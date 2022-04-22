U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,339.70
    -53.96 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,300.51
    -492.25 (-1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,074.20
    -100.45 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.25
    -22.21 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.13
    -1.66 (-1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.80
    -19.40 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.42 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0786
    -0.0054 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2852
    -0.0182 (-1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7580
    +0.4020 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,852.02
    -2,666.34 (-6.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.59
    -14.98 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,540.71
    -87.24 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

2022 Insights on the CAR-T Cell Therapies Market - Anticipated Future Developments & Trends

·8 min read

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CAR-T Cell Therapies: Intellectual Property Landscape (Featuring Historical and Contemporary Patent Filing Trends, Prior Art Search Expressions, Patent Valuation Analysis, Patentability, Freedom to Operate, Pockets of Innovation, Existing White Spaces, and Claims Analysis)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

RnMs Logo
RnMs Logo

This report features an extensive study of the historical and current collection of granted patents, patent applications and affiliated documents associated with the upcoming suite of programmable, personalized anticancer therapies.

The information in this report has been presented across two deliverables, namely a MS Excel sheet, featuring an interactive dashboard, and an MS PowerPoint presentation, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain, and key insights drawn from the available data.

Cancer, one of the leading causes of death worldwide, claimed close to 10 million lives annually Although there are several treatment options available to control disease progression and keep malignant cells from spreading throughout the body, lasting remission is difficult to achieve. In this context, immunotherapies, a relatively recent addition to the gamut of anticancer interventions, have demonstrated significant promise.

For instance, after multiple rounds of chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant, participating in two clinical trials of experimental anticancer interventions and targeted radiation therapy, Scott McIntyre was treated with a CAR T-cell therapy at the University of Chicago Medicine, in 2016. Till date, he is in complete remission from his diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

This highly specific and promising form of treatment that harnesses the versatile effector machinery of the human immune system, has revolutionized cancer treatment across the world. CAR-T therapies have so far been evaluated and approved for several hematological malignancies; ABECMA (relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma), BREYANZI (relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma), TECARTUST (relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL), KYMRIAHT (relapsed or refractory DLBCL and relapsed or refractory ALL), YESCARTAT (DLBCL, primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma, high grade B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma), are products involving the use of CAR-T cells, which have been approved by the US FDA.

Presently, the success rate for CAR T-cell therapies is estimated to be around 30% to 40%, offering lasting remission without requiring any additional treatments. Cytokine release syndrome (CRS), a commonly reported side effect of the treatment, is typically observed within a few days to a couple of weeks after CAR T-cell infusion. In severe cases, patients with CRS may need to be transferred to intensive care and even require life-support machines to stay alive.

However, over time, medical science has developed the necessary means to control / treat CRS. In addition, a successful CAR-T cell graft is known to cause certain rare types of infections, which are generally observed in severely immunodeficient patients. This is because the programmed, effector T-cells also eliminate normal immune cells, which are responsible for keeping infections at bay, in a healthy host.

Other barriers to therapeutic success include inadequate anti-tumor activity (in certain cases), antigen escape, restricted trafficking, and limited tumor infiltration. As a result, there is a lot happening in terms of innovation related to this promising segment of cell-based therapies; medical researchers are developing targeted interventions for different indications and also exploring ways to make the therapy safer. It is also worth mentioning that a lot of capital has also been invested to support R&D activity in this burgeoning field of research. This report attempts to identify key trends that describe the pace and focus of innovation related to CAR-T cell therapies, and make key observations / inferences regarding the development of intellectual capital in this domain.

Scope of the Report

The report features the following details:

Overall Intellectual Property Landscape

An in-depth review of the various patents and affiliated IP documents that have been published related to technologies and methods associated with the therapeutic applications of CAR-T cells, featuring key insights on historical and recent trends.

Popular / Relevant Prior Art Search Expressions

An examination of IP literature, including a shortlist of key words and phrases that have been used to describe innovations involving CAR-T cells that are indicated for the treatment of different types of cancers. The analysis also features historical usage trends of the aforementioned terms in IP filings, key affiliated terms (which can be used to further identify similar innovations), and other related details.

Patent Valuation Analysis

A competitive benchmarking and valuation analysis of the IP documents published in this field of innovation, taking into account important parameters, such as type of IP document, year of application, time to expiry, number of citations and jurisdiction (factoring in regional GDP).

Patentability and Freedom to Operate

A systematic approach to identify relevant areas of innovation by analyzing published IP documents, defining the uniqueness of patented / patent pending innovations, understanding the scope of patentability in this domain, and pinpointing jurisdictions where new and / or modified claims may be filed without infringing on existing IP.

Analysis of Patent Applications

A detailed summary of the patent applications that were filed across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis segregates the intellectual capital in terms of area of innovation and intended applications, thereby, offering the means to understand key areas of research and identify innovation-specific IP filing trends.

Analysis of Granted Patents

An elaborate summary of the granted patents across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis segregates the intellectual capital in terms of area of innovation and intended applications; this offers the means to identify unique innovations that presently have marketing exclusivity, and the feasibility for innovators to enter into promising product markets.

Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces

An insightful analysis of the various CPC symbols mentioned in published IP literature and their affiliated families, in order to identify historical and existing pockets of innovation (based on the functional area / industry described by the elaborate and systematic system of classifying IP); the analysis also features a discussion on the prevalent white spaces (based on CPC symbols) in this area of research.

Claims Analysis

One of the objectives of the report was to analyze and summarize key inferences from the independent claims mentioned in granted, active patents in the dataset. Using a systematic segregation approach, we have analyzed trends associated with [A] the preamble, [B] type of patent (technology patent or method patent), [C] type of claim (open ended claim or closed ended claim) and [D] key elements of a claim (individual aspects of an innovation that are covered in a singular claim).

Key Topics Covered:

Excel Deliverable

1. Research Notes

2. Summary Dashboard
A. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape
B Key Prior Art Search Expressions
C. Key Trends related to Patent Applications (featuring Patentability & Freedom to Operate)
D. Key Trends related to Granted Patents (featuring Patentability & Freedom to Operate)
E. Claims Analysis
F. Key CPC Symbols
G. Key Applicants

3. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape Dataset

4. Prior Art Search Expressions (Keyword Analysis)

5. Patent Applications Dataset

6. Granted Patents Dataset

7. Claims Analysis

8. Key Applicants Analysis

9. CPC Analysis

10. Appendix I: Pivot Tables

11. Appendix II: Country / Geography Codes

12. Appendix III: Innovation Categories

PowerPoint Deliverable

1. Context

2. Project Approach

3. Project Objectives

4. Executive Summary

5. CAR-T cell therapies
5.1. Overview
5.2. History of Development
5.3. FDA Approved CAR-T cell therapies
5.4. Key Benefits and Limitations
5.5. Future Perspectives

6. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape
6.1. Overview
6.2. Analysis of Published IP Documents
6.3. Insights from Patent Applications
6.4. Insights from Granted Patents

7. Key Prior Art Search Expressions
7.1. Overview
7.2. Analysis of Prior Art Search Expressions

8. Intellectual Property Valuation Analysis
8.1. Valuation Overview
8.2. Analysis of Individual Value Ranks
8.2.1. Rank 1 IP Documents
8.2.2. Rank 2 IP Documents
8.2.3. Rank 3 IP Documents
8.2.4. Rank 4 IP Documents
8.2.5. Rank 5 IP Documents
8.3. Concluding Remarks

9. Analysis of Patent Applications
9.1. Overview
9.2. Relative Valuation of Patent Applications
9.3. Patentability & Freedom-to-Operate

10. Analysis of Granted Patents
10.1. Overview
10.2. Relative Valuation of Grated Patents
10.3. Patentability & Freedom-to-Operate
10.4. Analysis of Patent Claims

11. Key Applicants
11.1. Overview
11.2. Analysis of Key Applicants
11.2.1. University of Pennsylvania
11.2.2. Juno Therapeutics
11.2.3. Cellectis
11.2.4. University of California
11.2.5. bluebird bio
11.2.6. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
11.2.7. Novartis
11.2.8. Baylor College of Medicine
11.2.9. Kite Pharma
11.2.10. University of Texas

12. Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces
12.1. Overview
12.2. Pockets of Innovation
12.3. White Spaces
12.4. Concluding Remarks

13. Future Outlook
14.1. Overview
14.2. Contemporary Sentiments & Expert Opinions
14.3. Anticipated Future Developments & Trends

14. Appendices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqxw1q


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-insights-on-the-car-t-cell-therapies-market---anticipated-future-developments--trends-301530893.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Kimberly-Clark tops estimates, raises sales outlook despite inflation

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Kimberly-Clark.

  • China is trying to change its problematic retirement age

    China has some of the youngest retirement ages in the world, which is becoming a major problem for a country that is steadily aging. The official retirement age for men is 60. Women in managerial positions have a retirement age of 55, while blue-collar female workers can retire at 50.

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg reportedly sought to quash article about Activision CEO

    Sheryl Sandberg allegedly worked with a team of Facebook and Activision employees to block a U.K. newspaper from publishing a negative article about then-boyfriend Bobby Kotick.

  • India refiners skip Rosneft crude tenders on 'biased' terms - sources

    India's state refiners did not submit bids in tenders issued by Russia's top oil producer Rosneft as the terms were "one-sided", two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Rosneft on Wednesday issued tenders to sell a total of 6.5 million tonnes of Urals, Siberian Light, Sokol and ESPO Blend crude for loading in May-June and had asked for roubles and full prepayments, sources told Reuters. The terms echoed demands from Russian President Vladimir Putin for roubles-only trade in natural gas.

  • Why many employers have ditched 4-year degree requirements

    In recent years, major employers, including Accenture, AT&T, Dell, Google, Hilton Hotels, Ernst & Young, Oracle, IBM and Intel hired more workers, like Williams, without four-year college degrees, according to a new report.

  • China’s Oil Demand Is Tumbling the Most Since Wuhan Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China is heading for the largest oil demand shock since the early days of the pandemic as the nation’s efforts to tame a rapidly spreading virus hobbles vast swathes of the economy.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukr

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 million, Obamas to leave Spotify, Amazon debuts new service

    Notable business headlines include Elon Musk’s The Boring Company raising $675 million for its tunnel-making venture, the Obama’s looking to end their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, and Amazon debuting its new ‘Buy with Prime’ service for third-party sellers.

  • Boeing's Janene Collins tackles supplier challenges to head off disruptions

    Now she leads one for Boeing, composed of a network of more than 3,000 suppliers that make 560 million parts a year, valued at $19 billion. In the early days of the pandemic, Collins’ team revamped the way it works with the full spectrum of suppliers to get ahead of potential material shortages that could disrupt post-pandemic production. The Business Journal talked to Collins about Boeing’s project to map all the parts of its supply chain, how she got to Boeing, and how the pandemic changed what she did in her free time.

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • Your ultimate guide to retirement: Savings, investments and tax tips to help you thrive

    Decisions about when and where we retire are some of the biggest we'll make in our careers. Here's what to know as you're approaching it.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett assumed control of the company back in May of 1965, that position would be worth more than $27.5 million today. The investment conglomerate now has a market capitalization of roughly $771 billion and stands as the one of the world's largest companies, and The Oracle of Omaha's ability to identify promising businesses worth holding long term has played a big role in getting there. While Berkshire's massive market cap suggests its most explosive days of growth are likely in the past, an incredible performance and top-tier management and analyst teams suggest it can still pay to look to the company for investing inspiration.

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • 'The greatest risk to Starbucks at this point,' according to BTIG’s Peter Saleh

    Starbucks (SBUX) has more to lose from giving up market share than intensifying unionization fight, according to BTIG Managing Director Peter Saleh.

  • Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition

    Retirement can often be daunting because it means a shift from traditional income to a reliance on savings, investments and government programs such as Social Security. However, for most Americans, the government safety net is not enough to live on. … Continue reading → The post Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cummins Releases First Human Capital Management Report

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. has released its first Human Capital Management Report exploring the company’s approach to creating a dynamic work environment to attract, develop and retain the sk...

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries To Resume In 2H22: Reuters

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has informed key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries will begin in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. Boeing's large 787 inventory, accumulated since deliveries were halted nearly a year ago due to structural issues, has locked up desperately needed cash and reduced airline capacity. The report cited two people familiar with the matter that Boeing has told airlines that deliveries would resume duri

  • Activision Blizzard Dodges Another Bullet

    Things are looking up for Activision Blizzard . The video game publisher has had a rough go of things over the last year, starting with multiple sexual harassment accusations and a plethora of lawsuits from both past and former employees. A Wall Street Journal investigation in late 2021 also alleges that Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick was aware of the harassment issues within the company and swept them under the rug.

  • LIBERO COPPER RESPONDS TO MISPRESENTATION IN RECENT PUBLISHED MEDIA ARTICLE

    Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) would like to offer clarification and correction of the article published on April 21, 2022 by the Mining Journal, titled "Judge orders Libero to stop Mocoa exploration".

  • MP Materials Begins Construction On Texas Factory; Inks Supply Deal With GM

    Mp Materials Corp (NYSE: MP) has signed a definitive supply agreement with General Motor Co (NYSE: GM) to produce alloy and magnets for the automotive giant's EV programs. The financial terms were not disclosed. Under the long-term agreement, MP Materials will supply U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy, and finished magnets for the electric motors. MP Materials' Texas magnetics facility will source materials from Mountain Pass, California, and produce magnets powering appro