2022 Global Digital Pathology Market Report, Featuring Profiles of 3D Histech, Corista, Glencoe Software, Inspirata, Optrascan and Sectra
DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Pathology Markets, 2022 Edition " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2022 edition of the Global Digital Pathology Markets clarifies the market situation given recent changes due to COVID-19's lingering presence and impact.
The report provides:
Market for Digital Pathology, Now and in 2026
Position of Major Players
Regional Analysis
Trends - Market Drivers and Limiters
Trends - Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Trends - Quantum Computing
Scanners Market
Software and Other Supplies Market
Competitors in the Market and Recent Moves: Roche, Philips, Leica, Danaher, Sectra and Others
Scope and Methodology
The global market for digital pathology is provided in U.S. dollars for the years 2021-2026. All market data are based on factory sales to the end user and not retail pricing or reimbursement payments. Data for the digital pathology market are presented in U.S. dollar market size for products, applications, and end-users.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Market Overview
Scope and Methodology
Competitive Outlook
CHAPTER 2: OVERVIEW OF DIGITAL PATHOLOGY
TRENDS
COVID-19 AND DIGITAL PATHOLOGY
CHAPTER 3: DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKETS
COMPONENT OVERVIEW
Digital Pathology Software
Digital Pathology Scanners
Digital Pathology Communication and Storage
APPLICATION OVERVIEW
Digital Pathology for Drug Discovery
Digital Pathology for Research and Education
Digital Pathology for Disease Diagnostics
Market Summary
END USER OVERVIEW
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Outpatient Clinics
Other Areas of Digital Pathology (Research Applications)
CHAPTER 4: MARKET OUTLOOK AND REGIONAL ANALYSIS
Market Outlook
Market Size by Region
Competitive Review
CHAPTER 5: COMPANY PROFILES
3D Histech
A. Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L.
Agilent/Dako
Contextvision Ab
Corista
Glencoe Software
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
Huron Digital Pathology
Indica Labs
Inspirata, Inc
Leica Biosystems/Danaher
Mikroscan Technologies
Optrascan, Inc.
Perkinelmer
Philips (Royal Philips)
Proscia, Inc
Roche Tissue Diagnostics/Ventana Medical Systems
Sectra AB
Visiopharm A/S
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibj0p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-global-digital-pathology-market-report-featuring-profiles-of-3d-histech-corista-glencoe-software-inspirata-optrascan-and-sectra-301480558.html
SOURCE Research and Markets