2022 Financial Cards and Payments in the United Arab Emirates Market Report: Five-year Forecasts to Assess How the Market is Predicted to Develop

The Financial Cards and Payments in United Arab Emirates report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards.

It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

2021 witnessed strong economic recovery in the United Arab Emirates, led by a surge in consumer spending following pent-up demand during the pandemic and the reopening of hospitality and resumption of leisure activities.

Naturally, increased consumer expenditure resulted in further usage of both debit and credit cards.



Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



FINANCIAL CARDS AND PAYMENTS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Financial cards and payments in 2022: The big picture

2022 key trends

Alternative financial service providers grow in popularity

Competitive landscape

What next for financial cards and payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

MARKET DATA

DISCLAIMER



SOURCES

DEBIT CARDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2022 DEVELOPMENTS

Debit card growth stabilises

Expansion of contactless capability increases volume transactions

First paperless direct debit in United Arab Emirates launched

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Instalment plan expansion could fuel further growth

Payment through alternative smart solutions

Debit cards to be outpaced by credit card growth

CATEGORY DATA

CREDIT CARDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2022 DEVELOPMENTS

Credit card transactions continue to increase in 2022

Higher credit card limits and reliance on cash advance continue

Digital-only cards grow in popularity

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Digital payment methods to help fuel credit card growth

Digital loyalty cards partner with credit card providers

Higher interest rates may hinder stronger credit card growth over forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

CHARGE CARDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2022 DEVELOPMENTS

Number of charge cards in circulation registers further dip in 2022

Intensifying competition offered by fintech payment solutions

Commercial segment remains driving force behind charge cards

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Merchant acceptance will remain a challenge over forecast period

Mid-income consumers an untapped market for charge cards

High charge card fees a factor limiting stronger uptake

CATEGORY DATA

PRE-PAID CARDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2022 DEVELOPMENTS

Recovery in spending following impact of pandemic fuels gift card growth

Closed loop pre-paid cards registers fastest growth within financial cards

Ramping up of digitalisation in United Arab Emirates to benefit pre-paid cards

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Further development of fintech could support growth of pre-paid cards

Trust around e-commerce is improving but fraud concerns remain relevant

Open loop pre-paid cards to continue to be outperformed by closed loop

CATEGORY DATA

STORE CARDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2022 DEVELOPMENTS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovqdb8



