2022 Insights on the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Research and Markets
·13 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Intellectual Property Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the historical and current collection of granted patents, patent applications and affiliated documents associated with the upcoming suite of intuitive software and automation enabling solutions, which are designed for use within the healthcare industry. The information in this report has been presented across two deliverables, namely an Excel sheet, featuring an interactive dashboard, and a PowerPoint presentation, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain, and key insights drawn from the available data.

The global healthcare sector has been overtly reluctant to embrace technology. This may partially be due to the failure of early digitization efforts, which were fraught with challenges and turned out to be more of a liability rather than a path forward. In fact, according to a study, clinicians ended up spending more than twice as much time on administrative work (49%), such as updating electronic medical records, than on seeing patients (27%). The delivery of modern healthcare services is, therefore, still in many ways obsolete, relying on analog systems and manual execution on simple, repetitive operations.

This situation is challenging for both healthcare providers (resulting in long and arduous work hours, causing medical staff to burn themselves out) and consumers (which is reflected in hurried, inappropriate diagnosis, lack of proper care and delays in treatment administration). Further, experts have predicted that if things don't change significantly, there is likely to be a severe shortage of healthcare workers in the mid to long term. Similar inefficiencies exist in the pharmaceutical development segment as well, with over USD 800 million being spent on drug discovery alone; a typical product development cycle in this domain lasts close to a decade and costs USD 2.5 billion, on average. However, advances in automation and intuitive software have made it possible for stakeholders to markedly improve operational efficiencies and cut-down on both operational and administrative expenses.

Today, self-learning algorithms are being used to develop AI that can not only help automate various simple and complex tasks but can also assist clinicians in making critical diagnosis / treatment related decisions. It is estimated that over 33% of the tasks that are performed manually by clinicians can be automated, and there are artificially intelligent solutions that are capable of carrying out specialized functions, such as patient triage, without human supervision.

Over the last couple of decades, computer scientists and medical researchers have successfully demonstrated the applications of AI in several diverse aspects of healthcare delivery, including (but not limited to) surgery, drug discovery and hospital / patient data management. The use of self-improving algorithms also guarantees cost savings; experts estimate that savings worth over USD 150 billion can be achieved by 2026, through the adoption of AI-enabled technologies, in the US alone. As a result, a lot of capital and effort are being invested by innovators across the world in this burgeoning field of research. This report attempts to identify key trends that describe the pace and focus of innovation related to healthcare focused AI technologies and solutions.

The report features the following details:

Overall Intellectual Property Landscape

An in-depth review of the various patents and affiliated IP documents that have been published related to technologies and methods associated with the healthcare-related applications of AI, featuring key insights on historical and recent trends.

Popular / Relevant Prior Art Search Expressions

An examination of IP literature, identifying key words and phrases that are used to describe innovations involving the use of AI and other intuitive algorithms for healthcare-focused applications, including information on historical usage in IP filings, key affiliated terms (which can be used to further identify similar innovations), and other related trends.

Patent Valuation Analysis

A competitive benchmarking and valuation analysis of the IP documents published in this field of innovation, taking into account important parameters, such as type of IP document, year of application, time to expiry, number of citations and jurisdiction (factoring in regional GDP).

Patentability and Freedom to Operate

A systematic approach to identifying relevant areas of innovation by analyzing published IP documents, defining the uniqueness patented / patent pending innovations, understanding the scope of patentability in this domain, and pinpointing jurisdictions where new and / or modified claims may be filed without infringing on existing IP.

Analysis of Patent Applications

A detailed summary of the patent applications that were filed across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis segregates the intellectual capital in terms of area of innovation and intended applications, thereby, offering the means to understand key areas of research and identify innovation-specific IP filing trends.

Analysis of Granted Patents

An elaborate summary of the granted patents across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis uses a slightly more specific segregation criteria, based on type of product / solution and intended applications; this offers the means to identify unique innovations that presently have marketing exclusivity and explore future opportunities to enter into promising product markets, once their patents expire.

Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces

An insightful analysis of the various CPC symbols mentioned in the published IP literature used and their affiliated families, in order to identify historical and existing pockets of innovation (based on the functional area / industry described by the elaborate and systematic system of classifying IP); the analysis also features a discussion on the prevalent white spaces (based on CPC symbols) in this area of research.

Claims Analysis

One of the key objectives of the report was to analyze and summarize key inferences from the independent claims mentioned in the granted, active patents in the entire dataset. Using a systematic segregation approach, we have analyzed trends associated with [A] the preamble, [B] type of patent (technology patent or method patent), [C] type of claim (open ended claim or closed ended claim) and [D] key elements of a claim (individual aspects of an innovation that are covered in a singular claim).

Key Topics Covered:

Excel Deliverable

1. Data Collection Guide

2. Summary Dashboard
A. Overall Patent Landscape
B. Key Prior Art Search Expressions
C. Overall Valuation Analysis
D. Patentability and Freedom to Operate
E. Key Trends related to Patent Applications
F. Key Trends related to Granted Patents
G. Impact on COVID-19 Pandemic on IP Filing / Grant

3. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape Dataset

4. Prior Art Search Expressions

5. Patent Applications Dataset

6. Granted Patents Dataset

7. Claims Analysis

8. Patentability and Freedom to Operate Dataset

9. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Dataset

10. Appendix I: Pivot Tables

11. Appendix II: Country / Geography Codes

PowerPoint Deliverable

1. Context

2. Project Approach

3. Project Objectives

Section I
4.Executive Summary

Section II
5. Healthcare Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Affiliated Solutions
5.1. Overview
5.2. Popular Technologies and Solutions
5.2.1. Watson (IBM)
5.2.2. DeepMind (DeepMind Technologies, a Subsidiary of Alphabet)
5.2.3. Other Intuitive Software / Technologies
5.3. Concluding Remarks

6. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape

7. Analysis of Prior Art Search Expressions

8. Intellectual Property Valuation Analysis

Section III
9. Patentability and Freedom to Operate

Section IV
10. Analysis of Patent Applications
10.1. Overview
10.2. Relative Valuation of Patent Applications
10.3. Analysis of Patent Applications
10.3.1. Analysis by Central and Peripheral IP Documents
10.3.2. Analysis by Legal Status
10.3.3. Analysis by Key Innovation Areas and Applications
10.4. Concluding Remarks

Section V
11. Analysis of Granted Patents
11.1. Overview
11.2. Relative Valuation of Granted Patents
11.3. Analysis of Granted Patents
11.3.1. Analysis by Central and Peripheral IP Documents
11.3.2. Analysis by Legal Status
11.3.3. Analysis by Key Innovation Areas and Applications
11.4. Key Applicants & Innovator Profiles
11.5. Claims Analysis
11.6. Concluding Remarks

12. Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces

Section VI
13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

14. Conclusion and Future Outlook

15. Appendices

Companies Mentioned

  • 20/20 GeneSystems

  • 23andMe

  • 360 Knee Systems

  • 3D Smile

  • 3M

  • 3SI Security Systems

  • 410Ai

  • 7D Surgical

  • Aarhus University

  • Abbott

  • Abiomed

  • Abraxis Bioscience

  • Accenture

  • Access Radiology

  • Accessible Conseils

  • Acto

  • Acupath Laboratories

  • Advanced Medical Imaging Development

  • Advanced Mobile Payment

  • Advanced Neuromodulation Systems

  • Advanced Solutions Life Sciences

  • AdviNOW Medical

  • Advisory Board

  • AetharAI

  • Affymetrix

  • Agency for Science, Technology and Research

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Agility Capital

  • Agios Pharmaceuticals

  • Agricultural Information Institute (AII) of Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences

  • AI Fluidics

  • AI Technology

  • Aidot

  • Air Products

  • Ajinomoto

  • Akili Biosystems

  • Akili Interactive

  • Akitra

  • Aktana

  • AlayaCare

  • Alcaris Theranostics

  • Alegeus

  • Algotec

  • Alibaba Group

  • Align Technology

  • AlignCare

  • Alipay Information Technology

  • Alivia Capital

  • Allegheny-Singer Research Institute

  • Allen Institute

  • AllOne Health

  • Allscripts

  • Altair

  • AltheaDX

  • Altrics

  • Alverix

  • Alverix

  • Alyce Health

  • Ambry Genetics

  • Ameican TelePhysicians

  • American Board of Family Medicine

  • Americrop Investments

  • Amino

  • Ampel BioSolutions

  • Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

  • Amuseneering

  • Ancestry

  • Answers

  • Apixio

  • Apogee Informatics

  • Apostle

  • Applera Corporation

  • Applied Brain Research

  • Applied Invention

  • Applied Investments

  • Applied Minds

  • Applied Proteomics

  • APT International Business Sciences

  • Aptar

  • ARC Devices

  • Archimedes

  • Architecture Technology Corporation

  • Argo

  • Arizona Board of Regents, Arizona State University

  • ArmadaGlobal

  • ArmadaHealth

  • Arterys

  • Artificial Learning Systems

  • Ascriptus

  • ASP Global

  • Aspen Neuroscience

  • Aspira Women's Health

  • Asthma Signals

  • Astrazeneca

  • Astrid Pharma

  • AT & T Intellectual Property

  • Athelas

  • ATONARP

  • Augmedix

  • AUM Cardiovascular

  • Aureon Laboratories

  • Australian Institute of Robotic Orthopaedics

  • Avago Technologies

  • Aventusoft

  • Aveva

  • Aviir

  • Azova

  • Babylon

  • Bagne-Miller Enterprises

  • Baidu USA

  • Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute

  • Banner Health

  • Banyan Biomarkers

  • BaseHealth

  • BASF Plant Science

  • Battelle Memorial Institute

  • Baxalta

  • Baxter International

  • Bayer

  • Bayer

  • Baylor College of Medicine

  • Bean Holdings

  • Bechtel

  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

  • Becton Dickinson

  • Beijing Boyuan Xingkang Science and Technology

  • Beijing Guhai Tianmu Biomedical Technology

  • Beijing Institute of Genomics

  • Beijing Medical Cloud Technology

  • Beijing Muyebang Technology

  • Beijing Qiji Biotechnologynology

  • Beijing Tianhe Wisdom Health

  • Beijing Tuberculosis And Thoracic Tumor Research Institute

  • Beijing University of Technology

  • Beijing Wanfang Data

  • Beijing Xbentury Network Technology

  • Beijing Xiangxin Biotechnology

  • Beijing Xiangxin Medical Technology

  • Beijing Yikang Medical Technology

  • Bellsouth Intellect

  • Benevis Informatics

  • BenevolentAI

  • Berg Health

  • Berkeley Lights

  • Berlin Institute for Health Research

  • Bespoke

  • Beta Bionics

  • Beyondspring Pharmaceuticals

  • Bhogar

  • Bio Imaging Korea

  • Bio Synergy Research Center

  • Bioanalytics Group

  • Bioanalytix

  • Bioarray Genetics

  • Biofield

  • Bioinfra

  • Bioinfra Life Science

  • Biokaizen

  • Biomar

  • Biome

  • Bionous

  • Biophysical Corporation

  • Bioretics

  • Bios Health

  • Biosensors International

  • Biosymetrics

  • Biotempus

  • Bio-Thera

  • Biotie Therapies

  • Biowulf Technologies

  • Bired Imaging

  • Blackthaorn Therapeutics

  • Bloom Technologies

  • Bluarc Capital

  • Bluarc Health

  • Blue Note Therapeutics

  • Bluestar Genomics

  • BOE Technology

  • Bomdic

  • Bosch

  • Bose Corporation

  • Boston Research Corporation

  • Boston Scientific Neuromodulation

  • Bostongene

  • Bracco Imaging

  • Brain Power Systems

  • Brain Trust Innovations

  • Brainbox Solutions

  • Brainchip Holdings

  • Brainehealth

  • Brainlab

  • Brainwide Solutions

  • Brigham and Women's Hospital

  • Brighterion

  • Britescan

  • Broad Institute

  • Broadcom

  • Buck Institute for Research on Aging

  • Business Expectations

  • Buzzpole

  • Caduceus Systems

  • Caldwell Intellectual Property Law

  • California Institute of Technology

  • Cambia Health Solutions

  • Cambridge Bio-Augmentation Systems

  • Cancer Commons

  • Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals

  • Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

  • Canon Medical Systems

  • Canon USA

  • Capital.com

  • Capitalbio Technology

  • Cardiocom

  • CardioDx

  • CareFusion

  • Careoregon

  • Carepartners Plus

  • Caris Life Sciences

  • Carlsmed

  • Carrot

  • Case Western Reserve University

  • Casio

  • Catalia Health

  • Catalight Foundation

  • Caterpillar

  • Catholic University of Korea

  • CC&I Research

  • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

  • Celgene

  • Cellanyx

  • Cellcarta

  • Cell-El Therapeutics

  • Cellmic

  • Cellomics

  • Cellworks Life

  • Celmatix

  • Center for Eye Research, Australia

  • Center for Medical Interoperability

  • CentriHealth

  • Centurylink

  • Ceridian

  • Cerner

  • Cerner

  • Cerner

  • Cerora

  • Certara

  • CES

  • Chamberlin Edmonds & Associates

  • Champalimaud Foundation

  • Chan Zuckerberg Biohub

  • Chang Gung University

  • Changchun Meihe Science and Technology Development

  • Change Healthcare

  • Change Healthcare

  • Chase Therapeutics

  • Chen Technology

  • Children's Hospital and Medical Center

  • Children's Hospital of Fudan University

  • Children's Medical Center

  • Children's National Medical Center

  • China Institute for Radiation Protection

  • China Medical University

  • China Telecom

  • Chongqing University Cancer Hospital

  • Cigna

  • Cincinati Children's Hospital Medical Center

  • Cipher Gene

  • Cirtec Medical

  • Citi

  • Citrix

  • City University of Hong Kong

  • Cixi Institute of Biomedical Engineering

  • Clarify Health Solutions

  • Clarion

  • CLAS Healthcare

  • ClearAg

  • Cleave Therapeutics

  • Cleveland Clinic

  • Cleveland Heartlab

  • Clinical Genomics

  • Clinicalbox

  • Clover Health

  • Codexis Mayflower Holdings

  • Cofactor Genomics

  • Cogent Biosciences

  • Cogito

  • CognitiveScale

  • Cognoa

  • Cohero Health

  • Colibri Technologies

  • Collective Health

  • Colon Health Centers of America

  • Color

  • Colossio

  • Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation

  • Community Care of North Carolina

  • ComplexData

  • Compressus

  • Compressus

  • Computer Technology Associates

  • Conduent

  • Conduent

  • Conifer Health Solutions

  • Connance

  • Connectix Corporation

  • ConnSante Biotech

  • ConquerAb

  • CooperSurgical

  • CoreMedica Europe

  • Corista

  • Corista

  • Cornell University

  • Correlogic Systems

  • CortexXus

  • CorVista Health

  • COTA

  • Cotinga Pharmaceuticals

  • Council of Scientific and Industrial Research

  • Counsyl

  • Covera Health

  • Covidien

  • Coyne Scientific

  • Crescendo Bioscience

  • Critical Connection

  • Crowe

  • Crowley Davis Research

  • CSC Holdings

  • CSTS Health Care

  • CTRL-Labs

  • CURA4U

  • Curai Health

  • Curamatix Healthcare

  • Curelon

  • Curemark

  • CureMatch

  • Curneu MedTech Innovation

  • Cutaneous Information Technologies

  • Cyberdontics

  • Cyberkinetics Neurotechnology Systems

  • Cyrcadia

  • Cyrcadia

  • Cyrcadia

  • Cytognomix

  • Cytokinetics

  • D&P Biotech

  • Dacadoo

  • Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology

  • Daiwa House

  • Dako

  • Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

  • Dartmouth College

  • Datagenno Interactive Research

  • DatCard

  • DayaMed

  • Decipher by Veracyte

  • DecisionQ

  • deCode Genetics

  • Deep Bio

  • Deep Genomics

  • Deep Longevity

  • Deep Smart Light

  • DeepCare

  • DeepIntent

  • DeepLife

  • DeepNoid

  • DeepWise

  • Definiens

  • Definiens

  • Delphinus Medical Technologies

  • Demala

  • Denka

  • DePuySynthes

  • Dexcom

  • Diagnoplex

  • Diagnoss

  • Dianon Systems

  • DIG Labs

  • DigiM Solution

  • Digital Infuzion

  • Digital Medical Experts

  • Dignity Health

  • Direct Supply

  • Disney Enterprises

  • DM Intelligence

  • DoAI

  • Doc.Ai

  • Dommar

  • Dr. Eyal Bressler

  • Drager

  • Draper

  • DrFirst

  • Drishti

  • DTN

  • Duke University

  • Dyax

  • Dynamic Imaging

  • DYSIS Medical

  • DZee Solutions

  • EBM Technologies

  • Ebonz

  • eCare21

  • EchelonDx

  • Ecosense

  • EDP Biotech

  • Eight Sleep

  • EIO Diagnostics

  • ELC Management

  • Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute

  • Elekta

  • Elements of Genius

  • Ellipsis Health

  • Elucid

  • Elwha

  • Elwha

  • Embraer

  • EMC Holdings

  • EMED Technologies

  • Emfit

  • Emory University

  • Empire IP

  • eNano Health

  • Endpoint Health

  • Engauge

  • Entelos

  • Entelos Holding Corporation

  • Entelos Holding Corporation

  • Environmental Technologies Group

  • Envisagenics

  • EPFL

  • EQ Holdings

  • Equity

  • eSentire

  • eSight Eyeware

  • Essen BioScience

  • Essenlix Corporation

  • Estimo Healthcare

  • ETH Zurich

  • Ethicon

  • EuclidSR Partners

  • Europroteome AG

  • Evalytica

  • Evidera

  • Evogen

  • Exact Imaging

  • Exini

  • EXINI Diagnostics

  • Exosome Diagnostics

  • Experian Health

  • ExperTune

  • Express Scripts

  • Eyes, Japan

  • Facebook Technology

  • Facet

  • Family Inada

  • Fasotec

  • Federral State Autonomous Educational Institution of Higher Education

  • FEI Company

  • FICO

  • First Opinion

  • Flatiron Health

  • Fujitsu

  • Geisinger

  • GenePlus

  • General Electric

  • GeneType

  • Georgia Tech Research Institute

  • German Cancer Research Center

  • German Cancer Research Center

  • Global Foundries

  • Global Life Sciences Solutions USA

  • Grail

  • Grail

  • GX Life Technology

  • Harbin Institute of Technology

  • Harvard

  • Health Diagnostic Laboratory

  • Health Dialog

  • HealthTrio

  • Healthways

  • HeartFlow

  • Highland Innovations

  • Hitachi

  • Hologic

  • Human Longevity

  • Humana

  • IBM

  • IBM

  • Icahn School of Medicine, Mt. Sinai

  • Imsight Technology

  • Included Health

  • Inspirata

  • Interleukin Genetics

  • Intuit

  • Invention Science Fund Incubator

  • Invention Science Fund Incubator

  • IQVIA

  • J. Morita USA

  • Juno Therapeutics

  • Jurosense

  • Knowledge Vision (Chengdu)

  • Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

  • KPN Ventures

  • Lifeline Biotechnologies

  • LifeQ

  • Live Networks

  • Mayo Clinic

  • Mckesson

  • Medis Medical Imaging

  • Medtronic

  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

  • Mentis Cura

  • Merge

  • Merit CRO

  • MicroMass

  • Microsoft

  • Moffitt Cancer Center

  • Nanjing Shihe Gene Biotechnology

  • NantOmics

  • NantWorks

  • National Center for Scientific Research, France

  • Natural Institute for Health and Medical Research

  • Navican

  • NEC

  • New York Genome Center

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Opko Diagnostics

  • Optimata

  • Paradromics

  • PatientsLikeMe

  • Peraton

  • Philip Morris International

  • Philips

  • Philips

  • Progenics Pharmaceuticals

  • Psomagen

  • Public Health Research Center

  • Pulse Biosciences

  • Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative

  • Reliance

  • Ricoh

  • Roche

  • Roche

  • Roche

  • Samsung Electronics

  • Samsung Life Public Welfare Foundation

  • Selvas AI

  • Seoul National University

  • Shanghai Center for Bioinformation Technology

  • Shanghai Internationa Trading

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Siemens

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • SmartMirror

  • Smith+Nephew

  • Smiths Detection

  • SomaLogic

  • Sony

  • Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center

  • Sunnybrook Research Institute

  • Surgical Theater

  • Sysmex

  • Tempus

  • Terumo

  • Tethys Bioscience

  • The Hartford

  • The National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS)

  • UniServices

  • University of Connecticut

  • University of Freiburg

  • University of Nebraska

  • University of New Mexico, Science & Technology Corporation

  • University of Texas

  • Wellvii

  • Wision AI

  • Zalicus

  • Zeiss

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8756z

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


