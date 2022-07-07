U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,895.50
    -9.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,317.00
    -50.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,097.25
    -41.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.60
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.55
    -0.18 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.90
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    +0.0950 (+3.26%)
     

  • Vix

    26.08
    -0.65 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9920
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,618.15
    +1,099.44 (+5.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.25
    +23.94 (+5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,616.33
    +125.80 (+0.47%)
     

2022 China Oceania and South Pacific International Trade Digital Expo Invitation Letter

·2 min read

BEIJING, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to further enhance friendly exchanges between Chinese enterprises and countries in Oceania and the South Pacific region, promote economic and trade exchanges and cooperation among enterprises, CCPIT- China Council for the Promotion of International Trade will hold the China Oceania and South Pacific International Trade Digital Expo online from July 12 to 21, 2022. China International Chamber of Commerce and ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company are responsible for hosting the exhibition. The exhibition details and registration methods are as follows.

Welcom to join 2022 China Oceania and South Pacific International Trade Digital Expo
Welcom to join 2022 China Oceania and South Pacific International Trade Digital Expo

Basic information of the exhibition
Exhibition Name: China-Oceania and South Pacific International Trade Digital Expo
Exhibition date: July 12-21, 2022
Exhibition venue: CCPIT Cloud Exhibition Platform
Website: https://cosp2022.ccpit-expo.com
Sponsor: China Council for the Promotion of International Trade
Organizer: China International Chamber of Commerce
Beijing ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company
Exhibition content:
Consumer electronics, automobiles and accessories, building materials and household appliances, mechanical equipment, medical supplies, textile supplies, etc
Exhibition scale: more than 400 Chinese enterprises are expected to participate.
Professional audience: Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Nauru, etc.
Exhibition supporting activities:
Registered enterprises can use live broadcast to promote products or display the company's production lines on the special docking platform of the trade week to carry out business negotiations. The specific arrangements are as follows:

Industry

Date

Time (Beijing time)

Textile clothing and Xinjiang cotton products

2022.7.12

9:00-10:30

Medical apparatus and instruments

2022.7.13

9:00-10:30

Hardware and building materials

2022.7.14

9:00-10:30

Gifts office supplies

2022.7.15

9:00-10:30

Household appliances

2022.7.18

9:00-10:30

Consumer electronics

2022.7.19

9:00-10:30

 

Registration method:

This exhibition is an online digital exhibition, and you can register to participate / watch the exhibition free of charge. Exhibitors and professional buyers who are interested in participating in the exhibition are invited to log in to the official website of the exhibition for online registration. After successful registration, you can participate in online exhibitions, carry out interactions, and participate in special docking activities of the trade week.

Platform website is https://cosp2022.ccpit-expo.com

We warmly invite Chinese exhibitors and friends from all walks of life in Oceania and South Pacific to participate in the exhibition, negotiate trade and carry out various forms of economic and trade cooperation.

SOURCE ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company

Recommended Stories

  • Intel buys New Albany land for semiconductor manufacturing campus

    The California-based tech giant finalized the purchase of about 750.6 acres of land for its semiconductor campus for around $111 million through its Growth Site LLC subsidiary, according to the Licking County Auditor. The purchase was split across two parcels, one on Clover Valley Road and one on Green Chapel Road.

  • After the Biden and Bezos war of words, gas prices really are coming back down to earth

    Gas futures are falling as prices have already receded from recent highs.

  • GameStop CFO out, layoffs announced, stock drops

    GameStop is making significant changes to its workforce, including laying off staff and investing in store managers and employees, according to an internal memo and a source familiar with the matter.

  • Russia Targets Europe With a Commodity Weapon: Kazakh Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has found another weapon to use against European countries supporting Ukraine -- Kazakhstan’s crude -- and it will cost him almost nothing, writes Bloomberg oil strategist Julian Lee.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Y

  • McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

    Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.

  • Why crude released from U.S. oil reserves may have ended up being exported overseas

    U.S. drivers had high hopes that the historic release of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve would help ease triple-digit prices of crude oil and reduce gasoline prices at the pump, but costs for both have seen little relief.

  • Ford's June Sales Disappoint

    The automaker's domestic deliveries skyrocketed year over year last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and Cohen’s hedge fund history, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Because of the Russian […]

  • Costco sees 20% bump in sales for June

    Costco announced that it had $22.78 billion in net sales for the retail month of June, which spanned the five weeks that ended July 3. That was up from $18.92 billion a year before.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Peloton boosts staff pay, retailers tell shoppers to keep returns, penguins reject cheap fish at aquarium

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss three other trending news stories today.

  • North Texas’ lead in semiconductor space to leap ahead with expansions in Sherman

    North Texas leads the state in semiconductor manufacturing, and two massive expansions in the city of Sherman position the region to grow that lead substantially over the next few years and beyond.

  • Retirement planning expert on the down market: ‘Lower prices are your friend’

    Christine Benz, director of personal finance and retirement planning for Morningstar and co-host of The Long View podcast, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss retirement planning amid stock market declines, tax loss harvesting, and tips for accumulating wealth through recessions.

  • Is There Any Hope for Bed Bath & Beyond?

    Plummeting sales, widening losses, and crashing comparable-store sales all mean that the home goods retailer now looks like a business that may be too threadbare to save. In late June, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that Mark Tritton was out as president, CEO, and board director and was being replaced on an interim basis by director Sue Gove, who has served in executive capacities at two other retailers, Golfsmith and Zale. It's a long way down from the mountain of hope that surrounded Tritton when he took over executive leadership back in 2019.

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • Levi Strauss Sales Rise as Retail Sector Grapples With Growing Inventories

    The jeans maker sidestepped for now issues related to excess inventory among retailers and a slowdown in consumer spending.

  • John Paulson's wife sues him for $1 billion, says he is hiding money in divorce

    The wife of hedge fund founder John Paulson has sued him for at least $1 billion, claiming he is trying to hide billions of dollars from her in their divorce. In a complaint filed on Thursday with a New York state court in Manhattan, Jenica Paulson said her husband secretly created and funded three trusts to ensure she would be deprived of her fair share of assets from their 22-year marriage. "Mrs. Paulson was a loyal wife," the complaint said.

  • New flare-up in the fight over natural gas in Oregon

    A fact-finding report by Oregon regulators is the latest flash point in the widening fight over the future of natural gas in the region. Ahead of a Public Utility Commission hearing next week on the matter, the ratepayer advocate Oregon CUB on Thursday put out a press release attacking a staff draft of the report for “a lack of clarity and overreliance on industry talking points.” The report is intended to inform Public Utility Commission policymaking as regulated natural gas distribution utilities face compliance with the state’s new Climate Protection Program.

  • GameStop Terminates Finance Chief as It Works to Turn Around Business

    The videogame retailer named Diana Saadeh-Jajeh to replace Mike Recupero and told staff that job cuts are planned.

  • Amazon Prime subscribers can now get a free year of GrubHub+

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma details Amazon's inclusion of GrubHub+ to Prime member exclusive services after the Whole Foods parent company invested a 2 percent stake into the food delivery platform.