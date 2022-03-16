2022 Insights on the Leading Construction Equipment Companies - Featuring Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, CNH, Hitachi, Deere & Co., Liebherr, Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Kobelco & Kubota
Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Annual Strategy Dossier - 2022 - World's 10 Leading Construction Equipment Manufacturers - Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, CNH, Hitachi, Deere & Co., Liebherr, Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Kobelco & Kubota - Strategy Focus, Key Strategies & Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Construction Equipment market has been on a roll since late 2020 with booming demand for equipment across traditional markets while facing modest headwinds in form of supply chain challenges & semi-conductor shortages
The Global Construction Equipment market has been on a roll since late 2020 with booming demand for equipment across North America & Europe (despite the slump in China) with continued infrastructure investments, strong residential construction in the U.S., strong demand from the commodities segment and robust fleet utilization across operators back to pre-COVID levels while facing continued challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic marked by supply chain disruptions & bottlenecks, limited freight capacity & semi-conductor chip shortages which continue to impede the pace of overall recovery momentum
Residential construction segment in North America continues to be robust given strong housing starts while ongoing fiscal stimulus measures, in form of investments in infrastructure development, across most key global markets continue to drive industry confidence & fresh investments. The industry also continues to make steady progress towards transitioning to sustainable technologies with the rapid development & commercialization of battery electric, hybrid, hydrogen powered fuel cells & other alternate fuel powered equipment which are likely to receive a further push from the volatility in global crude oil prices providing significant growth opportunity in terms of fleet replacements & recapitalizations
The introduction of remote & fully autonomous construction equipment, development & roll-out of niche services based on cutting edge technologies & innovative business models, like autonomous mobility as a service for mining sites & construction workplaces, are set to transform the construction equipment market landscape going forward. Further, the latest $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act in the U.S. and the launch of EU's major Infrastructure Investment, under its Global Gateway Strategy in late 2021, aimed at mobilizing & investing EUR 300 billion through 2027 towards development of global infrastructure apart from huge planned investments towards infrastructure in the world's fastest growing economy, India, over near term are likely to provide a massive boost to the construction industry over medium term. That's despite projections for the slowdown of global economic recovery over near term owing to uncertainty over the likely direction of the pandemic and rising inflation levels necessitating monetary policy tightening by the central banks
Overall, the CE industry is likely to continue riding the ongoing market rally in 2022 with most key markets projected to register steady growth, with the exception of China, which continues to be in the correction mode following real estate woes and a zero-tolerance policy towards COVID-19
Against this backdrop, the 2022 edition of the report analyses the overall strategy focus and provides insights into & comprehensive analysis of the Strategies & Plans being conceptualized & pursued by the World's Top 10 Construction Equipment manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon
Report Excerpts:
1. Analysis of CAT's overall strategy focus pivoted around profitable growth, expansion of product offerings, scaling up of services business and active pursuit of technological innovations
2. Decryption of Komatsu's medium term strategy focusing on digitalization with the development of a scaled & integrated solutions business for construction workplaces and value creation through technological innovations with laser focus on sustainability & autonomy
3. CNH's aggressive push on the development of alternate fuel based powertrains under its 'Clean Energy Leader' strategy. Further, the approval of latest business restructuring focusing on the spin-off of on-highway businesses is likely to enable CNH to invest significantly towards next generation technologies going forward
4. Hitachi to go solo in North & South America from March 2022 with plans to establish its own sales & distribution network from scratch with significant investments following the recent dissolution of its long-standing production & distribution JV with Deere & Co
5. Massive investments in infrastructure across most key global markets likely to provide a major boost to construction industry over medium term
6. The emerging energy transition towards sustainability is likely to create a demand supercycle for the mining & metals industry over medium term
7. Construction activity projected to maintain its overall growth momentum across most key markets in 2022, with the exception of China, with strong drivers, indicators & fundamentals
8. Supply Chain disruptions, continued semi-conductor chip shortages, pandemic's likely direction & inflationary pressures across key markets could become potential speed humps on the industry's recovery momentum over near term
Relevance & Usefulness:
Strategic Planning & Decision-Making process
Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans
Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues
Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections
Analysis of Key Industry Trends, Issues & Challenges, Risk Factors & Market Outlook for 2022
Key Topics Covered:
Section - 1: Business Snapshot & Overview - World's Top 10 Construction Equipment Manufacturers
Founded
Headquartered
Business Segments
Product Portfolio
Revenue Base
Market Capitalization
Key Executives
Shareholding/Ownership Structure
Section - 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Top 10 Industry OEMs
Revenue Base & Growth Trend
Revenues Split by Key Segments
Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
Return on Sales Trend
Profitability Growth Trend
Cash Flow from Operations
R&D Expenditure Trend
CAPEX Trend
Section - 3: Strategy Focus - Across Top 10 Industry OEMs
Section - 4: Key Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage
Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
Market Specific Strategies & Plans
R&D Strategies & Plans
Growth Strategies & Plans
Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
Financial Strategies & Plans
Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section - 5: SWOT Analysis
Strengths to be Leveraged
Weaknesses to be worked on
Opportunities to be capitalized upon
Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section - 6: Key Trends
Industry Trends
Market Trends
Technology Trends
Section - 7: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section - 8: Global Construction Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
Driving Forces
Restraining Forces
Section - 9: Strategic Market Outlook
Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario
Demand Outlook for 2022
Growth Projections for the Global Construction Equipment Market
Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iisj6q
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900