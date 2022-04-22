U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

2022 Insights on the Global Market for Centrifugation in the Life Sciences Industry

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Centrifugation in Life Sciences Industry Market

Global Centrifugation in Life Sciences Industry Market
Global Centrifugation in Life Sciences Industry Market

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed description of centrifugation in life sciences and the latest technologies in the market. The report includes market estimates for different types of centrifugation in life sciences.

The report also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market. By product type, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into disc stack centrifuges, high-speed centrifuges, high-capacity centrifuges, multipurpose centrifuges, microcentrifuges, blood banking centrifuges and ultracentrifuges.

By model type, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into benchtop centrifuges and floor-standing centrifuges. By application, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into bio-pharmaceuticals and clinical diagnostics. By end use, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into lab scale and production scale. This report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing market growth. Market drivers, restraints and opportunities are discussed in the report.

This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global market for centrifugation in life sciences, as well as competition and key player strategies and performance. The discussion is focused on major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations and mergers and acquisitions. The report also emphasizes company profiles for major vendors, including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market share and upcoming regional demand for centrifugation in life sciences.

Some of the major market players discussed in the report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation) and Eppendorf AG, NuAire, Alfa Laval Corporate AB and GEA Group AG. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturer total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes

  • 50 tables

  • An overview of the global centrifugation market

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Highlights of the market potential for centrifugation market based on product type, model type, application, end use, and region

  • Detailed overview of centrifugation process, basics, and types of centrifugation separations; and information on centrifuges used in pharmaceutical manufacturing

  • Discussion on applications of centrifuges in pharmaceutical companies and description of centrifuges used for RTPCR testing of COVID-19

  • Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

  • Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players including Alfa Laval AB, Beckman Coulter Inc., Cardinal Health, Eppendorf, GEA Group AG, and Sartorius AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Centrifugation Overview

  • What is Centrifugation?

  • Basics of Centrifugation

  • Types of Centrifugation Separation

  • Centrifuge in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

  • Applications of Centrifugation: Pharmaceutical Industries

  • Laboratory Centrifuges

  • Centrifuge Categories

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

  • Overview

  • Centrifuges for Rtpcr: Covid-19

  • Covid-19 Impact: Laboratory Centrifuge Sales

Chapter 5 Centrifugation in Life Sciences Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Technological Advancements and Innovative Rotor Design

  • Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Research

  • Molecular Diagnostics in Hospitals

  • Chronic Diseases and Advancements in Biotechnology and Life Sciences

  • Market Restraints

  • High Equipment Costs

  • Market Opportunities

  • Automation and Innovative Features

  • Single Use Centrifuge Systems

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corp.)

  • Eppendorf AG

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

  • Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences by Product Type

  • Disc Stack Centrifuges

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • High-Speed Centrifuges

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • High-Capacity Centrifuges

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Multipurpose Centrifuges

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Microcentrifuges

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Blood Banking Centrifuges

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Ultracentrifuges

  • Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Model Type

  • Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences by Model Type

  • Benchtop Centrifuges

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Floor-Standing Centrifuges

  • Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences by Application

  • Bio-Pharmaceutical

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Clinical Diagnostics

  • Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End Use

  • Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences by End Use

  • Lab Scale

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Production Scale

  • Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences, by Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Alfa Laval Corporate Ab

  • Andritz AG

  • Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. Kg

  • Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corp.)

  • Cardinal Health

  • Eppendorf Se

  • Ferrum Ltd.

  • Flottweg Se

  • Gea Group AG

  • Hermle Labortechnik GmbH

  • Qiagen N.V.

  • Sartorius AG

  • Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Chapter 12 Appendix: List of Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3oopc

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


