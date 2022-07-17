Fed rate hike outlook 2022

This post originally appeared on The Basis Point: 2022 Fed Rate Hike Outlook In One Tweet (as of 7/17/22)

Here’s how the Fed rate hike outlook is going to play out for the rest of 2022. Click the link below for tweet and further commentary from Financial Times.

DO YOU LIKE MONEY? GET MORE AT THE BASIS POINT®

“Buy now, pay later” is sold like a modernized credit card, but does it even help your credit score?

Inflation Will Drop To 2.5% By 4Q 2023: Goldman Sachs

Is Jay-Z & Jack Dorsey’s bitcoin school at Marcy housing project about crypto hype or financial literacy?