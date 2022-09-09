U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,038.25
    +32.75 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,003.00
    +237.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,451.00
    +129.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,865.70
    +20.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.38
    +0.84 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.10
    +17.90 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.82
    +0.38 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0101
    +0.0099 (+0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.20
    -1.44 (-5.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1627
    +0.0126 (+1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1790
    -1.9080 (-1.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,678.42
    +1,480.27 (+7.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.96
    +30.16 (+6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,365.26
    +103.20 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

2022 Creative Expo Taiwan promotes Taiwanese brands to the world

·2 min read

Showcasing Taiwan's cultural and creative industries while meeting commercial objectives

KAOHSIUNG, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Creative Expo Taiwan, held in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, featured more than 500 domestic and foreign creative brands and IP licensing brands and attracted a record high turnout of 500,000 visitors, marking a significant achievement as the world begin adjusting to the post-COVID era.

Apart from the physical exhibition, this year's event also featured CET+, a new online platform featuring nearly 200 brands and more than 2,500 product listings to provide more convenient and immediate global business matching and communication services. Organizers also partnered with Pinkoi, a Taipei-headquartered e-commerce firm, in launching the Pinkoi Creative Expo, which saw more than 5,800 product listings by 300 brands to complement the exhibition.

The emphasis on building a digital presence plays a vital role in Creative Expo Taiwan's goal of promoting Taiwanese brands worldwide. Given that the cultural and creative industries are export-oriented, having a strong digital presence helps greatly in overcoming the limitations of border restrictions.

The CET+ platform not only provides a digital showroom for Taiwanese brands, but expand their reach to a global audience but also builds a database of international buyers to help meet participating exhibitors' commercial objectives.

Looking ahead, organizers will continue to communicate with stakeholders including partners and exhibitors to collate feedback and recommendations, as well as insights into changes and trends in the global markets. On managing international buyers, specific strategies will be deployed for different regions along with the provision of marketing consultation.

The event featured products of local cultural and creative brands, covering furniture, home décor, dining, fashion, stationary, craft, original and licensed IP, while featuring themed sections for sustainable and regional products.
The event featured products of local cultural and creative brands, covering furniture, home décor, dining, fashion, stationary, craft, original and licensed IP, while featuring themed sections for sustainable and regional products.

Meanwhile, as the quality and repute of offerings by exhibitors rise and earning numerous both local and international accolades and awards, Taiwanese cultural and creative brands are gaining massive footholds in the international markets. At the same time, Taiwanese brands have also been sharing their experiences in participating in global exhibitions and reaching international buyers. In particular, while the Taiwanese brands have continued to stand out due to their distinct uniqueness, some are also able to accommodate customization requests of international buyers, which have significantly expanded opportunities abroad.

The event featured products of local cultural and creative brands, covering furniture, home décor, dining, fashion, stationary, craft, original and licensed IP, while featuring themed sections for sustainable and regional products.

 

SOURCE Taiwan Design Research Institute

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Ways Salesforce Can Grow in the Next Few Years

    Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), a leader in cloud software, has one of the best track records of growth in recent years. Ever since it went public in 2004, the software company has grown revenue every year, in good times and bad. While Salesforce has become a giant with $26 billion in annual revenue, I believe it still has room to grow.

  • BBTV Enters Agreement With The World Famous, Harlem Globetrotters - Set to Provide Comprehensive Content Management for The Global Brand

    BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced it has entered into an agreement to provide comprehensive Content Management solutions to the World Famous Harlem Globetrotters, the originators of basketball style.

  • There’s a Talent Shortage. How Advice Firms Are Stretching Their Resources.

    Advice firms are relying on technology, streamlined processes, and employee specialization to boost efficiency.

  • Putting The Supply Back In Supply Chain Integration System? — Nisun Claims To Have Solutions To The Crisis

    David Willey - Benzinga

  • Bain & Co. Identifies What Young, Affluent Clients Want From Advisors

    As young investors grow their wealth, financial services firms gain a once-in-a-generation opportunity to score new business, according to a brief from management consulting firm Bain & Company. Wealth management is an important path through which to connect to this … Continue reading → The post Bain & Co. Identifies What Young, Affluent Clients Want From Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hybrid Working: Five Ways To Create a Powerful Hybrid Office

    Struggling to find a hybrid working model that suits you and the teams you work with? Here are five ways to change that.

  • EY Leaders Green Light Split Plan

    The breakup of Ernst & Young’s auditing and consulting businesses will generate windfalls for the firm’s partners if successful.

  • Givex Launches Point of Sale System in Three Hotels in Mexico

    Global fintech company Givex announced today that its Mexico office has completed the installation of GivexPOS at Holiday Inn Mexico City Trade Center, Crowne Plaza Lancaster and Crowne Plaza Tlalnepantla.

  • Gregorys Coffee Engages Trust Relations for Timely Communications Campaign

    The Specialty Coffee Company has Partnered with the Integrative Marketing Agency to Execute Targeted Media Outreach and Upcoming Brand Activations

  • Making Supply Chains More Inclusive and Secure

    Access to digital tools and platforms has given a new generation of small businesses owners the ability reach customers far beyond Main Street

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone 14 Launch Event?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • MORNING BID-It's raining yen

    A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever Just as the yen's eye-popping plunge against the dollar grabs the world's financial market spotlight, investors will get a closer look on Thursday into the underlying state of the Japanese economy. Revised second quarter GDP data, and trade and current account figures for July, will give an insight into the yen's economic fundamentals, and offer clues to whether the level and pace of the currency's depreciation are justified. Economists expected Japan's Q2 GDP growth to be revised up to an annualised 2.9% rate from 2.2%, and quarterly growth to be revised up to 0.7% from 0.5%.

  • European Markets Face New Reckoning Threatening More Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and corporate bonds have taken a beating this year. Investors might still be in denial about how much worse it could get.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureDespite the stresses of a devastat

  • Argentine soy farmers who hoard stock to face higher financing costs, central banks says

    Argentine soy farmers who hold onto stock of more than 5% of their production will face an elevated financing cost above the normal benchmark rate, the South American country's central bank said on Thursday, part of a wider push to encourage sales. The central bank said soy farmers over a certain size who hoarded their stock would face a minimum financing rate "equivalent to 120% of the latest Monetary Policy rate." The source added that now "the rate of any line of credit is going to be more expensive" for soybean producers, whose minimum rate would start at 83.4% under the new policy, the source said.

  • Legendary China Bets Unwind as Buffett, SoftBank Sell

    (Bloomberg) -- For early backers, they’ve been some of the most profitable Chinese stock investments of all time: Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and BYD Co.But now big-name investors who’ve made billions from these shares are taking money off the table, underscoring growing angst over the prospects for China’s biggest companies as President Xi Jinping tightens the government’s grip on the private sector and the economy falters under persistent Covid lockdowns.In the latest dev

  • Nio Stock A Buy? Tesla China Rival Rises With EV 'Supercycle' Set To Take Off

    The China EV startup sees deliveries ramping up. Here's what NIO earnings and its stock chart say about buying Nio stock now.

  • Nucor (NUE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Nucor (NUE) closed at $135.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day.

  • Regulator alleges Celsius resembled Ponzi scheme in new filing

    A financial regulator in Vermont has all but said that bankrupted Celsius Network LLC resembled a Ponzi scheme at times, alleging the crypto lender had used new investor funds to repay previous investors, as well as misled investors about its financial health and bolstered its balance sheets by using its CEL token. See related article: […]

  • McCormick Stock Falls, Posting Worst Performance in S&P 500

    Shares of spice maker McCormick dropped nearly 8% Thursday morning after the company late Wednesday said fiscal third-quarter sales came in below its expectations. The stock, which earlier traded around $78.34, was recently the worst performer in the S 500; that price would mark the lowest close for the shares since October. As recently as April, the shares traded above $104, and are now down some 25% from those levels.

  • FTX partnership boosts GameStop despite mixed quarterly results

    GameStop shares jumped over 11% in after-market trading on Wednesday following an announced partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange giant FTX US, which will focus on “new e-commerce and online marketing initiatives.” See related article: FTX agrees to help South Korea’s Busan build its own crypto exchange Fast facts The announcement came in tandem with GameStop’s […]