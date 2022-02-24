U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,136.50
    -85.50 (-2.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,371.00
    -695.00 (-2.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,153.25
    -354.25 (-2.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.20
    -39.90 (-2.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.35
    +7.25 (+7.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.20
    +60.80 (+3.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    +1.00 (+4.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1182
    -0.0126 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.53
    +7.72 (+26.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3424
    -0.0119 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6770
    -0.3030 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,215.96
    -3,655.43 (-9.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    793.35
    -77.02 (-8.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,278.42
    -219.76 (-2.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

2022 Insights on the Omics Technologies Industry - Building an Omics Data Center for Precision Medicine Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advances in Omics Technologies Enable Future Drug Discovery and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For a long time, drug discovery followed the same path and used conventional analysis methods for proposed targets. Today, changes in technology and the ability to study omics are transforming drug development.

Personalized therapy is on the rise and promises to be more effective and efficient in addressing challenges. With growing interest in personalized and precision medicine, drug development is an area of interest for pharmaceutical players, regulatory bodies, and ordinary people. The existing scenario of one drug for one disease and all patient populations under the category does not fit anymore.

Integrating the latest science and technology will enhance knowledge from traditional drug discovery and take pharmaceutical discoveries to the next level. Omics provides granular information that was nearly impossible to obtain and understand in the past, offering data on gene expression, patient cohort, and predictive drug response for proposed drugs. Developments in omics and AI also enable the visualization of disease-drug models.

Omics allows researchers to study different parameters and combine information gained from genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, which drive drug development decisions. Other omics technology types such as glycomics and lipidomics are growing, furthering researchers' understanding of complex, interconnected biological pathways.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

2.0 Growth Environment Analysis
2.1 Research Context
2.2 Findings
2.3 Omics Technologies Help Researchers Understand Diseases and Develop Therapies
2.4 Genomics is One of the Most Widely Used Omics Technologies
2.5 Glycomics and Lipidomics Are Gaining Stakeholder Interest
2.6 Trends Driving the Omics Landscape in Drug Discovery

3.0 Need for Omics Technologies in Drug Discovery
3.1 Omics Technologies Can Reduce Drug Discovery Timelines
3.2 Biological Data are Driving Drug Discovery
3.3 Role of Omics in Drug Discovery
3.4 The Advantages of Omics-based Drug Discovery
3.5 The Challenges of Implementing Omics-based Approaches

4.0 Technology Analysis
4.1 Genomics is Driving Changes in the Drug Discovery Landscape
4.2 The Role of Genomics Data in the Future of Drug Discovery
4.3 Companies Working on Genomics Data for Drug Discovery
4.4 Transcriptomics is Providing Insights on RNA Interactions for Drug Discovery
4.5 The Potential of Transcriptomics Data in Drug Discovery
4.6 Companies Providing Transcriptomics Data Analysis Platforms to Achieve a Sophisticated Drug Discovery Pipeline
4.7 Proteomics Will Improve the Current Understanding of Drug Responses
4.8 The Potential of Proteomics Data in Drug Discovery
4.9 Companies Working on Proteome Analysis for Drug Discovery
4.10 Metabolomics Helps by Providing Real-time Biological Pathway Information for Drug Discovery
4.11 The Potential of Metabolomics Data in Drug Discovery
4.12 Metabolomics Companies
4.13 Glycomics Has Potential in Cancer Screening and Therapies
4.14 The Potential of Glycomics Data in Drug Discovery
4.15 Lipidomics Helps Identify Biomarkers
4.16 The Potential of Lipidomics Data in Drug Discovery
4.17 Lipidomics Companies
4.18 Multi-omics Helps Validate and Test Targets Faster
4.19 The Potential of Multi-omics Data in Drug Discovery

5.0 Technology Enablers Influencing Omics Platform Adoption
5.1 Microfluidics and Bioinformatics Are Essential for Comprehending Multi-omics Data
5.2 AI Enables Accurate and Efficient Analysis of Data Set Patterns
5.3 Major Players Enabling Omics Data Interpretation Using AI and Bioinformatics
5.4 Stakeholders Facilitating Multi-omics Data Interpretation Using AI and Bioinformatics

6.0 Omics Platforms Enabling Precision Medicine
6.1 Single-cell Analysis
6.2 Omics Platforms Are Facilitating Precision Medicine
6.3 Omics Platforms Are Influencing Precision Medicine Outcomes

7.0 Omics Technologies - IP Analysis and Stakeholder Activities Snapshot
7.1 The Patent Landscape for Omics Technologies
7.2 Patenting Trends of Various Omics Technologies
7.3 Investments and Funding Activities Are Gaining Attention
7.4 Ongoing Collaborations in Multi-omics Data Analysis for Product Development

8.0 Growth Opportunity Universe
8.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Building an Omics Data Center for Precision Medicine
8.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Remodeling Drug Discovery with Omics Data Adoption
8.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Advances in High Throughput Single-cell Multi-omics Platforms

9.0 Appendices

10.0 Key Contacts

11.0 Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1msuv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


