2022 Gift Card and Incentive Card Global Market Subscription Service - Understand Gift Cards Sales Dynamics by Channels

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more information about this report or to enquire about the Gift Card and Incentive Card subscription which contains access to 46 reports for 1 year, please visit "Global Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Subscription"

The Global Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Subscription provides access to the following reports and services:

  • Access to Country Databases / Databooks: 46 (in PDF and MS Excel Format)

  • Regional (4 regions) and Global Databases / Databooks: 5 (in PDF and MS Excel Format)

  • Regional (4 regions) and Global Insight Briefs: Quarterly round up covering key strategies, trends, drivers and risks

  • Weekly Insight Briefs: One insight brief every week

  • Consulting Hours: 200 Consulting / customized research hours

  • Analyst Support

Databases included in this bundled offering provide a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. With over 200 KPIs these global, regional, and country reports provide comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Scope

This bundled offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity at country level

Total Spend on Gifts

  • By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)

  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

  • Gross Load Value

  • Transaction Value

  • Unused Value

  • Average Value Per Transaction

  • Transaction Volume

  • Average Value of Card Purchased

  • Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

  • Retail Consumer

  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size

  • By Retail Consumer

  • By Retail Purchase Occasion

  • By Corporate Consumer

  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion

  • By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion

    • Festivals & Special Celebration Days

    • Milestone Celebration

    • Self-Use

    • Other

  • Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour

  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion

    • Employee Incentive

    • Sales Incentive

    • Consumer Incentive

  • By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

  • Food & Beverage

  • Health, Wellness & Beauty

  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

  • Books & Media Products

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Toys, Kids, and Babies

  • Jewelry

  • Sporting Goods

  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

  • Travel

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Specialty Stores

  • Health & Wellness

  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

  • Gift Card Online Sales

  • Gift Card Offline Sales

  • 1st Party Sales

  • 3rd Party Sales

  • Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers for Each Country

Key benefits:

  • In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2017-2026) for gift cards and incentive cards.

  • Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

  • Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

  • Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

  • Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Total Gift Spend Analyzer
1.1.Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026
1.2.Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026
1.3.Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2017-2026
1.4.Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category
1.5.Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category
1.6.Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector
1.7.Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

2. Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer
2.1.Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026
2.2.Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2017-2026
2.3.Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category
2.4.Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category
2.5.Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector
2.6.Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

3. Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer
3.1.Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026
3.2.Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2017-2026
3.3.Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category
3.4.Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category
3.5.Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector
3.6.Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

4. Gift Card Spend Analyzer
4.1.Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026
4.2.Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2017-2026
4.3.Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2017-2026
4.4.Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment
4.5.Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute
4.6.Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

5. Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer
5.1.Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026
5.2.Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2017-2026
5.3.Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026
5.4.Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2017-2026
5.5.Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026
5.6.Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2017-2026
5.7.Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size
5.8.Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis
5.9.Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis
5.1.Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6. Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour
6.1.Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender
6.2.Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender
6.3.Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour
6.4.Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Company Type

7. Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer
7.1.Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026
7.2.Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2017-2026
7.3.Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute
7.4.Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

8. Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute
8.1.Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2017-2026
8.2.Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026
8.3.Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026
8.4.Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

9. Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion
9.1.Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2017-2026
9.2.Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2017-2026
9.3.Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2017-2026
9.4.Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2017-2026
9.5.Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2017-2026

10. Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer
10.1.Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026
10.2.Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2017-2026
10.3.Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute
10.4.Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

11. Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute
11.1.Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2017-2026
11.2.Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026
11.3.Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026
11.4.Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

12. Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion
12.1.Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2017-2026
12.2.Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2017-2026
12.3.Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2017-2026
12.4.Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2017-2026

13. Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size
13.1.Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size
13.2.Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026
13.3.Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026
13.4.Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

14. Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute
14.1.Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute
14.2.Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute
14.3.Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

15. Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel
15.1.Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2020-2026
15.2.Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2020-2026
15.3.Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2020-2026
15.4.Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel - 1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2020-2026

16. Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
16.1.Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2017-2026
16.2.Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector
16.3.Sales Uplift by Retail Sector

17. Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
17.1.Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2017-2026
17.2.Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

18. Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
18.1.Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2017-2026
18.2.Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

19. Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers

Countries Covered

  • Argentina

  • Australia

  • Austria

  • Belgium

  • Brazil

  • Canada

  • Chile

  • China

  • Colombia

  • Denmark

  • Egypt

  • Finland

  • France

  • Germany

  • Greece

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Iran

  • Ireland

  • Israel

  • Italy

  • Japan

  • Kenya

  • Malaysia

  • Mexico

  • Netherlands

  • Nigeria

  • Norway

  • Philippines

  • Poland

  • Russia

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Singapore

  • South Africa

  • South Korea

  • Spain

  • Switzerland

  • Taiwan

  • Thailand

  • Turkey

  • United Arab Emirates

  • United Kingdom

  • United States

  • Sweden

  • Vietnam

  • New Zealand

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ti7vcv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


