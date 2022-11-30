U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

2022 Exor Investor and Analyst Conference Call

Exor N.V.
·1 min read

Exor (“Exor” or the “Company”) will hold today its 2022 Investor and Analyst Call in virtual mode, hosted by Exor’s CEO John Elkann together with the Company’s leadership team.

The event will start at 4:00pm CET / 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am EST and will be accessible live both via listen-only webcast and audio conference.

Details for accessing the event are available under the Investors & Media - Presentations section of Exor’s website or at the following link. Please note that registration is required.

Analysts and Investors interested in raising a question during the event will be able to do so via phone at the end of the presentation or via the Q&A tab in the webcast platform from the start of the event.

The presentation materials will be made available on Exor’s website (www.exor.com) from the start of the event.

For those unable to participate in the live session, the webcast link will remain active for replay until 30 November 2023.

Attachment


