U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.75
    +32.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,555.00
    +270.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,123.25
    +101.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.50
    +19.60 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    -0.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.90
    +17.70 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.52 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    -0.0126 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.90
    +1.46 (+6.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1919
    -0.0132 (-1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5510
    -0.1610 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,749.93
    +14.43 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.49
    +5.13 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.28
    +159.54 (+2.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

2022 IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

IT Budget Percent of Revenue

IT Budget Percent of Revenue
IT Budget Percent of Revenue

IT Budget Percent of Revenue

IT Budget Percent of Revenue
IT Budget Percent of Revenue

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Platinum Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest version of the IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template now includes full job descriptions for the Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Officer (small enterprise), Chief Digital Officer and the Digital Brand Manager. In addition, it is provided in three formats: MS WORD, pdf, and ePub (eReader).

IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - With the explosion of technology into every facet of the day-to-day business environment there is a need to define an effective infrastructure to support the operating environment; have a strategy for the deployment and technology; and clearly define responsibilities and accountabilities for the use and application of technology.

In most industries today, CEOs need a CIO who can be a true business partner, someone who can not only drive out costs from day-to-day operations, but strategically manage IT to enhance revenue and profits.

If the CIO is stuck in tunnel vision they may be scrambling to buy and implement one application after another and execute on programs and projects without a clear sense of strategic priorities; wasting resources on applications and projects that are redundant, and carefully depreciating hardware to keep the accountants happy.

The IT environment is too complex to rely on outmoded ways to keep the business functioning and thriving flawlessly. To balance the many crucial and changing enterprise demands to move the organization forward, an IT governance process is required. This increases risks in expectations of IT - the growth of the Internet, compliance concerns, mobile computing and advanced security risks - as reasons for the critical need for IT governance. Instituting a governance process can serve as a catalyst that can effectively bring together the dynamics of cross-enterprise communication and summarize key, relevant data to provide critical metrics to make informed decisions.

An Essential Strategic Advantage for Your IT Team

Implementing a cost effective IT Infrastructure that aligns with your organization's business strategy is essential to ensuring the success of the Information Technology function. For many IT professionals, the amount of time it takes to develop and implement such an infrastructure, and the unknown process required to complete it, makes infrastructure design and implementation a daunting task. The IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template draws on the experiences of some of the best IT and business operations executives in the industry to provide you with the right shortcuts.

Market and technology dynamics require that companies successfully anticipate the pendulum that swings between cost reduction to resource productivity and innovation. The transition from economic contraction to stabilization, recovery and growth will change the enterprise's strategic outlook, presenting tough decisions and new opportunities. As the pendulum swings back towards innovation, the CIO must become a visionary portfolio manager who skillfully controls three major asset classes: applications, intellectual capital, and financial capital. Managing this portfolio properly will transform IT into a streamlined revenue and profit center.

The size of enterprise impacts the cost of IT as the percentage of revenue is greatest in small enterprise (less than $100 million in revenue) and lest in large enterprises, those with revenues over $1 billion. Also infrastructure and budget vary by industry.

The template comes as a WORD document utilizing a CSS style sheet that is easily modifiable, pdf file, and and ePub file.

Included with the template are a HIPAA Audit Program Guide and an ISO 27001 and ISO 27002 Security Process Audit Checklist. The Template is over 130 pages in length (the full table of contents can be downloaded by clicking on the link above). Also included are all of the information, forms, and policies in the Internet, PDA, SmartPhone and PC Workstation HandiGuideT which was obsoleted in November of 2018.

IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Platnium Edition includes MS WORD formatted:

  • IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Gold Edition

  • Full set of IT and Internet Job Descriptions

Now Includes IT Job Family Classification and key job descriptions and new eReader format

IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Gold Edition includes MS WORD formatted:

  • IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template

  • IT Infrastructure Electronic Forms

  • IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle

2022 Edition includes

  • Updated attached job descriptions to 2022 versions

  • Updated attached electronic forms to 2022 versions

  • Updated survey data to 2022 survey results includes WFH KPI Metrics data

To support the process the IT Governance offering includes these ten (10) full job descriptions:

  • Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

  • Chief Information Officer (CIO)

  • Chief Information Officer (small enterprise)

  • Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)

  • Chief Experience Officer (CXO)

  • Chief Security Officer (CSO)

  • Chief Data Officer

  • Chief Digital Officer

  • Chief Mobility Officer (CMO)

  • Digital Brand Manager

Manage Critical Steps in Infrastructure Definition

IT JobFamilies Defining Your Optimal IT Infrastructure is a critical task that can no longer wait with all of the changes mandated by Sarbanes-Oxley and changes to your operating environment. The template helps you:

  • Understand and explain what infrastructure is, enabling you, your constituents, and the executive team to manage the organization's technology environment more effectively.

  • Analyze the current state of your infrastructure so you know where it works well and where to focus improvement efforts.

  • Justify infrastructure spending, using the template's comprehensive definitions and ready to use examples to link IT infrastructure and your company's bottom line.

  • Prioritize your resources with a prescriptive too-set that lets you focus your efforts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. IT Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Summary

  • Benefits of IT Infrastructure Management

  • Base Assumptions and Objectives

  • Scope and Applicability

  • Operating Philosophy

  • Compliance

  • International Organization for Standardization

2. Strategy and Charter Statement of Authority

  • Chief Information Officer (CIO)

  • Functional IT Group Heads

  • IT Management Council

  • Users

3. IT Management Structure

  • Organizational Approach

  • [Enterprise] IT Group

  • [Enterprise] IT Resources

  • Functional IT Groups

4. Compliance

  • Objective

  • Responsibilities

  • CIO

  • IT Management Council

  • Functional IT Heads

  • Users

  • Auditors

5. IT Job Family Classification

  • Structure

6. Personnel Practices

  • Formal Job Descriptions

  • Hiring

  • Termination

  • Training

  • [Enterprise] Staff

  • Contractor Personnel

7. ERP and OMNI Commerce

  • Strategy

  • Top 10 Best Practices for OMNI Commerce Implementation

8. Controls

  • Types of Controls

  • Risks

  • Controls Standards

  • Logging and Audit Trails

9. Application Development Standards

10. Sammy

  • Quality Assurance Process

11. Service Requests

  • Policies

  • Process

  • Service Request Management

  • Equipment/Service Request

  • Problem Resolution Process

12. Local Area Networks (LANS)

  • Features

  • LAN Standards

  • LAN Councils and Workgroups

13. Backup & Recovery

  • Frequency Guidelines

  • Data Storage and Media Protection

  • Backup Program and Schedule

14. Disaster Recovery Plan

  • DRP Description

  • Critical Function Analysis

  • DRP Procedures for Critical Data

  • Backup Criteria

  • Backup Procedures

  • Storage Criteria

  • Business Recovery Procedures

  • Requirements for Recovery

  • Recovery Guidelines

  • Restoring Damaged Equipment

  • Recovery Management

  • Contingency Planning

  • Planning Activities

15. Security

  • IT Processing Area Classification

  • Classification Categories

  • Work Stations and Remote Terminals

  • Systems Security

  • Staff Member Security

  • Responsibilities

  • User Sensitive Positions

  • Network Security

  • Responsibilities

  • Violation Reporting and Follow-Up

16. Access Control - Physical Site

  • Separation of Duties

  • Least Privilege

  • Access Areas

  • Definitions of IT Access Control Zones

  • Responsibilities

  • Badges

  • Access Control Methods

  • Levels of Access Authority

  • Protection of Supporting Utilities

  • Resource Protection

17. Access Control - Software and Data

  • Resources to Be Protected

  • Basic Standards

  • Classification Of Data, Software, And Documentation

  • Access from Other Facilities

  • Authorization Verification

18. Facility Requirements

  • Physical Plan Considerations

  • Fire

  • Power

  • Air Conditioning

19. Other Technical Guides

20. Appendix

  • CIO and CTO Expanded Roles

  • HIPAA Audit Program Guide

  • ISO 27001 & 27002 Security Process Audit Checklist

  • Massachusetts 201 CMR 17 Compliance Checklist

    • CIO Job Description

    • CIO Job Description (small enterprise)

    • Chief Digital Officer

    • Chief Mobility Officer

    • Chief Security Officer

    • Chief Technology Officer

    • Digital Brand Manager

  • What's News

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftjlr0


Attachments

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M

    With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.

  • iPhone City Is Back at 90% Capacity After Covid Turmoil Subsides

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group has brought the world’s largest iPhone plant to about 90% of anticipated peak capacity, suggesting Apple Inc.’s biggest main production partner has secured enough workers despite a Covid resurgence and recent staff upheaval.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight,

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden has accused oil companies of 'war profiteering' and threatened them with a windfall tax. But will it help with gas prices?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire just got messier, with digital-asset entrepreneur Cameron Winklevoss accusing fellow businessman Barry Silbert of “bad faith stall tactics” and the intermingling of funds within his conglomerate that Winklevoss says have left $900 million in customer assets needlessly in limbo since FTX’s meltdown.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply I

  • 2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without any Hesitation

    Tech stocks faced a tough 2022, with reductions in consumer spending dragging down the shares of some of the world's most valuable companies. According to IDC, in the third quarter of 2022, worldwide PC shipments declined by 15%, and smartphone shipments fell by 9.7% as consumers cut discretionary spending. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have each experienced double-digit decreases in their shares.

  • Exclusive-Tesla makes China boss highest-profile executive after Musk

    The Tesla posting showed that Zhu's title of vice president for Greater China had not changed and that he also retained his responsibilities as Tesla's most senior executive for sales in the rest of Asia as of Tuesday. The move makes Zhu the highest-profile executive at Tesla after Chief Executive Elon Musk, with direct oversight for deliveries in all of its major markets and operations of its key production hubs. The reporting lines for Zhu would keep Tesla's vehicle design and development - both areas where Musk has been heavily involved - separate while creating an apparent deputy to Musk on the more near-term challenges of managing global sales and output.

  • South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for exaggerating driving range of EVs

    South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla Inc for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that Tesla had exaggerated the "driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its Superchargers" on its official local website since August 2019 until recently. The driving range of the U.S. EV manufacturer's cars plunge in cold weather by up to 50.5% versus how they are advertised online, the KFTC said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • General Electric Set to Spin Off Health Unit—Putting Focus Back on Power Division

    GE HealthCare shares start trading this week, but investors are cautious about prospects for the spinoff of the power business.

  • Warren Buffett Bought This Chip Giant in 2022. Should You Do the Same in 2023?

    Huge news came out over a month ago when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) -- the company run by Warren Buffett -- reported it had made a $4 billion investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), otherwise known as TSMC. Clearly, the Oracle of Omaha sees a lot of value in the computer chip manufacturer at today's prices. Should you go along with Buffett and buy shares of TSMC in 2023?

  • Required minimum distribution mistakes to avoid

    Withdrawing the wrong amount, forgetting to take your RMD, mixing plan types are some of the most common mistakes.

  • 25 Biggest Nordic Companies

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 25 biggest Nordic companies. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Nordic Companies. The Nordic countries refer to the nation states of Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland which are located in Northern Europe. They are among some of the most prosperous nations […]

  • These 3 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Just because most meme stocks represent companies of questionable staying power doesn't mean all of them do.

  • Tesla's China head Tom Zhu takes over sales in North America- Electrek

    Tesla did not immediately respond to written requests for comment from Reuters. Zhu and his team from Shanghai have been traveling to Tesla plants in California and Texas prompting talk among colleagues he is being groomed for a bigger role at a time when chief executive Elon Musk has been focused on his purchase of Twitter, Reuters reported last month. Under Zhu's leadership, Tesla Shanghai rebounded strongly from lockdowns this year to bring Tesla close to its target for 2022 of 50% production growth.

  • Who Is Going To Pay For The Global Electrification Push?

    After many years of virtually zero demand growth, the electric industry is looking at strong growth as governments are pushing an electrification agenda, but who is going to end up paying for it?

  • 10 Biggest Retail Companies

    With Walmart leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest retail companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • 10 Largest Beverage Companies

    With PepsiCo at the top of the pile, these are the 10 largest beverage companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • What to Watch: Luxury Sector Likely to Experience U-shape Recovery in China

    Unlike the swift V-shape rebound China experienced in the second quarter of 2020, the luxury business is expected to grow more slowly in 2023.

  • Hyundai Motor, Kia expect auto sales to jump nearly 10% in 2023

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Corp forecast on Tuesday that their combined global sales will jump nearly 10% in 2023, even as last year's sales fell short of target due to supply chain disruptions. The companies sold 6.85 million vehicles in 2022, about 4% less than their combined target of 7.16 million vehicles, largely due to problems including chip and component shortages. They said they would target global sales of 7.52 million vehicles this year.

  • Gemini’s Winklevoss Slams DCG CEO Silbert for ‘Bad Faith Stall Tactics’ Over $900M in Locked Funds

    Cameron Winklevoss penned an open letter over funds reportedly owed to Gemini Earn customers; Barry Silbert denies the accusations.