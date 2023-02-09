2022 Financial Cards and Payments in the United Arab Emirates Market Report: Five-year Forecasts to Assess How the Market is Predicted to Develop
Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Cards and Payments in the United Arab Emirates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Financial Cards and Payments in United Arab Emirates report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards.
It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
2021 witnessed strong economic recovery in the United Arab Emirates, led by a surge in consumer spending following pent-up demand during the pandemic and the reopening of hospitality and resumption of leisure activities.
Naturally, increased consumer expenditure resulted in further usage of both debit and credit cards.
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
FINANCIAL CARDS AND PAYMENTS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Financial cards and payments in 2022: The big picture
2022 key trends
Alternative financial service providers grow in popularity
Competitive landscape
What next for financial cards and payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
MARKET DATA
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
DEBIT CARDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
Debit card growth stabilises
Expansion of contactless capability increases volume transactions
First paperless direct debit in United Arab Emirates launched
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Instalment plan expansion could fuel further growth
Payment through alternative smart solutions
Debit cards to be outpaced by credit card growth
CATEGORY DATA
CREDIT CARDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
Credit card transactions continue to increase in 2022
Higher credit card limits and reliance on cash advance continue
Digital-only cards grow in popularity
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Digital payment methods to help fuel credit card growth
Digital loyalty cards partner with credit card providers
Higher interest rates may hinder stronger credit card growth over forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
CHARGE CARDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
Number of charge cards in circulation registers further dip in 2022
Intensifying competition offered by fintech payment solutions
Commercial segment remains driving force behind charge cards
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Merchant acceptance will remain a challenge over forecast period
Mid-income consumers an untapped market for charge cards
High charge card fees a factor limiting stronger uptake
CATEGORY DATA
PRE-PAID CARDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
Recovery in spending following impact of pandemic fuels gift card growth
Closed loop pre-paid cards registers fastest growth within financial cards
Ramping up of digitalisation in United Arab Emirates to benefit pre-paid cards
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Further development of fintech could support growth of pre-paid cards
Trust around e-commerce is improving but fraud concerns remain relevant
Open loop pre-paid cards to continue to be outperformed by closed loop
CATEGORY DATA
STORE CARDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
