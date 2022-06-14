U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

2022 Insights on NATO Member Defenses - War Catalyzes Eastern European Defense Market as the New Blue Ocean

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NATO Member Defense Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The disruption the Russo-Ukrainian War is having on the international defense system has also sped up changes in the global defense industry. The war, the most influencing event on global defense markets in the last 2 decades, has caught NATO members in the midst of strategic national security and military build-up planning processes, especially in the face of China's potential threat.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has catalyzed the EU to update its strategy urgently. Russian aggression is described by the Council of the EU in late February 2022 as "a tectonic change in the history of Europe," from which a need arose to make a "quantum leap" in the development of military capabilities so as to act as an "assertive protective force," recognizing the gap between military capability and the threat.

With vast global implications, war will directly affect the global defense market's competitive landscape as well as the demands, needs, and long-term military build-up plans among NATO members. The increasing threat of Russian attribution is shifting European defense budgets and military posture. For the first time since WWII, Germany has allowed the export of offensive weapons and removed barriers for the procurement of armed UAVs.

It is too early to determine how the various reforms will transform the global defense market once the war has ended. But some significant areas stand out, considering that for the first time in decades Eastern and Western weapon systems and concepts of operations are engaged.

This report explores the initial trends impacting NATO members' defense markets in light of the changing geopolitical landscape and emerging military doctrines responding to modern battlefield challenges. The research investigates future directions for NATO's defense market, accounting for global perspectives and initial forecasts based on expanding national and multi-national defense budgets. Discussions include the prioritization of specific military domains, such as armed-tactical small and mini drones and their vast proliferation potential. Additionally, the report highlights NATO members' estimated defense efforts in domains such as C4ISR, missile defense, and AI.

Other major focus areas of this research are the main platforms used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the harsh implications of the war on the Russian defense industry, as Russia is currently the second-largest arms exporter globally with more than $13 billion in 2021 revenue. The analyst expects vast shifts in the defense industry's competitive landscape post war and analyzes the initial implications of this influencing trend.

The analyst based this report on primary and secondary research, including information from its internal databases. Principle industry analyst conducted interviews with leading defense thought leaders, government officials, and end users. Primary research accounts for 20% of the content.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. What You Need to Know First

  • Trends

  • Challenges

3. Commercial Aviation Outlook

  • Russia - Commercial Airlines Landscape

  • Russo-Ukrainian War - Impact on Russian Commercial Aviation

  • Overview of Sanctions & Impact on Russian Aircraft OEMs

  • Overview of Sanctions & Impact on Leading Aircraft OEMs

4. Defense Outlook

  • European and US Military aid to Ukrainian Armed Forces, 2022

  • Russian Armed Forces Challenges on Battlefield, Russo-Ukraine War, 2022

  • Russia's Biggest Arms Importers, 2016-2020

  • Ukrainian Defense Budget

  • Foreign Supplier Landscape for Military Aid, Ukraine, 2022

  • Growth Drivers for NATO Defense Market

  • Growth Drivers for NATO Defense Market Discussion

  • Growth Restraints for NATO Defense Market

  • Growth Restraints in NATO Defense Market Discussion

5. Leading Battlefield Programs Analysis

  • Leading Battlefield Programs Analysis, Land Platform

  • Leading Battlefield Programs Analysis, Air Platform

6. Russo-Ukrainian War Initial Impact Analysis on Defense Market

  • European and NATO Defense Budgets Amid Russo-ukrainian War

  • Russo-Ukrainian War, Military Land Market - Highlights

  • Russo-Ukrainian War, Military Aerospace Market - Highlights

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Russian Defense Industry Severely Impacted by War Generates New Business Potential

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - War Catalyzes Eastern European Defense Market as the New Blue Ocean

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Highly Effective Military UAV Drives Focus toward this Domain

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - The First Big Data War to Increase Cloud Defense Infrastructure Post-war

  • Growth Opportunity 5 - Demand for Offensive Tactical Weapon Systems to Grow Post-war

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfwpxv

