U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.50
    -19.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,715.00
    -60.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,622.50
    -85.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.00
    -7.20 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    -0.49 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.10
    -12.30 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    -0.32 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0245
    -0.0075 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.94
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1807
    -0.0089 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.9080
    +1.5830 (+1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,109.44
    -425.42 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    371.07
    -21.00 (-5.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,388.29
    +2.77 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

2022 Insights on How to Implement Omni Commerce - Keep Emerging Platforms in Mind

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omni Commerce Strategy - 2022 Standard Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Business to Business systems are now moving towards the new e-commerce paradigm - an ERP that covers both internal and external applications

How to Implement Omni Commerce - the Wave of the Future - SmartPhones and tablets are changing the way people and businesses browse the Internet, shop, provide service and communicate with suppliers, customers and associates.

CIOs need to have the right foundation. Leadership begins with having a strategy in place that works and then having the right people in place to create and implement them. Factors to consider include

  1. Platform consistency. Here's where the rubber meets the road in an omni-channel world. Will the customer/user have the same experience on the web, in the brick and mortar facility and on their mobile devices? Accomplish this by breaking down internal silos and centralizing operations, people and product information.

  2. Implement a flexible platform. The technology platform is critical to a successful omni-commerce strategy. Is it scalable? Is it designed to promote a rich, immerse experience? Making the right investment in the right platform can also help support a best-in-class content strategy.

  3. Keep emerging platforms in mind. Mobile and social platforms should be part of successful experience-driven omni commerce if executed strategically. Mine available data to see which mobile channels your customers/users use most, and embrace them. In addition, social engagement requires a commitment to authenticity. Brands must be prepared to drive relevant dialog with consumers and users in the social world.

  4. Ensure IT and marketing agility. Look for out-of-the-box adaptive components that speed implementation time for new and updated sites. Look for platforms that include reporting, metrics, merchandising and marketing tools that enable enterprises to perform rapid and flexible customization of product pages, shopping cart and checkout options based on target visitor segmentation and evolving merchandising strategies.

Omni Commerce Strategic Planning Toolkit

Whether your organization is a retailer, or a manufacturer or distributor, customers and users want one solution: A consistent, compelling experience that crosses all platforms no matter if they are in a brick and mortar faculty, online, or through social or mobile channels.

The Omni Commerce Strategic Planning Toolkits helps to create an environment in which an enterprise can build an agile customer/user-centric brand solution

Omni Commerce Strategic Planning Toolkit Contains:

  • IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template

  • Full set of IT Infrastructure Electronic Forms

  • BYOD Policy Template

  • Social Networking Policy Template

  • Chief Experience Officer job description

  • Manager Blockchain Architecture job description

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5n52ja

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market

    Bear markets are awful. Three Fool.com contributors think new Warren Buffett stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), e-commerce titan Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and top semiconductor technologist ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) are buys during this bear market. Billy Duberstein (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, got a nice 10% boost on the news Warren Buffett took a big stake in the world's largest chipmaker, the stock is still down 50% from its all-time high and still trades for less than 15 times earnings.

  • Musk Considers Further Twitter Layoffs in Sales on Monday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is considering firing more Twitter Inc. employees as soon as Monday, this time targeting the sales and partnership side of the business after mass resignations among engineers on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger

  • If Buffett Likes Taiwan Semiconductor, He'd Love These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett turned heads last week when he invested in a semiconductor stock for the first time, foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). While the Oracle of Omaha had lots of good reasons to invest in TSMC, there might actually be a greater opportunity in Taiwan Semi's key suppliers, like these three profitable semiconductor equipment stocks. As Taiwan Semiconductor has a highly diverse set of powerful customers, so does Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT).

  • Tesla’s 19th recall this year is the least of shareholders’ headaches

    Three weeks into November, Tesla is already on its fourth recall of the month.

  • In Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- At Twitter’s European headquarters, surviving employees have one big problem with Elon Musk’s demand that everyone must return to the office: finding somewhere to live.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing

  • Australia Learns There’s No Replacement for the Chinese Consumer

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has spent big to attract swathes of Indian tourists to its shores, signed a free-trade deal with post-Brexit Britain and uncovered new Middle East markets during its 30-month trade rift with China.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Du

  • New FTX CEO Paid $1,300 an Hour, Court Filings Show

    Non-executive directors hired in the wake of the crypto exchange’s collapse are earning $50,000 a month – but the fees may pale in comparison to the overall costs of corporate restructuring.

  • Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

    Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For Zhu, and millions of other younger Chinese, the low pay, long hours of drudgery and the risk of injuries are no longer sacrifices worth making. "After a while that work makes your mind numb," said the 32-year-old, who quit the production lines some years ago and now makes a living selling milk formula and doing scooter deliveries for a supermarket in Shenzhen, China's southern tech hub.

  • Russia Loses 90% of Its Key European Market Before Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- With just two weeks to go until European Union sanctions come into force, Russia has already lost more than 90% of its market in the bloc’s northern countries, previously the mainstay of shipments from the Baltic and Arctic terminals.Russia shipped just 95,000 barrels a day to Rotterdam — its only remaining European destination for seaborne deliveries outside the Mediterranean/Black Sea basin — in the four weeks to Nov. 18. That’s down from more than 1.2 million barrels a day sent

  • Race to Secure Gas for Europe’s Future Winters Has Already Begun

    Some companies are weighing U.S. LNG deals, but talks have hit hurdles because of climate goals and pricing.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Ups Stakes in Japanese Trading Houses

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. increased its stakes in five of Japan’s major trading companies, according to filings released on Monday. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing MarketBerkshire Hath

  • Elizabeth Holmes and Sam Bankman-Fried: How wunderkinds go wild

    Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes and FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried were two tech entrepreneurs who rose and fell on bad decision-making. Coaching may have prevented disaster.

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...

  • China’s Spending on Russian Energy Nears $60 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to boost Russian energy imports last month, as purchases of natural gas, coal, crude oil and oil products increased to nearly $60 billion since the invasion of Ukraine, from about $35 billion a year ago.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock

  • Top 15 Manufacturing Companies in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 15 manufacturing companies in the U.S. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Manufacturing Companies in the U.S. The manufacturing sector in the United States is among the biggest in the world and a key driver […]

  • How To Save for Retirement Without a 401(K)

    You can retire a millionaire even if you don't have a 401(k). Find out how you can save for retirement without a 401(k).

  • Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in bid to boost growth

    Bob Iger is returning to Walt Disney Co as chief executive less than a year after he retired, a surprise comeback that coincides with the entertainment company's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit. Iger, 71, who was chief executive for 15 years and retired as chairman last year, has agreed to serve as CEO for two more years effective immediately, Disney said in a statement late on Sunday. Disney shares were up 8.2% at $99.30 in premarket U.S. trading, while the Frankfurt-listed stock jumped as much as 9.6% in European hours on Monday and was set for its best day in almost two years.

  • 8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make

    Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. However, there are other purchases that act more as investments. Here are eight purchases every...

  • 9 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 9 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World. The highly evident effects of climate change all over the world are forcing the […]

  • Diesel price increase affects trucking industry

    Truckers and trucking companies nationwide see no end in sight as the price of diesel continues to rise, with many forced to add a fuel surcharge as a result.