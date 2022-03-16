U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,310.25
    +48.25 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,849.00
    +317.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,682.75
    +231.00 (+1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.50
    +24.80 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.17
    +1.73 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.40
    -9.30 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.59
    -3.18 (-10.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3300
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,433.93
    +1,938.03 (+5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.00
    +38.73 (+4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.92
    +85.22 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

2022 Insights on the Leading Construction Equipment Companies - Featuring Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, CNH, Hitachi, Deere & Co., Liebherr, Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Kobelco & Kubota

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Annual Strategy Dossier - 2022 - World's 10 Leading Construction Equipment Manufacturers - Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, CNH, Hitachi, Deere & Co., Liebherr, Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Kobelco & Kubota - Strategy Focus, Key Strategies & Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Construction Equipment market has been on a roll since late 2020 with booming demand for equipment across traditional markets while facing modest headwinds in form of supply chain challenges & semi-conductor shortages

The Global Construction Equipment market has been on a roll since late 2020 with booming demand for equipment across North America & Europe (despite the slump in China) with continued infrastructure investments, strong residential construction in the U.S., strong demand from the commodities segment and robust fleet utilization across operators back to pre-COVID levels while facing continued challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic marked by supply chain disruptions & bottlenecks, limited freight capacity & semi-conductor chip shortages which continue to impede the pace of overall recovery momentum

Residential construction segment in North America continues to be robust given strong housing starts while ongoing fiscal stimulus measures, in form of investments in infrastructure development, across most key global markets continue to drive industry confidence & fresh investments. The industry also continues to make steady progress towards transitioning to sustainable technologies with the rapid development & commercialization of battery electric, hybrid, hydrogen powered fuel cells & other alternate fuel powered equipment which are likely to receive a further push from the volatility in global crude oil prices providing significant growth opportunity in terms of fleet replacements & recapitalizations

The introduction of remote & fully autonomous construction equipment, development & roll-out of niche services based on cutting edge technologies & innovative business models, like autonomous mobility as a service for mining sites & construction workplaces, are set to transform the construction equipment market landscape going forward. Further, the latest $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act in the U.S. and the launch of EU's major Infrastructure Investment, under its Global Gateway Strategy in late 2021, aimed at mobilizing & investing EUR 300 billion through 2027 towards development of global infrastructure apart from huge planned investments towards infrastructure in the world's fastest growing economy, India, over near term are likely to provide a massive boost to the construction industry over medium term. That's despite projections for the slowdown of global economic recovery over near term owing to uncertainty over the likely direction of the pandemic and rising inflation levels necessitating monetary policy tightening by the central banks

Overall, the CE industry is likely to continue riding the ongoing market rally in 2022 with most key markets projected to register steady growth, with the exception of China, which continues to be in the correction mode following real estate woes and a zero-tolerance policy towards COVID-19

Against this backdrop, the 2022 edition of the report analyses the overall strategy focus and provides insights into & comprehensive analysis of the Strategies & Plans being conceptualized & pursued by the World's Top 10 Construction Equipment manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon

Report Excerpts:
1. Analysis of CAT's overall strategy focus pivoted around profitable growth, expansion of product offerings, scaling up of services business and active pursuit of technological innovations
2. Decryption of Komatsu's medium term strategy focusing on digitalization with the development of a scaled & integrated solutions business for construction workplaces and value creation through technological innovations with laser focus on sustainability & autonomy
3. CNH's aggressive push on the development of alternate fuel based powertrains under its 'Clean Energy Leader' strategy. Further, the approval of latest business restructuring focusing on the spin-off of on-highway businesses is likely to enable CNH to invest significantly towards next generation technologies going forward
4. Hitachi to go solo in North & South America from March 2022 with plans to establish its own sales & distribution network from scratch with significant investments following the recent dissolution of its long-standing production & distribution JV with Deere & Co
5. Massive investments in infrastructure across most key global markets likely to provide a major boost to construction industry over medium term
6. The emerging energy transition towards sustainability is likely to create a demand supercycle for the mining & metals industry over medium term
7. Construction activity projected to maintain its overall growth momentum across most key markets in 2022, with the exception of China, with strong drivers, indicators & fundamentals
8. Supply Chain disruptions, continued semi-conductor chip shortages, pandemic's likely direction & inflationary pressures across key markets could become potential speed humps on the industry's recovery momentum over near term

Relevance & Usefulness:

  • Strategic Planning & Decision-Making process

  • Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans

  • Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

  • Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections

  • Analysis of Key Industry Trends, Issues & Challenges, Risk Factors & Market Outlook for 2022

Key Topics Covered:

Section - 1: Business Snapshot & Overview - World's Top 10 Construction Equipment Manufacturers

  • Founded

  • Headquartered

  • Business Segments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Revenue Base

  • Market Capitalization

  • Key Executives

  • Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section - 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Top 10 Industry OEMs

  • Revenue Base & Growth Trend

  • Revenues Split by Key Segments

  • Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

  • Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

  • Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

  • Return on Sales Trend

  • Profitability Growth Trend

  • Cash Flow from Operations

  • R&D Expenditure Trend

  • CAPEX Trend

Section - 3: Strategy Focus - Across Top 10 Industry OEMs

Section - 4: Key Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage

  • Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

  • Market Specific Strategies & Plans

  • R&D Strategies & Plans

  • Growth Strategies & Plans

  • Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

  • Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

  • Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

  • Financial Strategies & Plans

  • Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

  • Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section - 5: SWOT Analysis

  • Strengths to be Leveraged

  • Weaknesses to be worked on

  • Opportunities to be capitalized upon

  • Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section - 6: Key Trends

  • Industry Trends

  • Market Trends

  • Technology Trends

Section - 7: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section - 8: Global Construction Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

  • Driving Forces

  • Restraining Forces

Section - 9: Strategic Market Outlook

  • Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

  • Demand Outlook for 2022

  • Growth Projections for the Global Construction Equipment Market

  • Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iisj6q

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Alibaba and JD.com soar as China pledges to support markets

    Chinese- and Hong Kong-listed stocks soared on Wednesday after China's government pledged to support beleaguered markets.

  • Stocks Surge as China Pledge Revives Risk Appetite: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks surged Wednesday and U.S. futures climbed as China’s vow to stabilize battered markets lifted sentiment after weeks of worries about war and high inflation. Treasury yields rose ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift W

  • China Vows to Keep Markets Stable, Support Foreign Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing issued a strong promise for policies to boost financial markets and stimulate economic growth as it responded to a market sell-off over risks from the property market, overseas listings and internet companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUk

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • China Stocks Jump Most Since 2008 as State Council Vows Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks across Hong Kong and China staged a stunning rebound after China’s state council vowed to keep its stock market stable amid a historic rout that erased $1.5 trillion in value over the past two sessions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Up

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • How To Play The Biggest Commodity Supply Squeeze In History

    Metals prices are breaking records left and right, and one Canadian miner looks poised to take advantage of what might go down in history as the biggest commodity supply squeeze of all time

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.