U.S. markets close in 6 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,607.33
    +30.22 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,508.50
    +140.03 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,636.63
    +129.74 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,104.79
    +8.57 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.65
    +1.22 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    +15.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.43 (+1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8540
    -0.0110 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3642
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3440
    -0.2410 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,478.30
    +1,027.61 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.88
    +13.13 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,609.38
    +45.83 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

2022 is Going to be a Great Year for StrikeX, Here's Why

·4 min read

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

StrikeX
StrikeX

StrikeX Technologies

StrikeX Technologies Ltd, the UK based start-up company founded by a small team of like minded individuals is on a mission to deliver a range of game changing products that harness blockchain technology with the end goal of putting retail investors in the driving seat. These products being developed by StrikeX Technologies focus on simple, feature rich & stunning designs coupled with ground-breaking blockchain technologies to create the ultimate user experience.

For much too long the tools currently available have been lacklustre and skewed to ensure that 'the house always wins.' This is where StrikeX technologies hugely differ, they believe in a better, fairer, more accessible future for you, the everyday retail investor. With the booming interest in how blockchain technologies can rectify the failings of an outdated financial system, the time for the retail finance revolution is now.

According to research from the World Economic Forum; a large part of our future economy will be driven by the tokenization of both digital and physical assets. The business value-addon of blockchain will grow to slightly more than $176 billion by 2025 and exceed $3.1 trillion by 2030.

StrikeX (Native currency)

The StrikeX token can be considered the lifeblood or core of all future products, launched back in April 2021 on the Binance Smart Chain Network, StrikeX has seen a strong and sustained growth in not just value but also holders as more people realize the true potential of this project. A utility coin with a strong use-case, the StrikeX token is designed for limitless utility and scalability never before seen in the crypto space.

What is arguably the most exciting future use-case of the native StrikeX token is it's application within the TradeStrike trading platform. Traditional trading platforms make use of fiat and cryptocurrency exchanges use a variety of digital currencies to execute trades, this is why TradeStrike's exclusive utilisation of the StrikeX token truly sets it apart. Any holder of StrikeX tokens who purchased them before the Q4 2022 launch of the TradeStrike platform will be eligible to use their StrikeX tokens for purchasing Stocks, Cryptocurrencies, NFTs and even real estate. As usage of the TradeStrike platform increases, so will the demand for the StrikeX token. Users that do not hold StrikeX may simply on-board with fiat or other cryptocurrencies directly to the platform which is instantly converted to StrikeX in order to access all of the innovative features built into TradeStrike.

TradeStrike

TradeStrike stands alone as the perfect hybrid of a traditional online trading platform & a cryptocurrency exchange. Tradestrike utilises cutting edge technology to deliver multiple assets including stock derivatives on-chain making them available for trading 24 hours a day, in a slick, user friendly & visually stunning APP.

The use of tokenization within TradeStrike bridges the gap between traditional trading products and blockchain technology.

TradeStrike will offer DeFi inspired features & technology in a fully secure, regulatory compliant CeFi setting. The mass adoption of blockchain technology is drawing ever nearer, we are confident that TradeStrike is the missing piece of the puzzle required to truly begin the blockchain revolution.

(For more information on the TradeStrike platform please click the link below)

https://strikex.com/static/TradeStrikePitchDeckv2.pdf

StrikeX Wallet

Investors will be glad to know that they won't have to wait until Q4 2022 to get their hands on one of StrikeX's unique and most intuitive products. The release of the StrikeX crypto wallet is earmarked for Q1/Q2 this year. During our quest to build the ultimate trading platform one thing became astonishingly clear; the tools for crypto investors were extremely lacking in major areas. Poor design, limited features and unnecessary fees & restrictions seemed to be commonplace. This is why we have decided to branch out from our original roadmap & develop a trail blazing crypto wallet that is capable of re-defining the future of trading and puts the power of finance and blockchain technology rightfully in the hands of the people.

(For more information on the StrikeX wallet please click the link below)

https://tradestrike.medium.com/strikex-wallet-features-b830d4d041d8

Currently the Two DeFi wallet leaders MetaMask & TrustWallet enjoy 20M+ user base, with these numbers rising year on year, StrikeX is primed to position itself as a key player in what is a highly active yet underserved space.

TradeX

Get ready for the DeFi exchange to change the game, in addition to our ground-breaking DeFi wallet, we have decided to build our own decentralised crypto exchange. With trading volumes hitting an astonishing $1 Trillion in 2021, the demand is more than palpable. UniSwap and PancakeSwap see a large portion of aforementioned trading volume, what we see is an opportunity to extend and integrate our very own DEX into the StrikeX ecosystem.

Utilising features more recognisable to stock traders within TradeX such as: limit buys/sells, order books, detailed charting & fiat on/off-ramp capabilities just to name but a few, TradeX will set the bar as the go to DEX for a generation of avid DeFi fans.

Stock Bridge Model
Stock Bridge Model
TradeStrike platform
TradeStrike platform
StrikeX wallet
StrikeX wallet
TradeX Decentralized Exchange
TradeX Decentralized Exchange
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-is-going-to-be-a-great-year-for-strikex-heres-why-301463969.html

SOURCE StrikeX Technologies Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Bank of America, Morgan Stanley stocks rise after Q4 profits beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Why Romeo Power Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) are sinking amid a day of sell-offs for the broader market. In addition to bearish pressures impacting the market, Romeo Power stock also seems to be losing ground due to a recently announced change for its management team. Romeo Power's recent press release stated that Anne Devine will take over the COO position roughly a month from today.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Life Science Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Business is booming for these life science businesses, but their stock prices have been slashed to bargain prices.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    A look at the shareholders of General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If pre-market trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • My 3 Favorite Value Stocks to Buy in January

    Volatility seems to be rising in the U.S. stock market lately. Yet even with its muted results, Caterpillar is still generating sizable profits and raking in plenty of free cash flow (FCF) to support its dividend thanks to high oil and gas prices, demand for raw materials, a healthy residential construction market, and an improving commercial construction market.

  • 3 Turnaround Stocks That Can Bounce Back Big Time in 2022

    If we strictly looked at the performance of the major U.S. stock indexes, 2021 was a great year. While no investor enjoys seeing their stocks go in reverse, patience has a way of paying off handsomely in the stock market. In 2022, the following trio of turnaround stocks have the catalysts needed to bounce back in a big way.

  • Why Blink Charging Stock Lit Up Today

    What happened Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock is electric today, with its shares shooting up 10% as of 12:50 p.m. ET in response to some really big news from the electric car charging network: General Motors (NYSE: GM) is plugging into Blink.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Rocket Is a ‘Clear Industry Leader.’ The Stock Receives a Double Upgrade.

    The personal loans company could bring efficiency and scale to a fragmented market, J.P. Morgan says.

  • Expect a major market sell-off in first half of year: Strategist

    Expect a sell-off in stocks so significant that the Fed will likely "not carry through" with all of its expected rate hikes this year, predicts macro investor Felix Zulauf.

  • More Banks Report Mixed Results, but This Fintech Disruptor's Stock Soared Wednesday

    2022 has gotten off to an ugly start for the stock market, but Wednesday morning, market participants seemed ready to claw back at least a little bit of the ground major market benchmarks have lost in the first few weeks of the year. Read on to see how Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) fared at the end of 2021, and then find out why SoFi's on the move higher.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has (at least) two major revenue drivers that could power its share price higher: Its coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, and its new antiviral treatment for COVID-19, Paxlovid. Comirnaty is responsible for a sizable portion of its trailing revenue of $69.3 billion, and it's doubtlessly why the pharma's quarterly sales have grown by 134.4% as of Q3 in 2021. Pfizer also plans to invest more in the mRNA technology behind Comirnaty to build out its pipeline of vaccines and therapeutics.

  • 13 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best cloud stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now. The cloud sector has been pummeled in recent weeks after the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rate hikes are on […]