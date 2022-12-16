U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,851.93
    -43.82 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,887.68
    -314.54 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,703.70
    -106.83 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.17
    -19.43 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.11
    -2.00 (-2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    +14.80 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0606
    -0.0028 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4900
    -1.2500 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,891.96
    -555.36 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.34
    -15.13 (-3.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

2022 DRP & BCP Template, DRP & BCP Audit Program, Security Template, and Security Audit Programs: Fully Compliant with Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, PCI-DSS and the ISO 28000 and 27000 Series

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DR/BC Template, DR/BC Audit Program, Security Template, and Security Audit Program" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The DRP & BCP Template, DRP & BCP Audit Program, Security Template, and Security Audit Program are provided in MS Word format. The Audit Programs are IS0 28000, 27000, Sarbanes Oxley, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA compliant.

Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity and Security Templates Audit Bundle - This bundle is fully compliant with Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, PCI-DSS and the ISO 28000 and 27000 Series (ISO 27001 and ISO 27002). It has been updated to reflect all of the recent legislation and other mandated requirements.

The Disaster Planning and Business Continuity Template has been selected by over 2,000 enterprises world-wide as the foundation of their DRP and BCP programs.

The Security Audit Program contains over 400 unique tasks divided into 11 areas of audit focus which are then divided into 38 separate task groupings. The audit program is one that either an external or an internal auditor can use to validate the compliance of the Information Technology and the enterprise to ISO 27000 (Formerly ISO 17799), Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS.

The Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Audit program identifies control objectives that are met by the audit program. There are 36 specific items that the audit covers in the 11 page audit program.

ISO 28000 specifies the requirements for a security management system, including those aspects critical to the security assurance of the supply chain. Security management is linked to many other aspects of business management. Aspects include all activities controlled or influenced by organizations that impact on supply chain security. These other aspects should be considered directly, where and when they have an impact on security management, including transporting goods along the supply chain

The ISO 27000 series is a set of individual standards and documents defined as follows:

  • ISO 27001 - The specification for an Information Security Management System (ISMS) replaced the BS7799-2 standard. ). By implementing the Standard, enterprises:

  • Protect all forms of information, both digital and hard copy

  • Increase the organisation's resilience to cyber attacks

  • Respond to evolving security threats

  • Improve the organisation's security culture

  • Improve the organization's reputation

  • ISO 27002 - The ISO 27002 standard is a renaming of the ISO 17799 standard, which is a code of practice for information security. It outlines controls and control mechanisms, which may be implemented subject to the guidance provided within ISO 27001.

  • ISO 27003 - This is a PROPOSED Standard, which has yet to be completely defined. This will be the official number of a new standard intended to offer guidance for the implementation of an ISMS (Information Security Management System). The purpose of this proposed development is to provide help and guidance in implementing ISMS. This will be a quality control standard when it is released. ISO 27003 will focus on utilizing the Plan-Do-Act-Check (PDCA) method, when establishing, implementing, reviewing, and improving the ISMS.

  • ISO 27004 - This is the designated number for a PROPOSED standard covering information security, system management, measurement, and metrics.

  • ISO 27005 - This is the name of a PROPOSED standard emerging standard covering information security risk management. As with the other standards within the ISO 27000 series, no firm dates have been established for its release. However, it will define the ISMS risk management process, including identification of assets, threats and vulnerabilities. This is the ISO number assigned for an emerging standard for information security risk management.

  • ISO 27006 - This standard offers guidelines for the accreditation of organizations that offer certification and registration with respect to ISMS.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6ekp6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-drp--bcp-template-drp--bcp-audit-program-security-template-and-security-audit-programs-fully-compliant-with-sarbanes-oxley-hipaa-pci-dss-and-the-iso-28000-and-27000-series-301705172.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Ways To Feel More Secure About Retiring In 2023

    Any year you choose to retire is a great year. However, if you happen to be retiring during an economic downswing defined by negative investor sentiment, sky high inflation and stock market declines,...

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden has accused oil companies of 'war profiteering' and threatened them with a new windfall tax. Will it help with gas prices?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Global Semiconductor Race Is Turning Into a War

    Only weeks after US president Joe Biden and the Chinese president Xi Jinping met in person to improve ties between the world’s two biggest economies, China filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization, further escalating the conflict between the two countries that intensified when the US introduced sanctions on chips exports earlier this year. According to Bloomberg, Japan and the Netherlands will be joining the US in efforts to tighten chip exports to China, with even semiconductor giants

  • Boies law firm makes odd moves in FTX case against Tom Brady, celebs

    The law firm led by famed litigator David Boies appears to have engaged in some unusual litigation tactics on behalf of FTX crypto exchange users who accuse NFL quarterback Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, comedian Larry David and other celebrities of inducing them to open FTX accounts. This tale ventures deep into the weeds of federal court filing procedures, but the upshot is that Boies’ firm, Boies Schiller Flexner, and co-counsel from The Moskowitz Law Firm filed three different but obviously related FTX lawsuits in the same federal court in Miami without asking the court to consolidate the cases before just one judge.

  • Utility takes big loss on $1.5 billion sale of gas pipeline network that serves Colorado

    Activist investor Carl Icahn agitated to stop the deal last year. Now the pipeline network has been unloaded to a new owner.

  • China’s New Iron Ore Buyer Sets Off Biggest Shakeup in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China is about to upend the $160 billion iron ore trade with the biggest change in years as Beijing expands efforts to increase control over the natural resources needed to feed its economy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkA new state-owned company called

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite Recession Risk

    The Zacks Major Regional Banks will benefit from the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes and decent loan demand. Business restructuring and digitization also offer support. On these favorable factors, industry players like JPM, BAC & C are worth a look.

  • Lockheed Martin plans expansion to King of Prussia campus

    The new building is being planned alongside Lockheed Martin's existing 784,000-square-foot main facility, which is part of the company's Space unit that builds satellites and spacecraft.

  • HD Supply to close Cobb County office, move jobs to other states

    HD Supply, the industrial distributor owned by Atlanta-based Home Depot, is moving some jobs out of Georgia and closing one of its Cobb County offices.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Should You Buy Them Before 2023?

    There's a lot to love about Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). At least that's what billionaire investor Warren Buffett thinks. He holds shares of both of these market giants. Buffett originally bought Coca-Cola back in the late 1980s.

  • Texas Has an Obvious, Affordable Fix for Its Electricity Problem

    Almost two years after a brutal winter storm cut electricity supply to millions of Texans and took hundreds of lives, the state is contemplating fundamental fixes to its electricity market design. Texas has implemented the first phase of its power market reform, which involved winterizing power plants and gas-related infrastructure. The second phase of its market reform is now under way: The Public Utility Commission of Texas commissioned a report from a consulting firm to review a few market design proposals, all of which have to do with managing supply.

  • Exclusive: Lockheed Martin campus to hire 600 Orlando workers in 2023

    Lockheed Martin Corp. hired nearly 500 workers at its Orlando Missiles & Fire Control campus in 2022 — and it has even bigger growth plans for 2023. The nearly 6,000-person Lockheed (NYSE: LMT) campus in southwest Orlando will add roughly 600 new team members next year, Lockheed Missiles & Fire Control Executive Vice President TIm Cahill told Orlando Business Journal.

  • Airbus, Qatar trial to be split as A350 jet row rumbles on

    LONDON (Reuters) -A $2 billion legal battle between Airbus and Qatar Airways looks set to drag through most of 2023 after a UK court split the case, amid a glimmer of hope that high-level contacts on the sidelines of the World Cup might yield a breakthrough. The dispute over damage to the surface and lightning protection on A350 jetliners grounded by Qatar has led to months of legal manoeuvering between two of aviation's largest players and the unprecedented cancellation of large-scale orders. Qatar Airways says widespread paint cracking has exposed deeper damage on some A350 jets, prompting it to stop taking deliveries.

  • Putin says Russia will fight sanctions with shift in trade and energy flows

    When spending on the war in Ukraine is squeezing funds for health and education, Putin promised Russians in a major televised speech on the economy that pensions and the minimum wage would keep rising. He said Russia would develop its economic relations with partners in Asia, Africa and Latin America to thwart Western efforts to isolate it economically. Let me remind you that by introducing sanctions, Western countries were trying to push Russia to the periphery of world development.

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • San Mateo-based Salesforce rival Freshworks cuts jobs amid restructuring

    The company said that about 90 people were laid off, but that it wasn't part of a companywide job cut.

  • 12 Countries That Produce the Best Cars in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the best cars in the world. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce the Best Cars in the World. The car industry is one of the largest industries in the world. The industry is also often used […]

  • Coinbase loses bid to force Dogecoin sweepstakes case into arbitration

    Coinbase Global Inc cannot force former customers to use private arbitration rather than the courts to resolve claims over a Dogecoin sweepstakes the cryptocurrency exchange ran, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday. Four former Coinbase users had sued Coinbase, claiming the company duped them into paying $100 or more to enter a sweepstakes in June 2021 for a chance to win prizes of up to $1.2 million in the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Each of the users had agreed to the company's user agreement to create an account, which included a provision requiring them to pursue any disputes in arbitration.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Has Stomped on the Gas in 2022

    Williams (NYSE: WMB) is having a big year. The natural gas pipeline giant has gone on a shopping spree and recently unveiled its third acquisition to enhance its gas pipeline network. Here's a look at Williams' latest deal and how it will help put its high-yielding dividend on an even firmer foundation.

  • The ‘subscription economy’ could soon become the ‘consumption economy’

    A balky economy has hastened the jump to consumption pricing, which charges software customers based on how much they use a product rather than a recurring annual or multiyear subscription fee.