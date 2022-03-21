U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.28
    -12.84 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,487.92
    -267.01 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,798.02
    -95.82 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,059.08
    -27.06 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.37
    +6.67 (+6.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.30
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.23 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1027
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3010
    +0.1530 (+7.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3170
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.3980
    +0.2280 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,111.34
    -71.95 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.02
    +12.99 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

2022 Growth Opportunities for Personal Protective Equipment in Global Electric Vehicles

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Personal Protective Equipment in Global Electric Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research presents an assessment of the current status of and future prospects for personal protective equipment (PPE) in the global electric vehicles (EVs) industry. Revenue forecasts and analyses cover 4 regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World ([ROW] Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). This study quantifies the revenue generated from PPE sold into the global EVs industry between 2018 and 2026. Revenue is recorded in US dollars ($) and is accounted for at the manufacturer level.

The inherent complexity associated with EV-specific components, including battery-packs and high-voltage lines, exposes workers to significant incremental occupational safety hazards across the value chain. For the purposes of this research, PPE in the EVs industry is classified as a product that is worn to protect the worker from hazards (thermal, electrical, and chemical, among others). The product segments include above the neck protection, respiratory protection, protective clothing, hand protection, foot protection, fall protection, and gas detection. The analysis focuses on both conventionally used offerings and those that will increasingly become the norm, owing to a shift in vehicle architecture and changes in both components and materials used across the value chain.

The highly regulated automotive industry is characterized by well-established safety practices, standard operating procedures, guidelines, and standards. However, the pronounced shift toward eMobility involves, among other things, adapting the existing assembly lines and accommodating and/or replacing certain conventional operations (engine and exhaust system assembly) with those that involve the handling and/or assembling of high-voltage battery packs.

This shift in vehicle powertrain architecture will augur well for higher-value PPE, such as insulated rubber gloves and arc flash protective clothing, among others. While automotive manufacturing/assembly operations dominate the demand for PPE in the EVs industry, the nearly four-fold increase in global EV parc coupled with proliferation of charging stations will offer robust growth opportunity in the aftermarket repair and maintenance segment.

In terms of revenue, the foot protection and hand protection segments collectively composed 53.3% of the total estimated market revenue in 2021. Moreover, the latter will register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, driven primarily by the need for insulating gloves mandated for use while handling high-voltage components.

Geographically, APAC dominates both supply and demand for EVs as well as capacities across the value chain, but the need for self-reliance in the EV value chain has prompted the European Union to adopt an aggressive blueprint to strengthen it capabilities across the value chain.

The publisher's analysis indicates that the global PPE in EVs industry is slated to register robust double-digit growth of about 25.1% in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the Electric Vehicles (EVs) Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, PPE in Electric Vehicles Market

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Key Findings

  • Market Segmentation

  • PPE in the EVs Industry, Product Segmentation

  • Market Overview

  • Impact of Automotive Electrification on PPE Needs

3. Electric Vehicles Market Overview

  • Li-ion Battery Production Capacity Snapshot

  • Electric Vehicle Sales Snapshot

  • Electric Vehicle Parc Snapshot

  • Global Regulatory Compliance and Standards

4. EVs Value Chain Overview

  • EVs Value Chain

  • EVs Value Chain - Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Process Overview

  • EVs Value Chain - Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Process Flow

  • EVs Value Chain - Battery Pack & EV Assembly Process Flow

5. Market Dynamics

  • Key Growth Metrics for PPE in EVs

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Attractiveness Analysis by Product

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Revenue Forecast by Application, Regional Snapshot

  • Attractiveness Analysis by Application and Region

  • Competitive Environment

  • Competitive Analysis

  • Key Competitors

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Above the Neck Protection

  • Key Growth Metrics for Above the Neck Protection

  • Revenue Forecast, Above the Neck Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Above the Neck Protection

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Above the Neck Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Above the Neck Protection

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Above the Neck Protection

  • Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Above the Neck Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sub-Segment, Above the Neck Protection

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Above the Neck Protection

  • Competitive Environment, Above the Neck Protection

  • Competitive Analysis, Above the Neck Protection

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Respiratory Protection

  • Key Growth Metrics for Respiratory Protection

  • Revenue Forecast, Respiratory Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Respiratory Protection

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Respiratory Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Respiratory Protection

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Respiratory Protection

  • Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Respiratory Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sub-Segment, Respiratory Protection

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Respiratory Protection

  • Competitive Environment, Respiratory Protection

  • Competitive Analysis, Respiratory Protection

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hand Protection

  • Key Growth Metrics for Hand Protection

  • Revenue Forecast, Hand Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Hand Protection

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Hand Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Hand Protection

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Hand Protection

  • Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Hand Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sub-Segment, Hand Protection

  • Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Hand Protection

  • Competitive Environment, Hand Protection

  • Competitive Analysis, Hand Protection

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Clothing

  • Key Growth Metrics for Protective Clothing

  • Revenue Forecast, Protective Clothing

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Protective Clothing

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Protective Clothing

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Protective Clothing

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Protective Clothing

  • Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Protective Clothing

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sub-Segment, Protective Clothing

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Protective Clothing

  • Competitive Environment, Protective Clothing

  • Competitive Analysis, Protective Clothing

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Foot Protection

  • Key Growth Metrics for Foot Protection

  • Revenue Forecast, Foot Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Foot Protection

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Foot Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Foot Protection

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Foot Protection

  • Competitive Environment, Foot Protection

  • Competitive Analysis, Foot Protection

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)

  • Key Growth Metrics for Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)

  • Revenue Forecast, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)

  • Competitive Environment, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)

12. Growth Opportunity Universe, PPE in the Electric Vehicles Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Aftermarket Repair & Maintenance, Charging Infrastructure, and EOL Management Services

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Strong Growth in Battery and EV Manufacturing to Drive Growth in European Market

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Value-added PPE Products for Specific Operations across Applications

13. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrn3j7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-growth-opportunities-for-personal-protective-equipment-in-global-electric-vehicles-301506875.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Why Alibaba, JD.com, and RTX Stocks Dropped Monday

    Shares of Chinese companies that rallied Wednesday, then slipped, then rallied again on Friday, were giving back some of their gains again on Monday morning. Shares of Chinese e-cigarette maker RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX), for example, were down 8% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. Internet giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) had lost 8.5%.

  • Why Anaplan Stock Was on Fire on Monday

    Shares of Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) charged sharply higher on Monday, surging by as much as 28.1% in early trading. Anaplan announced on Sunday that it had reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by leading software investment firm Thoma Bravo for $66 per share. It also represents a premium of approximately 46% to the volume-weighted average price of Anaplan stock for the five-day period that ended on March 18, according to a press release issued by the company.

  • Boeing stock dips after China Eastern Airlines 737 plane crashes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses how Boeing stock is performing.&nbsp;

  • Should You Still Keep Your Shopify (SHOP) Stake?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • Boeing Alert: Trading the Stock After the 737 Crash in China

    Boeing stock is moving lower after a 737-800 crash in China. Here's the big-picture layout for the shares now.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • Should You Still Consider Buying Tesla (TSLA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • The Smart Money Is Buying This Big-Data Stock

    In a very tumultuous year for high-growth software stocks, data analytics company Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) has actually held up well. On March 4, private equity firm Hellman & Friedman disclosed a massive $1.39 billion purchase of Splunk, good for 7.5% of the company, making Hellman & Freeman Splunk's largest shareholder.

  • Gas prices: ‘We’re starting to see demand destruction,’ energy strategist says

    KPMG Global Head of Energy Regina Mayor joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil market swings, supply chain disruptions, and the EU's consideration of a Russian oil ban.

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% or More That Wall Street Thinks Could Nearly Double

    Here are three stocks down 50% or more that Wall Street thinks could double within the next 12 months. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has lost roughly two-thirds of its market cap since October 2021. Wall Street expects a big comeback for the stock, though, with a 12-month price target reflecting an upside potential of around 95%.

  • Selling Amazon After the Stock Split? Here's What You Should Know.

    Selling shares of Amazon might be enticing, but don't move too fast or you could end up with an unexpected tax bill.

  • Is it a Wise Decision to Invest in Tencent (TME)?

    Saltlight Capital, an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund A1 class returned +4.96% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and since inception, the A1 class has returned 18.69%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]