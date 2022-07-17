U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,863.16
    +72.78 (+1.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,288.26
    +658.09 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,452.42
    +201.24 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.37
    +36.87 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.57
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.50
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0084
    +0.0063 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0300 (-1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1865
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4960
    -0.4740 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,031.27
    -151.86 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.54
    +9.53 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

2022 Fed Rate Hike Outlook In One Tweet (as of 7/17/22)

Julian Hebron
Fed rate hike outlook 2022
Fed rate hike outlook 2022

This post originally appeared on The Basis Point: 2022 Fed Rate Hike Outlook In One Tweet (as of 7/17/22)

Here’s how the Fed rate hike outlook is going to play out for the rest of 2022. Click the link below for tweet and further commentary from Financial Times.

DO YOU LIKE MONEY? GET MORE AT THE BASIS POINT®

“Buy now, pay later” is sold like a modernized credit card, but does it even help your credit score?

Inflation Will Drop To 2.5% By 4Q 2023: Goldman Sachs

Is Jay-Z & Jack Dorsey’s bitcoin school at Marcy housing project about crypto hype or financial literacy?

Recommended Stories