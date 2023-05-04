2022 China Eye Health E-commerce Market Database: Unlock Insights into the Rapidly Growing Chinese Eye Health Sector
DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Eye Health - Tmall & Taobao, China E-commerce Market Data" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Are you interested in unlocking insights into the rapidly growing China ecommerce market for eye health supplements?
The data subscription service provides you with valuable information on consumer behavior and preferences, top-selling product categories and brands, pricing strategies, trends, and more. With The data, you can make informed decisions about market entry, product development, and marketing optimization that can help you succeed in this highly competitive industry.
Whether you're a startup looking to break into the market or an established business seeking to expand your reach and grow your profits, the China ecommerce data subscription for health supplements is a powerful tool that can help you stay ahead of the curve.
The analyst acquires product level data for each platform on a weekly basis, including sales volume, price, promotion, brand, store, link and other available information, and aggregates it by month. All the data is carefully processed, classified and tagged with a selection of over 4000 brands, functions, ingredients, target users, formats, packaging, and country of origin labels.
You will be able to access the data through Qlik Sense, a powerful web-tool that gives you access to the data to explore trends and market drivers, and deep dive into brands, companies, stores, segments and product details. This is facilitated by four select dashboards which include Segments, Executive Summary, Performance Drivers and Category Details. All dashboards can be filtered through the main filters or based on your search and selections across dashboards.
Segments dashboard: Easily see the performance over time of your category and sub-categories and explore ingredients, function, format and other trends.
Executive Summary dashboard: Provides brand performance at a glance. Always have key metrics at your fingertips and understand how the market and competitors are changing.
Performance Drivers dashboard: Your cheat-sheet for all things brands. Expands upon the Executive Summary with more details. Understand who wins and who loses and what pricing strategy your competitors are driving.
Category Detail dashboard: Explore parent companies, brands, stores and individual items in detail. Product level information includes product name, store, price, volume, value, platform link, etc.
Data reporting in other forms, such as monthly Excels, dedicated reports, API access are available as upgrades upon request.
Key Topics Covered:
Monthly data for the respective category and subcategory (if available):
Product Name
Shop Name
Price
Sales Volume
Sales Value
Platform
URL
Tags - Brand
Function
Ingredient
Country of Origin
Format
Package
Target User
Web portal to access data with following dashboards:
Segments
Executive Summary
Performance Drivers
Category Detail
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y6zs83
