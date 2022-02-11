2022 Global Digital Pathology Market Report, Featuring Profiles of 3D Histech, Corista, Glencoe Software, Inspirata, Optrascan and Sectra

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Pathology Markets, 2022 Edition " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2022 edition of the Global Digital Pathology Markets clarifies the market situation given recent changes due to COVID-19's lingering presence and impact.

The report provides:

Market for Digital Pathology, Now and in 2026

Position of Major Players

Regional Analysis

Trends - Market Drivers and Limiters

Trends - Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Trends - Quantum Computing

Scanners Market

Software and Other Supplies Market

Competitors in the Market and Recent Moves: Roche, Philips, Leica, Danaher, Sectra and Others

Scope and Methodology

The global market for digital pathology is provided in U.S. dollars for the years 2021-2026. All market data are based on factory sales to the end user and not retail pricing or reimbursement payments. Data for the digital pathology market are presented in U.S. dollar market size for products, applications, and end-users.

Key Topics Covered:





CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market Overview

Scope and Methodology

Competitive Outlook

CHAPTER 2: OVERVIEW OF DIGITAL PATHOLOGY

TRENDS

COVID-19 AND DIGITAL PATHOLOGY

CHAPTER 3: DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKETS



COMPONENT OVERVIEW

Digital Pathology Software

Digital Pathology Scanners

Digital Pathology Communication and Storage

APPLICATION OVERVIEW

Digital Pathology for Drug Discovery

Digital Pathology for Research and Education

Digital Pathology for Disease Diagnostics

Market Summary

END USER OVERVIEW

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Outpatient Clinics

Other Areas of Digital Pathology (Research Applications)

CHAPTER 4: MARKET OUTLOOK AND REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Market Outlook

Market Size by Region

Competitive Review

CHAPTER 5: COMPANY PROFILES

3D Histech

A. Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L.

Agilent/Dako

Contextvision Ab

Corista

Glencoe Software

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Huron Digital Pathology

Indica Labs

Inspirata, Inc

Leica Biosystems/Danaher

Mikroscan Technologies

Optrascan, Inc.

Perkinelmer

Philips (Royal Philips)

Proscia, Inc

Roche Tissue Diagnostics/Ventana Medical Systems

Sectra AB

Visiopharm A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibj0p

