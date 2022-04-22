2022 Insights on the Global Market for Centrifugation in the Life Sciences Industry
This report provides a detailed description of centrifugation in life sciences and the latest technologies in the market. The report includes market estimates for different types of centrifugation in life sciences.
The report also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market. By product type, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into disc stack centrifuges, high-speed centrifuges, high-capacity centrifuges, multipurpose centrifuges, microcentrifuges, blood banking centrifuges and ultracentrifuges.
By model type, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into benchtop centrifuges and floor-standing centrifuges. By application, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into bio-pharmaceuticals and clinical diagnostics. By end use, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into lab scale and production scale. This report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing market growth. Market drivers, restraints and opportunities are discussed in the report.
This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global market for centrifugation in life sciences, as well as competition and key player strategies and performance. The discussion is focused on major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations and mergers and acquisitions. The report also emphasizes company profiles for major vendors, including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market share and upcoming regional demand for centrifugation in life sciences.
Some of the major market players discussed in the report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation) and Eppendorf AG, NuAire, Alfa Laval Corporate AB and GEA Group AG. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturer total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes
50 tables
An overview of the global centrifugation market
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Highlights of the market potential for centrifugation market based on product type, model type, application, end use, and region
Detailed overview of centrifugation process, basics, and types of centrifugation separations; and information on centrifuges used in pharmaceutical manufacturing
Discussion on applications of centrifuges in pharmaceutical companies and description of centrifuges used for RTPCR testing of COVID-19
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players including Alfa Laval AB, Beckman Coulter Inc., Cardinal Health, Eppendorf, GEA Group AG, and Sartorius AG
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Centrifugation Overview
What is Centrifugation?
Basics of Centrifugation
Types of Centrifugation Separation
Centrifuge in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
Applications of Centrifugation: Pharmaceutical Industries
Laboratory Centrifuges
Centrifuge Categories
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
Overview
Centrifuges for Rtpcr: Covid-19
Covid-19 Impact: Laboratory Centrifuge Sales
Chapter 5 Centrifugation in Life Sciences Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Technological Advancements and Innovative Rotor Design
Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Research
Molecular Diagnostics in Hospitals
Chronic Diseases and Advancements in Biotechnology and Life Sciences
Market Restraints
High Equipment Costs
Market Opportunities
Automation and Innovative Features
Single Use Centrifuge Systems
Competitive Landscape
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corp.)
Eppendorf AG
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences by Product Type
Disc Stack Centrifuges
Market Size and Forecast
High-Speed Centrifuges
Market Size and Forecast
High-Capacity Centrifuges
Market Size and Forecast
Multipurpose Centrifuges
Market Size and Forecast
Microcentrifuges
Market Size and Forecast
Blood Banking Centrifuges
Market Size and Forecast
Ultracentrifuges
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Model Type
Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences by Model Type
Benchtop Centrifuges
Market Size and Forecast
Floor-Standing Centrifuges
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences by Application
Bio-Pharmaceutical
Market Size and Forecast
Clinical Diagnostics
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End Use
Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences by End Use
Lab Scale
Market Size and Forecast
Production Scale
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Alfa Laval Corporate Ab
Andritz AG
Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. Kg
Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corp.)
Cardinal Health
Eppendorf Se
Ferrum Ltd.
Flottweg Se
Gea Group AG
Hermle Labortechnik GmbH
Qiagen N.V.
Sartorius AG
Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Chapter 12 Appendix: List of Abbreviations
