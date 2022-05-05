U.S. markets open in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,286.50
    -8.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,941.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,485.50
    -45.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,945.60
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.37
    +0.56 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.30
    +30.50 (+1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    +0.75 (+3.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0601
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    -3.83 (-13.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2534
    -0.0101 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5500
    +0.3760 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,555.50
    +1,199.95 (+3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    917.23
    +39.90 (+4.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

2022 first quarter consolidated interim report (unaudited)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nordecon
·21 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NCN1T.TL
Nordecon
Nordecon

The key words for the first quarter of 2022 for the group are, firstly, a sharp increase in sales revenue and, at the same time, a sharp rise in input prices. The increase in sales revenue is related to the fulfillment of construction contracts concluded in previous periods. Input prices have risen mainly as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus, and in addition to price rises, supply difficulties have a significant impact. These have led to a sharp rise in the price of projects in the construction market and a delay in the start of new projects. Market participants are waiting for the situation to clarify and for a new equilibrium in prices to continue to operate normally, which requires long-term agreements and security of supply.
The Group's sales revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was 68,453 thousand euros. Compared to the same period last year, sales revenue increased by 39.7%. The increase in sales revenue is based on the increase in sales revenue in the buildings segment, while the sales revenue in the facilities segment decreased.
The Group's gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 1.7% (first quarter of 2021: -0.2%). Profit for the reporting period was earned in the building construction segment. Due to the seasonality of construction, the result of the first quarter, especially in the facilities segment, is affected by a large share of uncovered fixed costs. This mainly concerns the part of the production and installation of asphalt concrete for road construction, of which a large part of the fixed costs is the cost of the necessary equipment. The decline in the margins of the facilities segment is also affected by the 50% decrease in sales revenue.
The Group's net profit was significantly affected by developments in foreign markets. The creditors of Swencn AB approved a reorganization plan, according to which the creditors will be entitled to 25% of the claims. As a result, 1,560 thousand euros have been recognized in other operating income during the reporting period. During the reporting period, the Group's associate V.I. Center TOV granted a loan in the amount of 825 thousand euros. The need for a discount has arisen due to the postponement of the completion of development projects.
The order book of the Group as of 31 March 2022 was 251,781 thousand euros, which is approximately 11% less than as of 31 March 2021.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

€’000

31 March 2022

31 December 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5,617

9,031

Trade and other receivables

50,815

48,091

Prepayments

6,396

4,947

Inventories

24,922

25,637

Total current assets

87,750

87,706

Non-current assets

Other investments

76

76

Trade and other receivables

8,434

9,206

Investment property

8,233

5,599

Property, plant and equipment

17,626

17,433

Intangible assets

15,070

15,051

Total non-current assets

49,439

47,365

TOTAL ASSETS

137,189

135,071

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Borrowings

17,401

16,289

Trade payables

56,119

57,324

Other payables

8,683

7,459

Deferred income

13,076

11,539

Provisions

1,286

707

Total current liabilities

96,565

93,318

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

7,153

7,405

Trade payables

3,433

4,178

Provisions

2,076

2,044

Total non-current liabilities

12,662

13,627

TOTAL LIABILITIES

109,227

106,945

EQUITY

Share capital

14,379

14,379

Own (treasury) shares

(660)

(660)

Share premium

635

635

Statutory capital reserve

2,554

2,554

Translation reserve

2,102

1,948

Retained earnings

5,422

6,341

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

24,432

25,197

Non-controlling interests

3,530

2,929

TOTAL EQUITY

27,962

28,126

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

137,189

135,071


Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

€’000

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

2021

Revenue

68,453

48,987

288,534

Cost of sales

(67,306)

(49,079)

(284,513)

Gross profit (loss)

1,147

(92)

4,021

Marketing and distribution expenses

(71)

(107)

(559)

Administrative expenses

(1,601)

(1,471)

(6,053)

Other operating income

1,753

35

519

Other operating expenses

(278)

(23)

(2,264)

Operating profit (loss)

950

(1,658)

(4,336)

Finance income

67

405

958

Finance costs

(1,335)

(289)

(1,320)

Net finance income (costs)

(1,268)

116

(362)

Loss before income tax

(318)

(1,542)

(4,698)

Income tax expense

0

(369)

(808)

Loss for the period

(318)

(1,911)

(5,506)

Other comprehensive income (expense):
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

154

(181)

(475)

Total other comprehensive income (expense)

154

(181)

(475)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE EXPENSE

(164)

(2,092)

(5,981)

Profit (loss) attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

(919)

(1,564)

(6,310)

- Non-controlling interests

601

(347)

804

Loss for the period

(318)

(1,911)

(5,506)

Comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

(765)

(1,745)

(6,785)

- Non-controlling interests

601

(347)

804

Comprehensive expense for the period

(164)

(2,092)

(5,981)

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent:

Basic earnings per share (€)

(0.03)

(0.05)

(0.20)

Diluted earnings per share (€)

(0.03)

(0.05)

(0.20)


Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

€’000

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash receipts from customers

81,287

68,075

Cash paid to suppliers

(76,240)

(59,677)

VAT paid

(2,011)

(2,338)

Cash paid to and for employees

(5,947)

(6,215)

Income tax paid

(150)

(458)

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,061)

(613)

Cash flows from investing activities

Paid on acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(63)

(43)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

200

71

Loans provided

0

(5)

Repayments of loans provided

3

5

Dividends received

6

0

Interest received

2

2

Net cash from investing activities

148

30

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from loans received

832

5

Repayments of loans received

(300)

(606)

Dividends paid

0

(1,884)

Lease payments made

(786)

(806)

Interest paid

(239)

(277)

Other payments

(3)

(10)

Net cash used in financing activities

(496)

(3,578)

Net cash flow

(3,409)

(4,161)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

9,031

12,576

Effect of movements in foreign exchange rates

(5)

1

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(3,409)

(4,161)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5,617

8,416


Financial review

Financial performance

The reporting period was strongly affected by materials supply issues and price inflation, the impact of which has not yet fully emerged due to the ongoing supply chain disruptions and volatility. The Nordecon group ended the first quarter of 2022 with a gross profit of €1,147 thousand (Q1 2021: a gross loss of €92 thousand) and a gross margin of 1.7% (Q1 2021: a negative gross margin of 0.2%). The period’s gross profit was earned in the Buildings segment, which delivered a gross margin of 4.1% (Q1 2021: 2.1%). Due to the seasonal nature of the construction business, first-quarter results are affected by a large share of uncovered fixed costs, particularly in the Infrastructure segment. Above all, this applies to asphalt concrete production and laying in road construction, where plant and equipment expenses account for a major share of fixed costs. A large share of fixed costs in combination with a 50% decrease in revenue triggered a sharp margin decline in the Infrastructure segment, which delivered a negative gross margin of 23.0% (Q1 2021: a negative gross margin of 5.7%).
The group’s administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to €1,601 thousand. Compared with the same period last year, administrative expenses grew by around 9% (Q1 2021: €1,471 thousand). The increase is mainly attributable to growth in personnel expenses. The ratio of administrative expenses to revenue (12 months rolling) declined year on year, decreasing to 2.0% (Q1 2021: 2.3%).
The group ended the first quarter of 2022 with an operating profit of €950 thousand (Q1 2021: an operating loss of €1,658 thousand). EBITDA for the period was positive at €1,817 thousand (Q1 2021: negative at €811 thousand). According to the restructuring plan approved by the creditors of Swencn AB, the claims of the entity’s creditors are to be settled to the extent of 25%. As a result, the group recognised other income of €1,560 thousand.
The group’s finance income and costs are affected by exchange rate fluctuations in the group’s foreign markets. During the period, the Ukrainian hryvnia weakened against the euro by around 5% and the Swedish krona weakened against the euro by around 1%. The translation of the loans provided to the group’s subsidiaries in euros into the Ukrainian hryvnias and Swedish krona gave rise to exchange losses of €313 thousand (Q1 2021: a gain of €346 thousand in Ukraine and a loss of €28 thousand in Sweden). Finance costs were strongly influenced by the write-down of a loan provided to the group’s Ukrainian associate V.I. Center TOV by €825 thousand. Due to the lack of more recent reliable data, the fair value of the loan was measured using the inputs of the valuation reports issued at the end of 2021 by an internationally recognised independent appraiser. The asset had to be written down due to the time factor, i.e. the deferral of the completion of the development projects.
The group incurred a net loss of €318 thousand (Q1 2021: a net loss of €1,911 thousand). The loss attributable to owners of the parent, Nordecon AS, was €919 thousand (Q1 2021: a loss of €1,564 thousand).

Cash flows

Operating activities produced a net cash outflow of €3,061 thousand the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2021: an outflow of €613 thousand). Negative operating cash flow in the first quarter is attributable to the cyclical nature of the construction business. The period’s larger fixed costs and expenses on pre-construction activities cause outflows to exceed inflows. Operating cash flow is also strongly influenced by the fact that the contracts signed with most public and private sector customers do not require them to make advance payments while the group has to make prepayments to subcontractors and materials suppliers. Prepayments have increased sharply compared with the same time last year due to rapid price inflation and continuing supply chain disruptions. Cash inflow is also reduced by contractual retentions, which extend from 5 to 10% of the contract price and are released at the end of the construction period only.
Investing activities resulted in a net cash inflow of €148 thousand (Q1 2021: €30 thousand). Payments made to purchase property, plant and equipment amounted to €63 thousand (Q1 2021: €43 thousand) and proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment amounted to €200 thousand (Q1 2021: €71 thousand).
Financing activities generated a net cash outflow of €496 thousand (Q1 2021: an outflow of €3,578 thousand). The largest items were loan repayments and lease payments of €300 thousand and €786 thousand, respectively (Q1 2021: €606 thousand and €806 thousand, respectively). Proceeds from loans received amounted to €832 thousand (Q1 2021: €5 thousand) and interest payments totalled €239 thousand (Q1 2021: €277 thousand). The largest item in financing cash flows in the comparative period was a dividend distribution of €1,884 thousand.
The group’s cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 2022 totalled €5,617 thousand (31 March 2021: €8,416 thousand).

Key financial figures and ratios

Figure/ratio

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

2021

Revenue (€’000)

68,453

48,987

54,924

288,534

Revenue change

39.7%

(10.8)%

59.1%

(2.5)%

Net profit (loss) (€’000)

(318)

(1,911)

(2,196)

(5,506)

Net profit (loss) attributable to owners of the
parent (€’000)

(919)

(1,564)

(2,669)

(6,310)

Average number of shares

31,528,585

31,528,585

31,528,585

31,528,585

Earnings per share (€)

(0.03)

(0.05)

(0.08)

(0.20)

Administrative expenses to revenue

2.3%

3.0%

3.3%

2.1%

Administrative expenses to revenue (rolling)

2.0%

2.3%

2.8%

2.1%

EBITDA (€’000)

1,817

(811)

194

(797)

EBITDA margin

2.7%

(1.7)%

0.4%

(0.3)%

Gross margin

1.7%

(0.2)%

2.2%

1.4%

Operating margin

1.4%

(3.4)%

(1.2)%

(1.5)%

Operating margin excluding gain on asset sales

1.2%

(3.4)%

(1.2)%

(1.6)%

Net margin

(0.5)%

(3.9)%

(4.0)%

(1.9)%

Return on invested capital

(0.2)%

(2.1)%

(3.3)%

(6.5)%

Return on equity

(1.1)%

(5.3)%

(6.7)%

(16.8)%

Equity ratio

20.4%

28.0%

28.2%

20.8%

Return on assets

(0.2)%

(1.8)%

(2.1)%

(4.1)%

Gearing

36.1%

27.8%

32.7%

28.3%

Current ratio

0.91

0.99

0.95

0.94

31 March 2022

31 March 2021

31 March 2020

31 Dec 2021

Order book (€’000)

251,781

281,431

229,018

266,856


Performance by geographical market

Revenue generated outside Estonia in the first quarter of 2022 remained practically at the same level as in the first quarter of 2021, accounting for 5% of the group’s total revenue. However, the revenue contributions of foreign markets changed. The group did not generate any revenue and had no ongoing construction contracts in the Swedish market. Revenue generated in the Ukrainian market amounted to €231 thousand and due to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine the activity of the Ukrainian subsidiary Eurocon Ukraine TOV has been temporarily suspended. The group also operates on a project basis in Latvia where it was building a wind farm in the reporting period.

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

2021

Estonia

95%

96%

86%

94%

Latvia

3%

0%

0%

1%

Finland

2%

2%

5%

3%

Sweden

0%

1%

8%

0%

Ukraine

0%

1%

1%

2%


Geographical diversification of the revenue base is a consciously deployed strategy by which we mitigate the risks resulting from excessive reliance on a single market. However, conditions in some of our chosen foreign markets are also volatile and noticeably affect our current results. Increasing the contribution of foreign markets is one of Nordecon’s strategic goals.

Performance by business line

Segment revenues

We strive to maintain the revenues of our two main operating segments (Buildings and Infrastructure) as balanced as possible in the light of market developments because this helps diversify risks and provides better opportunities for continuing construction operations in more challenging market conditions where the volumes of one subsegment substantially decline while another begins to grow more rapidly
The group’s revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was €68,453 thousand, 39.7% up on a year earlier when revenue amounted to €48,987 thousand. Revenue growth was attributable to the revenue of the Buildings segment, which grew by 66%. The revenue of the Infrastructure segment decreased by around 50%.
The low volumes of infrastructure construction that are affecting the entire construction market also influence the group’s revenue structure. In the first quarter of 2022, the Buildings and the Infrastructure segment generated revenue of €62,814 thousand and €5,569 thousand, respectively. The corresponding figures for the first quarter of 2021 were €37,833 thousand and €11,094 thousand.

Revenue by operating segment

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

2021

Buildings

89%

80%

89%

75%

Infrastructure

11%

20%

11%

25%


Subsegment revenues

In the Buildings segment, the revenues of all subsegments grew compared with the same period last year. The revenue contributions of the apartment buildings and the public buildings subsegments were practically equal while the revenue contributions of the commercial buildings and the industrial and warehouse facilities subsegments were somewhat smaller.
The largest projects under construction in the commercial buildings subsegment were the LEED Gold compliant Alma Tomingas office building in Ülemiste City in Tallinn and an IKEA store in Rae rural municipality near Tallinn.
The revenue of the public buildings subsegment has increased significantly year on year. The largest projects in progress during the period were construction works in the Medical Campus of the Tartu University Hospital in Tartu, the construction of the main building of the Estonian Internal Security Service in Tallinn and the design and construction of warehouses and external networks for the Centre for Defence Investment in Harju county.
A significant share of the group’s apartment building projects is located in Tallinn. During the period under review, the largest of them were the design and construction of the first two phases of the Kalaranna quarter and the design and construction of the Tiskreoja and Luccaranna housing estates on the western border of the city.
The group also continues to build its own housing development projects in Tallinn and Tartu (reported in the apartment buildings subsegment). During the period, work continued on the construction of the Mõisavahe Kodu housing estate in Tartu (https://moisavahe.ee) and the development of plots for Kivimäe Süda – a new housing estate in the Nõmme district in Tallinn. The period’s revenue from own development projects amounted to €2,893 thousand (Q1 2021: €0). In carrying out our own development activities, we carefully monitor potential risks in the housing development market.
The revenue contribution of the industrial and warehouse facilities subsegment has grown considerably compared with the first quarter of 2021. The subsegment’s largest ongoing project is the construction of a factory complex for the dairy company E-Piim in Paide but there also numerous smaller projects such as the construction of a production building at Kurna tee in Harju county.

Buildings segment

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

2021

Apartment buildings

31%

30%

27%

29%

Public buildings

28%

31%

30%

28%

Commercial buildings

23%

33%

36%

29%

Industrial and warehouse facilities

18%

6%

7%

14%


In the Infrastructure segment, the largest revenue contributor is still road construction and maintenance although its revenue and proportionate contribution have decreased. During the period, most of the subsegment’s revenue resulted from the performance of contracts secured in 2021, the largest of which were the construction of 2+2 passing lanes on the Kärevere–Kardla section of the Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa road and the design and construction of outdoor space around Terminal D in Old City Harbour in Tallinn. We also continued to deliver road maintenance services in Järva county.
The group has won several contracts for the construction of small harbours. During the period, work was done on the expansion of quays in Roomassaare harbour, which accounted for a major share of the specialist engineering revenue. The revenue of the other engineering subsegment resulted mostly from the construction of the Vanessa wind farm in Latvia.

Infrastructure segment

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

2021

Road construction and maintenance

66%

88%

77%

87%

Specialist engineering

7%

6%

14%

4%

Environmental engineering

0%

5%

4%

3%

Other engineering

27%

1%

5%

6%


Order book

The group’s order book (backlog of contracts signed but not yet performed) stood at €251,781 thousand at 31 March 2022, a roughly 11% decrease year on year. In the first quarter of 2022, we signed new contracts of €63,167 thousand (Q1 2021: €104,882 thousand). Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine and the consequent sanctions on Russia and Belarus have disrupted the supply of building materials, particularly metal, wood and oil-based products, which is also affecting the prices of relevant materials. The surge in materials prices has caused a sharp increase in the costs of development projects as well as the postponement of new projects.

31 March 2022

31 March 2021

31 March 2020

31 Dec 2021

Order book (€’000)

251,781

281,431

229,018

266,856


The share of the Buildings segment in the group’s order book has increased: the Buildings segment accounted for 88% and the Infrastructure segment for 12% of the group’s total order book at 31 March 2022 (31 March 2021: the respective shares were 80% and 20%). Compared with 31 March 2021, the order books of both segments have decreased: by 3% in the Buildings segment and 44% in the Infrastructure segment.
A major share of new contracts was secured by the Buildings segment. The largest of them are:

  • the design and construction of the Uus-Järveküla housing estate in Rae rural municipality (28 terraced houses and 8 semi-detached houses with a total of 165 housing units) with a cost of around €28,300 thousand.

  • construction works on floors 2 to 4 of Wing A of the Medical Campus of the Tartu University Hospital with a cost of around €4,200 thousand.

  • the design and construction of the Ülemiste City education complex with an estimated cost of €16,000 thousand (the cost will be specified in the design phase).

Besides the above, a significant share of the segment’s order book is made up of contracts signed in 2021, the largest of which are the design and construction of the commercial and residential complex Vektor, the construction of the main building of the Estonian Internal Security Service and the office building Roseni Maja in Tallinn, phase III of the Maarjamõisa Medical Campus of the Tartu University Hospital in Tartu and a factory complex for E‑Piim in Paide.
In the Infrastructure segment, new contracts were signed in various subsegments but the order book of the road construction and maintenance subsegment is still the largest, accounting for nearly 88% of the segment’s order book. The largest contracts signed in the reporting period were:

  • design and construction works for the removal of residual contamination from the Erra river and Kiviõli ditch with a cost of around €2,100 thousand;

  • reconstruction of the Tubala–Tammela section of national road no. 81 Kärdla–Käina, km 4.9-11.36, on the island of Hiiumaa with a cost of around €2,480 thousand.

The segment’s largest ongoing contracts signed in 2021 are the construction of 2+2 passing lanes on the Kärevere–Kardla section of the Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa road and the design and construction of outdoor space around Terminal D in Old City Harbour in Tallinn. We also continue to deliver road maintenance services in Järva county under a five-year contract signed in 2020.
Based on the size of the group’s order book, including the share of work to be performed in 2023, management expects that in 2022 the group’s revenue will grow compared with 2021. The uptrend in the prices of materials, energy carriers and labour costs will continue to increase input prices and pressure on profit margins. In an environment of stiff competition, we have avoided taking unjustified risks whose realisation in the contract performance phase would have an adverse impact on the group’s results. To mitigate input price risk, we have been signing cost-plus contracts with private sector customers (contracts with an open book arrangement under which we can invoice the customer based on the actual costs incurred plus an agreed margin). Our focus remains on cost control as well as pre-construction and design activities, where we can harness our professional competitive advantages.

People

Employees and personnel expenses

The group’s average number of employees in the first quarter of 2022 was 659, including 434 engineers and technical personnel (ETP). Headcount decreased by around 2% year on year.

Average number of employees at group entities (including the parent and the subsidiaries):

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

2021

ETP

434

422

429

434

Workers

225

253

266

251

Total average

659

675

695

685


The group’s personnel expenses for the first quarter of 2022, including all taxes, totalled €6,030 thousand compared with €5,931 thousand for the first quarter of 2021. While the number of employees decreased, personnel expenses grew because wages and salaries increased by around 2% compared with the same period last year.
The service fees of the members of the council of Nordecon AS for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to €37 thousand and associated social security charges totalled €12 thousand (Q1 2021: €37 thousand and €12 thousand, respectively).
The service fees of the members of the board of Nordecon AS amounted to €99 thousand and associated social security charges totalled €33 thousand (Q1 2021: €99 thousand and €33 thousand, respectively).

Labour productivity and labour cost efficiency

We measure the efficiency of our operating activities using the following productivity and efficiency indicators, which are based on the number of employees and personnel expenses incurred:

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

2021

Nominal labour productivity (rolling), (€ ‘000)

451.9

417.4

365.8

420.8

Change against the comparative period, %

8.3%

14.1%

16%

(0.5)%

Nominal labour cost efficiency (rolling), (€)

12.2

11.0

9.6

11.5

Change against the comparative period, %

11.4%

14.9%

4.3%

5.5%


The group’s nominal labour productivity and nominal labour cost efficiency improved year on year. The rise is attributable to growth in the past four quarters’ revenue compared with a year earlier.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
Email: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

    Saylor has become a leader in the crypto community ever since his company began adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, but being a crypto evangelist comes with some serious risks.

  • Elon Musk and Cathie Wood Say Passive Investing Has Gone Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Cathie Wood criticized passive investing in a Twitter thread, weighing in on a controversial and unresolved debate.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelTheir discussion w

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article we take a look at the latest portfolio updates by Cathie Wood. We will discuss some important stocks the hedge fund investor sold in the first quarter of 2022. You can skip our discussion and go directly to read Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood’s hedge fund […]

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    In just a little over three weeks, Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Perhaps in preparation for that big event, investment bank Morgan Stanley announced it is resuming coverage of the semiconductors giant -- and provided a few thoughts on the company ahead of earnings. "Nvidia," writes Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore, "remains one of the best growth names in the semis space [and] is a core holding." For this reason, the analyst says Morgan Stanley's approach will be "to at

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Boosting Bet on Oil Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up about 5.9 million more shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett piles deeper into its bet on the oil giant.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilIndia Wants Ru

  • Why Nikola Stock Moved Down Then Up Ahead of Tomorrow's Earnings

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares have been on a downtrend the past week, and those declines continued early today. Nikola will provide its 2022 first-quarter update for investors tomorrow before the market opens, and hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET. In its last report for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, the company detailed out the first meaningful revenue forecast in its short history.

  • Good Times Are Ahead for Lithium Miners as Prices Continue to Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Good times are ahead for producers of lithium, the battery material that’s key to the electrification of transportation. Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelStocks Roar as Powell Quells Fear of Jumbo Hikes: Markets WrapAlbemarle Corp., the world’s No. 1

  • Tesla Investors, Watch Out. DeLorean Is Back.

    What's old is new again—and the company that made the iconic 1980s DeLorean sports car is back with a new EV.

  • Is NIO (NYSE:NIO) A Risky Investment?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • AMD Crushed It, Lisa Su Crushed It: Here's How to Trade It

    The environment for chip stocks is undeniably tough. I'm a believer in an almost permanent state of demand for everything this industry does.

  • Why Skyworks Stock Just Crashed 10%

    Shares Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), which makes semiconductors for wireless devices, crashed Wednesday morning, down 10.1% as of 10:20 a.m. ET, despite hitting analyst targets for its fiscal second-quarter sales and earnings last night. Heading into earnings day, analysts had predicted Skyworks would earn $2.63 per share (pro forma) on sales of $1.33 billion. Skyworks nailed the earnings goal, and reported sales of $1.34 billion.

  • Etsy stock falls after disappointing forecast

    Despite a beat on both the top and bottom line, Etsy stock tumbled after hours following underwhelming guidance.

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • Fed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve delivered the biggest interest-rate increase since 2000 and signaled it would keep hiking at that pace over the next couple of meetings, unleashing the most aggressive policy action in decades to combat soaring inflation.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its O

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Soars As Powell Rules Out Even-Bigger Fed Rate Hikes; Apple, Exxon Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market soared as Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled no supersize rate hikes. Apple, Exxon flashed buy signals. What should investors do now?

  • Indexes Jump After Fed's Biggest Rate Hike In Two Decades; Two Oil Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones rallied over 2% in late-afternoon trading after the Fed's rate hike announcement triggered a broad-market rally.

  • How high can the Fed hike interest rates before a recession hits? This chart suggests a low threshold.

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, potentially kicking off a series of outsized hikes this summer.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in