industry a unique platform to expand business, explore the category and source amazing brands.

The theme for the 2022 show is “Growing the Category.” The 2022 Cannabis Drinks Expo will help attendees learn about this burgeoning category and develop new products while offering existing brands networking opportunities with state manufacturers for national expansion. Retailers and distributors will find assistance developing their store-owned brands, discovering ideas for marketing and selling their cannabis beverages and growing consumer market share.

Hosted by the Beverage Trade Network, the 2022 Cannabis Drinks Expo will spotlight the skyrocketing legal cannabis market and provide insight into a future brimming with opportunity. Expo themes include increasing the overall category by showcasing successful exhibitors, creating networking opportunities and exploring current multi-state bottlenecks. The show will have an international and national focus that offers multistate operators synergistic opportunities to do business with each other while helping the category grow.

Attendees will learn everything from the planning stages of crafting a cannabis-infused drink brand to formulation, regulations & compliance, branding, marketing and distribution. Experts will be available to clarify and explain the process while industry panels will discuss vital information demystifying the cannabis-infused beverages procedure. Top names in the cannabis industry will offer a full day of presentations. Browse the extensive expo floor and connect with companies on the cutting-edge of the cannabis industry.

Meet awesome brands and suppliers at both the Chicago and San Francisco locations.

Dates and Location:

San Francisco: July 28, 2022, South San Francisco Conference Center, 255 South Airport Boulevard, South San Francisco, California 94080.

Chicago: August 2, 2022, Midwest Conference Centre, 401 W. Lake St., Northlake, Illinois 60164.

