2022 Global Digital Pathology Market Report, Featuring Profiles of 3D Histech, Corista, Glencoe Software, Inspirata, Optrascan and Sectra

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Pathology Markets, 2022 Edition " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This 2022 edition of the Global Digital Pathology Markets clarifies the market situation given recent changes due to COVID-19's lingering presence and impact.

The report provides:

  • Market for Digital Pathology, Now and in 2026

  • Position of Major Players

  • Regional Analysis

  • Trends - Market Drivers and Limiters

  • Trends - Artificial Intelligence (AI)

  • Trends - Quantum Computing

  • Scanners Market

  • Software and Other Supplies Market

  • Competitors in the Market and Recent Moves: Roche, Philips, Leica, Danaher, Sectra and Others

Scope and Methodology

The global market for digital pathology is provided in U.S. dollars for the years 2021-2026. All market data are based on factory sales to the end user and not retail pricing or reimbursement payments. Data for the digital pathology market are presented in U.S. dollar market size for products, applications, and end-users.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Market Overview

  • Scope and Methodology

  • Competitive Outlook

CHAPTER 2: OVERVIEW OF DIGITAL PATHOLOGY

  • TRENDS

  • COVID-19 AND DIGITAL PATHOLOGY

CHAPTER 3: DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKETS

COMPONENT OVERVIEW

  • Digital Pathology Software

  • Digital Pathology Scanners

  • Digital Pathology Communication and Storage

APPLICATION OVERVIEW

  • Digital Pathology for Drug Discovery

  • Digital Pathology for Research and Education

  • Digital Pathology for Disease Diagnostics

  • Market Summary

END USER OVERVIEW

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Outpatient Clinics

  • Other Areas of Digital Pathology (Research Applications)

CHAPTER 4: MARKET OUTLOOK AND REGIONAL ANALYSIS

  • Market Outlook

  • Market Size by Region

  • Competitive Review

CHAPTER 5: COMPANY PROFILES

  • 3D Histech

  • A. Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L.

  • Agilent/Dako

  • Contextvision Ab

  • Corista

  • Glencoe Software

  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

  • Huron Digital Pathology

  • Indica Labs

  • Inspirata, Inc

  • Leica Biosystems/Danaher

  • Mikroscan Technologies

  • Optrascan, Inc.

  • Perkinelmer

  • Philips (Royal Philips)

  • Proscia, Inc

  • Roche Tissue Diagnostics/Ventana Medical Systems

  • Sectra AB

  • Visiopharm A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibj0p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-global-digital-pathology-market-report-featuring-profiles-of-3d-histech-corista-glencoe-software-inspirata-optrascan-and-sectra-301480558.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

