U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,763.50
    -41.00 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,442.00
    -316.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,655.00
    -107.25 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,706.50
    -20.90 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.70
    -2.60 (-2.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.90
    -24.60 (-1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    -0.43 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0030
    -0.0030 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.73
    +0.44 (+1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1846
    -0.0048 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9490
    +1.5370 (+1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,792.51
    +57.84 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.25
    +7.00 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,112.62
    -43.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

2022 CSR Awards in Asia's Largest Sustainability Forum

·2 min read

  • Entry opens for the 2022 Global Corporate Sustainability Awards

  • Chance for your sustainability impacts to be witnessed through Asia's largest sustainability forum!

TAIPEI, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world slowly recovers from the ravage of Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and sustainable development are once again gaining the attention of the world. COP 26, in spite of the conflicts of interest among its participants, has set itself as the first agreement to explicitly committed to the reduction of coal usage worldwide. It is therefore vital for companies and individuals to continue their efforts toward a net-zero future and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

GCSA Banner with QRcode
GCSA Banner with QRcode

GCSA embraces the UN SDGs outlined in the UN's 2030 Agenda and benefits participants through:

  • Evaluation by a judging panel composed of worldwide professionals.

  • Celebrated by over 2,000 guests in the grand award ceremony including senior executives of governments and corporations.

  • International media exposures and positive impacts for corporate images.

GCSA offers awards and recognition in 3 major categories in 2022:

  • Outstanding Professional: Recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to sustainable development.

  • Sustainability Reporting: Recognizes organizations for disclosure of sustainability information in transparent and credible manners.

  • Best Practice: Rewards organizations that have the best practices in sustainability.

Submission closes on Tuesday, 30 August 2022. The winners will be notified on 8th October 2022 and the awards ceremony will be held on 16th November 2022 during the 5th Global Corporate Sustainability Forum (GCSF) in Taipei, Taiwan. Winners that are unable to attend the ceremony will have their awards recognized over media platforms and award trophies delivered through post.

For details about GCSA, please visit: www.globalcsaward.org

If further clarification is needed, please contact the award secretariat: gcsa@taise.org.tw.

Brief introduction about GCSA

GCSA, established in 2018, supports the UN SDGs in sustainable developments. GCSA rewards and recognizes companies, organizations, and individuals for their efforts in achieving sustainability. Since 2018, 93 winners from France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Germany, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom, and USA have been able to achieve this prestige.

SOURCE GCSA

